DRDO RAC Recruitment 2023: Notification Out For Scientist B Posts, Check Eligibility & Selection Process

DRDO RAC Recruitment 2023: Recruitment and Assessment Centre ( RAC) under Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO) has notified for the Scientist B posts on the official website. Check notification pdf, eligibility, how to apply and others.

DRDO RAC Recruitment 2023 Notification: The Recruitment and Assessment Centre ( RAC) under DRDO has released short notice for recruitment to the posts of Scientist B in the Employment News (23-29) September 2023. According to the short notice released, selection for these posts are to be done in the Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO) for the year 2024 depending upon the requirement. Candidates having valid GATE Score in the prescribed disciplines can apply for these recruitment drives.

DRDO RAC Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

According to the short notice released, the recruitment for the Scientist ‘B’ posts in the Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO) will be notified soon on the official website. Organisation will notify the exact number of vacancies of Scientist ‘B’ for the year 2024 depending upon the requirement on its official website.

DRDO RAC Recruitment 2023: Selection Process:

The direct recruitment to the post of Scientist ‘B’ will be conducted based on a valid GATE (Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering score and/or written test/interview for vacancies in the disciplines for which GATE is conducted, including those under Life Sciences and under Humanities/Social Science.

DRDO RAC 2023 Educational Qualification

Candidates should have a valid GATE (Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering) including those under Life Sciences and under Humanities/Social Science. The detailed advertisement alongwith eligibility, age limit, experience, salary and other details will be notified in the employment news as well as the website of RAC in due course of time.

You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.



DRDO RAC Recruitment 2023 Notification PDF





How To Apply DRDO RAC Recruitment 2023?

You can apply online for these posts after following the guidelines given below.