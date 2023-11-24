IB ACIO Cut Off 2024: Category-wise Previous Year Cutoff Marks

IB ACIO Cut Off 2024 will be released after the conclusion of the exam. Meanwhile, check out the previous year cut off marks for Tier 1 and Tier 2. Here, we have mentioned IB ACIO Previous Year Cut Off marks for FY 2017 and 2015.

IB ACIO Cut Off 2024: The Intelligence Bureau, Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has issued the notification for the recruitment of 995 ACIO Grade II/Executive vacancies. Candidates aspiring to become Assistant Central Intelligence Officer Grade-II/ Executive in the Intelligence Bureau and planning to apply for the IB ACIO Recruitment 2024 must be aware of the previous year cut-off marks.

Knowing about IB ACIO Previous Year Cut Off provides candidates with insights into the competition level of the exam. Only candidates who score equal to or above the cut-off marks will proceed in the selection process. In this article, we have discussed IB ACIO Cut Off 2017, 2015 for your reference. Scroll through the article to know about the previous year cut-off trends and formulate an effective preparation strategy.

IB ACIO Cut Off 2024

The Intelligence Bureau will release IB ACIO Cut Off 2023 along with the declaration of result. The cut off is the minimum marks that candidates are required to score to qualify for the subsequent stage. It is released for each category separately.

Knowing cut off marks is important because it determines whether candidates have cleared the exam eligible to appear for the tier 2 exam. We will notify you once the officials issue the IB ACIO cutoff on its official website. So, bookmark this page.

Also, check:

IB ACIO Previous Year Cut Off

Referring to the IB ACIO Previous year cut off marks will give aspirants an idea of the anticipated increase or drop in this year's cut off. Aspirants can assume any variation in the cut-off trends based on the number of vacancies announced and the number of candidates who applied for the IB ACIO 2024 exam. Check out the previous year IB ACIO cut off here and strategize your preparation accordingly.

IB ACIO 2017 Cut Off

In 2017, the IB ACIO Grade 2 Executive cutoff score was 65 for unreserved category candidates and 60 for the OBC category in the tier 1 exam. In contrast, the cutoff marks for UR candidates were 30 and 20 for ST. Check the IB ACIO Previous Year Cut Off in the table below.

Category-wise IB ACIO Previous Year Cut Off Category Tier 1 Cut Off Marks Tier 2 Cut Off Marks UR 65 30 OBC 60 25 SC 50 20 ST 50 20

IB ACIO Cutoff Marks 2015

The cutoff marks for IB ACIO Grade 2 Executive 2015 exam range from 75 to 65. Take a look at the category-wise cutoff marks below.

Category Marks UR 75 OBC 70 SC 65 ST 65

How to Check IB ACIO Cut Off 2024?

The Intelligence Bureau releases the IB ACIO Cut Off for each tier separately on the official website, mha.gov.in. It is released along with the result PDF. Listed below are the steps that you can follow to check IB ACIO 2024 cut off.

Step 1: Navigate to the official website at mha.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the IB ACIO 2024 cut off and result PDF.

Step 3: A PDF will be opened on your screen. Check category-wise IB ACIO 2024 cut off marks and the number of shortlisted candidates.

Factors Affecting IB ACIO Previous Year Cut Off

There are several factors that officials consider while determining the IB ACIO cutoff. Aspirants should be well aware of such factors, which might help them excel in the exam. These factors are as follows: