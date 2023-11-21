IB ACIO Notification 2023 for 995 Vacancies, Check Eligibility, Exam Details

IB ACIO Notification 2023: The Intelligence Bureau (IB) is releasing the notification for recruitment of 995 vacancies. Check Notification, Vacancy, Educational Criteria, Application Details.

IB ACIO Notification 2023: The Intelligence Bureau (IB) is filling up 996 vacancies for the post of Assistant Central Intelligence Officer (ACIO) Grade-II Executive. The notification for the same will be released on the official website in due course by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA). It will also be released in the employment newspaper. It is expected that the notification will be released in 'Rojgar Samachar' on 25 November.

The registration will start from 25 November. Eligible and interested candidates can submit their application on or before 15 December 2023. Candidates can check all the important information regarding this job in the detailed notification which will be released soon.

IB ACIO 2023 Vacancy

IB has 995 vacant posts for Assistant Central Intelligence Officer Grade-II/ Executive posts distributed under various categories as follows:

Unreserved (UR) - 377

Scheduled Caste (SC) - 134

Scheduled Tribe (ST) - 133

OBC - 222

Economically Weaker Section (EWS) -129

IB ACIO Recruitment 2023 Highlights

The Ministry of Home Affairs is hiring for the post of ACIO Grade II Executive in the Intelligence Bureau. The candidates can check the details regarding the IB ACIO 2023 in the table below.

Name of the Recruitment Body Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) Post Name Assistant Central Intelligence Officer (ACIO) Grade-II Executive Advt No. IB ACIO Grade-II/ Executive Examination 2023 Number of Vacancies 995 Salary Rs. 44900-142400/- Job Location All India Starting Date of Application 25 November 2023 Last Date to Apply 15 December 2023 Mode of Apply Online Selection Process Written Exam Interview Official Website mha.gov.in

IB ACIO Eligibility Criteria 2023

Educational Qualification:

Candidates should be a graduate

Age Limit:

18 to 27 years

How to Apply IB ACIO Recruitment 2023

Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) at www.mha.gov.in. The application process is as follows:

Step 1: Create a new account or log in to your existing account

Step 2: Fill in the online application form with all required details

Step 3: Upload scanned copies of supporting documents

Step 4: Pay the application fee

Step 5: Submit the application form

IB ACIO 2023 Selection Process

The selection process consists of the following stages:

Stage-1: Written Exam - 150 Marks

Stage 2: Interview - 100 Marks

Stage 3: Document Verification

Stage-4: Medical Examination

IB ACIO 2023 Exam Pattern

The exam is divided into two stages i.e. Tier 1 and Tier 2

IB ACIO Tier 1 Exam Pattern

Subjects No. of Questions Marks Time Current Affairs 20 20 1 hour General Studies 20 20 Numerical Aptitude 20 20 Reasoning and Logical Aptitude 20 20 English Language 20 20 Total 100 100

IB ACIO Tier 2 Exam Pattern 2023