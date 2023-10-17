AIIMS Bathinda Recruitment 2023: Apply Online for 50 Junior Resident Vacancies

AIIMS Bathinda has started the recruitment process for the Junior Resident posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through aiimsbathinda.edu.in by 20 October 2023. Read on to know all the details for AIIMS Bathinda Recruitment 2023 here.

Get the direct link to apply for AIIMS Bathinda Junior Residents Vacancies here.

All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS), Bathinda has released the notification for the post of Junior Resident. The application process is underway and the deadline for the submission of the application form is 20 October. However, the last date to submit the hard copy of the application form is 22 October. This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 50 posts. Get all the details for AIIMS Bathinda Recruitment 2023 here.

AIIMS Bathinda Recruitment 2023

AIIMS is an apex healthcare institute, established by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Government of India under the Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojna (PMSSY). Candidates who aspire to become Junior Resident can apply online through the official website at aiimsbathinda.edu.in. The last date for the submission of the application form is 20 October 2023.

AIIMS Bathinda Vacancy 2023

This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 50 Junior Resident vacancies. Check out the category-wise AIIMS Recruitment 2023 in the table below.

Category Number of vacancies UR 22 OBC 13 SC 7 ST 3 EWS 5

AIIMS Bathinda Recruitment 2023 Eligibility

As per the official AIIMS Bathinda Notification PDF, candidates must have a medical qualification included in the first or second schedule of Part II of the third schedule to the Indian Medical Council Act 1956 (persons possessing qualifications included in the Part II of the third schedule should also fulfil the conditions specified in Section 13 (3) of the Act). They should also be registered with the Central/State Medical Council.

AIIMS Age Limit 2023: The upper age limit for Junior Resident Post is capped at 33 years. Age relaxation is permissible for the candidates belonging to the reserved categories. Refer to the official AIIMS Bathinda Recruitment 2023 here to know more about it.

Also, check:

How to Apply for AIIMS Bathinda Recruitment 2023

Step 1: Visit the official website at aiimsbathinda.edu.in or click on the direct link provided below.

Step 2: Fill out the application form and pay the application fee.

Step 3: Upload all the required documents in the prescribed format and size.

Step 4: Submit the form and take print for future reference.

Direct Link to Apply for AIIMS Bathinda Recruitment 2023

AIIMS Bathinda Recruitment 2023 Application Fee

The application fee is Rs 1000 for UR/OBC/EWS candidates. For SC/ST candidates the application fee is Rs 500. PwD candidates are exempted from the payment of the application fee.

Also, check: