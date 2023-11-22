IB ACIO 2024 Application Form: Apply Online for 995 Vacancies at mha.gov.in

IB ACIO Application Form 2023: The Intelligence Bureau (IB) is going to begin the online application process for Assistant Central Intelligence Officer (ACIO) Grade-II Executive on November 25. Eligible candidates can apply for IB ACIO Recruitment 2023 through the official website of MHA at mha.gov.in. Read on to know registration fee, important dates, and steps to fill IB ACIO Application Form 2023 here.

IB ACIO Recruitment 2024: The Intelligence Bureau has released a recruitment notification for the post of Assistant Central Intelligence Officer (ACIO) Grade-II Executive. Interested candidates can submit applications online at the official website of IB from November 25. The officials aim to fill 995 vacancies through this recruitment drive.

As per the official IB ACIO Notification 2024 released in the Employment Newspaper of November 25-December 01, the online registration process will begin on November 25 and conclude on December 15. Meanwhile, you can learn the steps to apply online for IB ACIO Recruitment 2023-24 along with the other important details.

IB ACIO Recruitment 2023-24

The official IB ACIO Recruitment 2023 Notification PDF for 995 ACIO Grade-II Executive posts has been released at the official website of MHA at mha.gov.in. The online registration process for IB ACIO 2024 exam will commence on November 25. All aspirants can download the IB ACIO Notification PDF by clicking on the link provided below.

IB ACIO Notification 2023-24

IB ACIO Application Form 2023-24

Once the IB ACIO Application Form 2024 is released, aspiring candidates can initiate the registration process by visiting the official website at mha.gov.in. The IB ACIO registration process encompasses a series of crucial steps including the submission of educational qualification documents, providing personal information and paying application fee. Scroll on to know everything about the IB ACIO 2024 application form.

IB ACIO Application Form 2024 Overview

Intelligence Bureau has released the IB ACIO Notification 2024 for 995 posts to be recruited for FY 2023-24. Here are the key highlights of the IB ACIO application form 2024 shared for your reference.

IB ACIO Recruitment 2024 Overview Conducting Body Intelligence Bureau, Ministry of Home Affairs Exam Name IB ACIO Post Name Assistant Central Intelligence Officer (ACIO) Grade-II Executive Vacancies 995 Registration Dates November 25 to December 15 Selection Process Written Exam Interview Official Website mha.gov.in

IB ACIO Apply Online Link 2024

Eligible candidates who are planning to apply for IB ACIO Recruitment 2024 can bookmark this page as the direct apply online link will be provided on the said date. So, stay tuned!

How to Apply for IB ACIO 2024 Exam?

The IB ACIO registration process is quite simple. You just have to follow the steps listed below. Also, ensure that all the details you provide in the IB ACIO application form are accurate, otherwise, your candidature will be cancelled at any stage of the recruitment process.

Steps to Fill IB ACIO 2024 Application Form

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Ministry of Home Affairs at mha.gov.in.

Step 2: Go to the recruitment tab and click on the MHA IB ACIO apply online 2024 link.

Step 3: Provide your basic information like name, phone number, email ID etc to register yourself. Once done, you will receive registration ID and password on your email ID or phone number.

Step 4: Log in using your registration ID and password.

Step 5: Start filling out the IB ACIO online form. Enter all the required details and upload the necessary documents.

Step 6: Pay the application fee to submit your IB ACIO 2024 online form. Download it and take out its printout for future reference.

IB ACIO Application Fee

Aspirants need to pay IB ACIO application fees to complete the application process. Candidates need to pay Rs. 450 as examination fees to successfully submit the IB ACIO 2024 application form. For Male candidates of UR, EWS, and OBC categories, the application fee is Rs. 550.

IB ACIO 2024 Vacancy

Applications are invited for a total of 995 vacancies. Candidates can submit their application forms by December 15. Check out the category-wise IB ACIO vacancy distribution below.