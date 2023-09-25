AIIMS Rajkot Recruitment 2023: Apply Online for 137 Senior & Junior Resident Posts

The All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS), Rajkot has invited applications for walk-in interviews for the post of Senior and Junior Residents. Eligible candidates can appear for the interview on 10 & 11 October 2023. Know the eligibility criteria, age limit, salary and other details regarding AIIMS Rajkot Recruitment 2023 here.

Check out detailed notification for AIIMS Rajkot Recruitment 2023 for Senior and Junior Resident posts.

AIIMS Rajkot Recruitment 2023: All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS), Rajkot has released a notification for the recruitment of 137 Resident posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for the AIIMS Rajkot Vacancy 2023 through the official website - aiimsrajkot.edu.in. The application process commenced on 15 September and the last date to apply online is 03 October 2023.

AIIMS Rajkot Recruitment 2023 Vacancy

This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 137 vacancies, of which 73 vacancies are for Senior Resident and 64 for Junior Resident posts.

AIIMS Rajkot Recruitment 2023 Age Limit

The maximum age of the candidates should be 33 years for the Junior Resident post. For Senior Resident post, the upper age limit is capped at 45 years. Age relaxation is allowed for candidates belonging to SC/ST/OBC as per rules.

AIIMS Rajkot Recruitment 2023 Salary

Candidates selected for Junior Resident post will be paid Rs. 56,100 per month and Rs. 67,700 for the candidates shortlisted for the Senior Resident post. In addition to this, they will be entitled to several perks and benefits.

How to Apply Online for AIIMS Rajkot 2023?

Step 1: Visit the official website of AIIMS Rajkot - aiimsrajkot.edu.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the recruitment tab.

Step 3: Go to the AIIMS Rajkot Senior and Junior Resident Apply Online link.

Step 4: Enter all the information and upload the requisite documents.

Step 5: Pay the application fee and submit the AIIMS Rajkot application form.

AIIMS Rajkot 2023 Selection Process

Eligible candidates will have to appear for the walk-in interview on 10th and 11th October 2023. Those who have applied for Senior Resident post will have to attend the walk-in interview on 10 October 2023 at Conference Hall, Ground Floor, AYUSH building, Khandheri, AIIMS Rajkot, Gujarat.

On the other hand, the walk-in interview for Junior Resident post is scheduled to be held on 11 October 2023 at Conference Hall, Ground Floor, AYUSH building, Khandheri, AIIMS Rajkot, Gujarat. Candidates may report to the venue on the specified dates between 09:00 AM to 01:00 PM for registration & verification of documents.

