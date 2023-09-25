AIIMS Bathinda Recruitment 2023: Apply Online for 89 Professors and Other Vacancies

The All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS), Bathinda has started the recruitment process for the Professors and other posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the AIIMS Recruitment 2023 through the official website. The last date to apply online is 04 October 2023.

AIIMS Bathinda Recruitment 2023: All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS), Bathinda has started the online application process for various posts such as Professor, Additional Professor, Associate Professor, and Assistant Professor. Interested candidates can apply for the recruitment through the official website at aiimsbathinda.edu.in.

The application process for AIIMS Bathinda Recruitment 2023 will remain open till 04 October 2023. However, the last date of receipt of hard copy of the application form is 06 October 2023.

AIIMS Bathinda Recruitment 2023 Vacancy

This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 89 vacancies. Check out the complete breakdown of AIIMS Vacancy 2023 in the table below.

AIIMS Bathinda Vacancy 2023 Posts Number of vacancies Professor 23 Additional Professor 09 Associate Professor 25 Assistant Professor 32 Total 89

AIIMS Recruitment 2023 Age Limit

Candidates applying for the post of Assistant Professor and Associate Professor should not exceed the age limit of 50 years. The upper age limit for the post of Additional Professor and Professor is capped at 58 years. Age relaxation is permissible for the candidates belonging to SC/ST/OBC/Ex-Serviceman/PWD categories.

How to Apply Online for AIIMS Bathinda 2023

Step 1: Visit the official website of AIIMS Bathinda - aiimsbathinda.edu.in

Step 2: Go to the recruitment tab.

Step 3: Click on the link that reads, “Advertisement for Recruitment to Posts of Faculty (Group-A) on Direct Recruitment in various Departments of AIIMS Bathinda”.

Step 4: Fill out the application form for AIIMS Recruitment 2023.

Step 5: Upload the necessary documents and pay the application fee.

Step 6: Submit the AIIMS Bathinda application form and download it for future reference.

AIIMS Bathinda Recruitment 2023 Application Fee

The candidates applying for the recruitment will have to pay an application fee of Rs. 1000. Those who belong to EWS/SC/ST categories need to pay Rs. 500. PwBD candidates are exempted from the payment of the application fee.

