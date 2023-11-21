IB ACIO Notification 2023 for 995 Vacancies, Check Eligibility, Exam Details

IB ACIO Notification 2023: The Intelligence Bureau (IB) is filling up 996 vacancies for the post of Assistant Central Intelligence Officer (ACIO) Grade-II Executive. The notification for the same will be released on the official website in due course by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA). It will also be released in the employment newspaper. It is expected that the notification will be released in 'Rojgar Samachar' on 25 November.
The registration will start from 25 November. Eligible and interested candidates can submit their application on or before 15 December 2023. Candidates can check all the important information regarding this job in the detailed notification which will be released soon.
IB ACIO 2023 Vacancy
IB has 995 vacant posts for Assistant Central Intelligence Officer Grade-II/ Executive posts distributed under various categories as follows:
- Unreserved (UR) - 377
- Scheduled Caste (SC) - 134
- Scheduled Tribe (ST) - 133
- OBC - 222
- Economically Weaker Section (EWS) -129
IB ACIO Recruitment 2023 Highlights
The Ministry of Home Affairs is hiring for the post of ACIO Grade II Executive in the Intelligence Bureau. The candidates can check the details regarding the IB ACIO 2023 in the table below.
|Name of the Recruitment Body
|Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA)
|Post Name
|Assistant Central Intelligence Officer (ACIO) Grade-II Executive
|Advt No.
|IB ACIO Grade-II/ Executive Examination 2023
|Number of Vacancies
|995
|Salary
|Rs. 44900-142400/-
|Job Location
|All India
|Starting Date of Application
|25 November 2023
|Last Date to Apply
|15 December 2023
|Mode of Apply
|Online
|Selection Process
|
Written Exam
Interview
|Official Website
|mha.gov.in
IB ACIO Eligibility Criteria 2023
Educational Qualification:
Candidates should be a graduate
Age Limit:
18 to 27 years
How to Apply IB ACIO Recruitment 2023
Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) at www.mha.gov.in. The application process is as follows:
Step 1: Create a new account or log in to your existing account
Step 2: Fill in the online application form with all required details
Step 3: Upload scanned copies of supporting documents
Step 4: Pay the application fee
Step 5: Submit the application form
IB ACIO 2023 Selection Process
The selection process consists of the following stages:
Stage-1: Written Exam - 150 Marks
Stage 2: Interview - 100 Marks
Stage 3: Document Verification
Stage-4: Medical Examination
IB ACIO 2023 Exam Pattern
The exam is divided into two stages i.e. Tier 1 and Tier 2
IB ACIO Tier 1 Exam Pattern
|
Subjects
|
No. of Questions
|
Marks
|
Time
|
Current Affairs
|
20
|
20
|
1 hour
|
General Studies
|
20
|
20
|
Numerical Aptitude
|
20
|
20
|
Reasoning and Logical Aptitude
|
20
|
20
|
English Language
|
20
|
20
|
Total
|
100
|
100
IB ACIO Tier 2 Exam Pattern 2023
|
Subject
|
Marks
|
|
Essay Writing
|
30
|
1 hour
|
English comprehension & précis writing
|
20
|
Total
|
50