AIIMS Patna Recruitment 2023: Apply Online for 127 Nursing Staff Officer Posts, Check Eligibility

All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Patna has announced the recruitment for 127 Nursing Staff Officer posts at Level 8. The examination consists of one stage: Written exam. Candidates meeting the eligibility criteria must submit their application forms before the last date. Know everything about AIIMS Patna Recruitment 2023 here.

All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Patna has invited applications for the post of Senior Nursing Officer. The application process will commence anytime soon and the last date to submit the application form is 30 days from the publication of the advertisement in the employment news. It was published on October 28. Interested candidates can check the detailed notification from the direct link shared in the article.

AIIMS Patna aims to fill 127 vacancies through this recruitment drive. Candidates meeting the eligibility criteria must submit their application forms before the last date.

AIIMS Patna Recruitment 2023

AIIMS Patna issued the recruitment notification for the post of Nursing Staff Officer in the Employment News. Candidates will be shortlisted based on their performance in the written examination. For further details, review the detailed AIIMS Patna Recruitment 2023 notification PDF shared below.

AIIMS Patna Nursing Officer Notification PDF

AIIMS Nursing Officer Recruitment 2023 Overview Conducting Body All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Patna Exam Name AIIMS Nursing Staff Officer Exam Post Name Nursing Staff Officer Vacancy 127 Official website aiimspatna.edu.in

AIIMS Nursing Staff Officer Vacancy 2023

AIIMS is conducting this recruitment drive to fill 127 vacancies for the post of Nursing Staff Officer. Of these, 53 are reserved for General category, 34 for OBC, 12 for EWS, 19 for SC and 9 for ST categories. Candidates must note that 80% of the vacancies are reserved for female candidates. Check out the complete category-wise AIIMS Patna Recruitment 2023 Vacancy in the table below.

AIIMS Patna Recruitment 2023 Vacancy Category Number of vacancies UR 53 OBC 34 EWS 12 SC 19 ST 09

AIIMS Patna Nursing Staff Officer Eligibility

Those who aspire to become Nursing Staff Officers in AIIMS Patna must have completed a B.Sc. Nursing or B.Sc. Post-Certificate from an Indian Nursing Council recognised Institute/University. In addition to this, they must be registered as Nurses & midwives in State/Indian Nursing Council.

AIIMS Patna Nursing Recruitment 2023 Age Limit

The minimum age limit is 21 years and the maximum age limit is 35 years. Age relaxation is applicable to the reserved categories.

How to Apply Online for AIIMS Patna Recruitment 2023?

Step 1: Navigate to the official website of AIIMS Patna at aiimspatna.edu.in

Step 2: Go to the recruitment tab and click on the AIIMS Nursing Staff Officer Apply online link.

Step 3: Enter your contact details and basic information to generate a login ID and password.

Step 4: Enter your login credentials and fill out the application form.

Step 5: Upload all the necessary documents. Make sure that the information mentioned in the documents is clearly visible.

Step 6: Pay the application fee and submit your Nursing Officer application form for AIIMS Patna Recruitment.

Step 7: Download it for future reference.

AIIMS Patna Application Fee

Application fee for the AIIMS Patna Nursing Officer is Rs. 1,500 for General/OBC candidates, Rs. 1,200 for SC/ST/EWS candidates, and no fee for PwD & Ex-servicemen. The application fee must be paid using a Debit card/credit card/net banking.