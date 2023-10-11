AIIMS Jodhpur Recruitment 2023 For Group A/B/C Posts, Check Eligibility And Application Process

AIIMS Jodhpur Recruitment 2023: All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS Jodhpur) has invited online applications for various Group A, B and C posts on its official website. Check notification pdf, eligibility and others here.

AIIMS Jodhpur Recruitment 2023 Notification: All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS Jodhpur) has invited online applications for various Group A, B and C posts in the Employment News (07-13) October 2023. These positions including Social Worker, Senior Administrative Assistant, Cashier, Assistant Nursing Superintendent and others are to be filled by the direct recruitment basis through Computer Based Test.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before the 20 days from the commencement of online registration of application of this advertisement.

Candidates having certain educational qualifications including B.Sc. Nursing (4 year course)/Diploma/Certificate in Fine Arts/ Commercial Arts/Modeling/10+2/Degree with additional eligibility as mentioned in the notification can apply for these posts.

AIIMS Jodhpur Recruitment 2023: Important Dates

The last date of online application form will be 20 days from the commencement of online registration of application of this advertisement.

AIIMS Jodhpur Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

Assistant Nursing Superintendent-20

Medico Social Service Office Grade I-15

Artist (Modellar)-14

Social Worker-2

Data Entry Operator Grade-A-2

Senior Administrative Assistant-3

Cashier-3

Store Keeper-cum-Clerk-21

Junior Administrative Assistant-25

AIIMS Jodhpur Recruitment 2023: Educational Qualification

Assistant Nursing Superintendent: B.Sc. Nursing (4 year course) from an Indian

Nursing Council recognised institute/university. Or

B.Sc. (Post-certificate) or equivalent such as B.Sc. Nursing (Post-basic) (2 year course)

from an Indian Nursing Council recognised institute/university.

Data Entry Operator Grade-A: 1. 12th Standard pass or equivalent.

2. Should possess a speed of not less than 8000 Key Depressions per hour for Data Entry Work.

Note:-The speed of 8000 Key Depressions per hour for Data Entry Work is to be

judged by conducting a speed test on the EDP. Machine by the Competent Authority.

You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.



AIIMS Jodhpur Recruitment 2023: Age Limit

Assistant Nursing Superintendent-Between 21-35 years

Medico Social Service Office Grade I-15: Between 21-35 years

Artist (Modellar)-Between 21-35 years

Social Worker-Between 18 – 35 years

Data Entry Operator Grade-A-Between 18-27 years

Senior Administrative Assistant-Between 21-30 years

Cashier-Between 21 - 30 years

Store Keeper-cum-Clerk-Upto 30 years

Junior Administrative Assistant-Between 18-30 years

Check the notification link for details of the relaxation in age limit.

AIIMS Jodhpur Recruitment 2023 Notification PDF

https://www.aiimsjodhpur.edu.in/Direct_recruitment_notice/nf-06-2023/06%20Final%20Advertisement%20105%20Posts.pdf

How To Apply Online For AIIMS Jodhpur Recruitment 2023



You can apply online for these posts after following the guidelines given below.