AIIMS Kalyani Recruitment 2023, Apply Online For 137 Senior Resident Vacancies

AIIMS Kalyani will recruit candidates for Senior Resident (Non-academic) posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through aiimskalyani.edu.in by 06 October 2023. Scroll on to know more about AIIMS Kalyani Recruitment 2023.

All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Kalyani has released a recruitment notification for the Senior Resident (Non-academic) post. Candidates fulfilling the eligibility criteria can apply online for AIIMS Recruitment 2023 through the official website of AIIMS Kalyani at aiimskalyani.edu.in. The last date to apply online is 06 October 2023 at 05:00 PM.

This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 137 vacancies. Read below to know eligibility, age limit, steps to apply online and the selection process.

AIIMS Kalyani Recruitment 2023 Vacancy

The officials are conducting this recruitment drive to fill a total of 137 vacancies. Download the official recruitment notification to know the complete breakdown of AIIMS Vacancy 2023.

AIIMS Kalyani Recruitment 2023 Age Limit

The upper age limit for Senior Resident (Non-academic) posts is 45 years. Age relaxation is permissible for candidates belonging to the reserved categories.

AIIMS Kalyani 2023 Age Relaxation Category Age relaxation SC/ST 5 years OBC 3 years PwD (OPH) 10 years

AIIMS Kalyani 2023 Qualification

Candidates who want to apply for the Senior Resident post must have completed their post-graduation medical degree (MD/MS/DNB) or equivalent in respective discipline from a recognized University/Institute as mentioned under the Residency Scheme.

AIIMS Kalyani Recruitment 2023 Selection Process

Selection of candidates for the Senior Resident post in AIIMS Kalyani is purely on the basis of performance in the Interview round.

AIIMS Kalyani Recruitment 2023 Interview Venue Details

Candidates will have to appear for the interview at the Administrative Building, 1st, Floor, Committee Room of AIIMS, Kalyani, Pin - 741245. The tentative interview dates are 13 and 14 October 2023. Appearing candidates should carry original documents along with 1 Xerox copy of the documents listed in the official notification.

