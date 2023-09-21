AIIMS Raebareli Recruitment 2023 Begins at aiimsrbl.edu.in, Apply for 149 Non-Faculty Vacancies

All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Raebareli has begun the online application process for the recruitment of Group ‘B’ and ‘C’ non-faculty posts. Interested candidates can apply online till 16 October 2023. Get all the information on AIIMS Recruitment 2023 like eligibility, selection process, vacancy etc.

Check out detailed notification for AIIMS Raebareli Recruitment 2023 for Non-faculty posts.

All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Raebareli has started the online applications for the recruitment of various Group ‘B’ and ‘C’ non-faculty posts. Interested and eligible candidates can check the eligibility criteria here and submit their application form by visiting the official website of AIIMS, Raebareli - aiimsrbl.edu.in.

As per the official notification, the online registration process commenced on 17 September and the last date to apply online is 16 October 2023. AIIMS aims to fill a total of 149 through this recruitment drive.

AIIMS Raebareli Recruitment 2023 Vacancy

This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 149 Non-Faculty posts like Junior Store Officer, Optometrist, Personal Assistant, Engineer (Civil), Assistant Accounts Officer, Dietician, Audiologist & Speech Therapist, Programmer, Perfusionist and many more. You can download the official notification below to know the category-wise vacancies released for all posts under the AIIMS Raebareli Recruitment 2023 drive.

AIIMS Raebareli Recruitment 2023 Notification

How to Apply for AIIMS Raebareli Non-Faculty Posts

Step 1: Visit the official website of AIIMS Raebareli at aiimsrbl.edu.in

Step 2: On the homepage, go to the 'Recruitment' tab and click on the link that reads, "ADVERTISEMENT FOR RECRUITMENT TO VARIOUS Group ‘B’ and ‘C’ NON-FACULTY POSTS ON DIRECT RECRUITMENT BASIS AT AIIMS RAEBARELI".

Step 3: A new window will appear where you must register first.

Step 4: Login using your registered email ID and password.

Step 5: Fill out the application form and upload the scanned documents.

Step 6: Pay the application form and submit it.

AIIMS Raebareli Non-Faculty Recruitment 2023: Application Fees

The application fee for General/OBC candidates is Rs. 3540, and Rs. 1770 for SC/ST/EWS candidates. PwD aspirants are exempted from fee payment.

AIIMS Raebareli Recruitment 2023: Selection Process

The selection process for various Non-Faculty posts will be based on the aggregate performance in the following stages: