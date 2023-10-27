SSC CGL Tier 2 Expected Cut Off 2023: Category-wise Minimum Qualifying Marks Required

SSC CGL Tier 2 Cut Off 2023 will be released soon on the official website of SSC. It is expected to be released in the third week of November 2023. Aspirants waiting for the SSC CGL Cut Off should read the entire article to get all the information regarding SSC CGL Cutoff marks here.

SSC CGL Tier 2 Expected Cut Off 2023: The Staff Selection Commission will release the SSC CGL Tier 2 Cut off 2023 on its official website. Candidates who appeared for the exam can download it along with their scorecard and marks. SSC CGL Tier 2 Cut Off is the minimum percentile required by the candidates to proceed to the next stage of the selection process.

SSC is expected to release the SSC CGL Cut Off for Tier 2 in November 2023, tentatively, along with the result declaration. In the meantime, you can refer to the expected category-wise SSC CGL Tier 2 Cut Off 2023 below.

SSC CGL Tier 2 Cut Off 2023

SSC CGL Tier 2 exam has been conducted from October 25 to 27 in multiple shifts for thousands of aspirants. As per the data released by the commission, a total of 81,752 candidates were qualified for Tier 2 exam. Those who will secure equal to or more than the cut off marks will proceed further in the recruitment process.

SSC CGL Tier 2 Cut Off 2023 is expected to be released in November 2023 along with the result PDF. Typically, the commission issues SSC CGL Cut Off after one month from the last exam date. Hence, candidates can expect it to be released in the third week of November 2023.

SSC CGL Tier 2 Expected Cut Off 2023

Candidates can check the SSC CGL Tier 2 expected cut off percentile based on their category from the table below. According to the aspirants’ feedback, the expected cut off for SSC CGL Tier 2 exam is estimated to range between 295 to 90. However, the actual cut off marks may vary from the expected cutoff.

SSC CGL Expected Cut Off 2023 Tier 2 Category Expected Cutoff UR 290 - 295 OBC 255 - 265 EWS 245 - 250 SC 210 - 223 ST 200 - 206 ESM 80 - 90 OH 187 - 198 HH 80 - 90 VH 160 - 176 Others PWD 80 - 90

How to Download SSC CGL Cutoff 2023?

Here’s a step-by-step process to download or check SSC CGL Tier 2 cut off marks without any hassle.

Step 1: Visit the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the ‘SSC CGL Result and Cut off marks for Tier 2’ link provided on the homepage.

Step 3: Enter the login credentials and captcha.

Step 4: SSC CGL Cut Off 2023 will be displayed on your screen. You can download it for further use.

Factors Determining SSC CGL Cut Off 2023 Tier 2

There are various factors that affect the SSC CGL Tier 2 Cut Off 2023. Following is the list of factors that determine the cut off for each post and category.

Number of vacancies released

Difficulty level of the examination

The number of candidates appeared for the exam

Total number of candidates qualifying for the SSC CGL 2023 exam

Previous year's cut off marks

SSC CGL Exam 2023 Overview

The Staff Selection Commission conducts the SSC CGL Exam for the recruitment of eligible candidates for the Grade “B” and “C” category posts in various Government Ministries, Institutes and Departments. Check out all the key information related to the SSC CGL Tier 2 Exam in the table below.