AIIMS Guwahati Recruitment 2023: Apply for 142 Non-Faculty Posts, Check Eligibility

AIIMS Guwahati has released detailed notification for 142 Non-Faculty posts in the Employment News (21 to 28 October 2023). Interested candidates can check all the details pertaining to AIIMS Guwahati Recruitment 2023 here.

All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS), Guwahati has started the online registration for various non-faculty posts. Eligible candidates can submit the application form on the official website at aiimsguwahati.ac.in. As per the official notification released in the Employment News, the apply online link will remain active till 10 November 2023. This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 142 vacancies. Interested candidates can submit their application forms before the last date i.e. 11 November 2023.

AIIMS Guwahati Recruitment 2023

All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS), Guwahati has released a short notice for the recruitment of various Group B and C Non-Faculty posts in the Employment News. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before 21 days from the date of publication of the advertisement in Employment News at aiimsguwahati.ac.in. The direct link to download AIIMS Guwahati Recruitment 2023 Notification PDF is provided below for your reference.

AIIMS Guwahati Recruitment 2023 Notification PDF

AIIMS Guwahati Recruitment 2023 Vacancy

The officials aim to fill 142 Group B and Group C Non-Faculty posts through this recruitment drive. Of which, 102 are reserved for UR category, 25 for OBC, 04 for SC, 06 for ST, and 05 for EWS. Check out the category-wise distribution of vacancies in the table below.

AIIMS Guwahati Vacancy Category Number of vacancies UR 102 OBC 25 SC 04 ST 06 EWS 05 Total 142

How to Apply for AIIMS Recruitment 2023

Those aspirants who wish to apply for AIIMS Guwahati Recruitment 2023 can follow the steps given below. The apply online link will remain active for 21 days only.

Step 1: Visit the official website of All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) Guwahati at aiimsguwahati.ac.in.

Step 2: Click on the apply online link provided on the portal.

Step 3: Fill out the application form.

Step 4: Upload all the required documents in the prescribed format and size.

Step 5: Pay the application fee, if applicable.

Step 6: Submit the AIIMS Guwahati Recruitment 2023 Application Form and download it for future reference.