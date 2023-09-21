AIIMS Raebareli Recruitment 2023 Begins at aiimsrbl.edu.in, Apply for 149 Non-Faculty Vacancies

All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Raebareli has started the online applications for the recruitment of various Group ‘B’ and ‘C’ non-faculty posts. Interested and eligible candidates can check the eligibility criteria here and submit their application form by visiting the official website of AIIMS, Raebareli - aiimsrbl.edu.in.
As per the official notification, the online registration process commenced on 17 September and the last date to apply online is 16 October 2023. AIIMS aims to fill a total of 149 through this recruitment drive.
AIIMS Raebareli Recruitment 2023 Vacancy
This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 149 Non-Faculty posts like Junior Store Officer, Optometrist, Personal Assistant, Engineer (Civil), Assistant Accounts Officer, Dietician, Audiologist & Speech Therapist, Programmer, Perfusionist and many more. You can download the official notification below to know the category-wise vacancies released for all posts under the AIIMS Raebareli Recruitment 2023 drive.
AIIMS Raebareli Recruitment 2023 Notification
How to Apply for AIIMS Raebareli Non-Faculty Posts
Step 1: Visit the official website of AIIMS Raebareli at aiimsrbl.edu.in
Step 2: On the homepage, go to the 'Recruitment' tab and click on the link that reads, "ADVERTISEMENT FOR RECRUITMENT TO VARIOUS Group ‘B’ and ‘C’ NON-FACULTY POSTS ON DIRECT RECRUITMENT BASIS AT AIIMS RAEBARELI".
Step 3: A new window will appear where you must register first.
Step 4: Login using your registered email ID and password.
Step 5: Fill out the application form and upload the scanned documents.
Step 6: Pay the application form and submit it.
AIIMS Raebareli Non-Faculty Recruitment 2023: Application Fees
The application fee for General/OBC candidates is Rs. 3540, and Rs. 1770 for SC/ST/EWS candidates. PwD aspirants are exempted from fee payment.
AIIMS Raebareli Recruitment 2023: Selection Process
The selection process for various Non-Faculty posts will be based on the aggregate performance in the following stages:
- Written Exam
- Interview
- Document Verification