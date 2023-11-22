IB ACIO Syllabus 2024: Download PDF and Check Exam Pattern

IB ACIO Syllabus 2023-24 is released by the Ministry of Home Affairs. Prospective candidates can check out the subject-wise IB ACIO Syllabus and Exam Pattern for Tier 1 and Tier 2 here. Also, find the direct link to download syllabus PDF here along with list of best books to cover the Intelligence Bureau Grade 2 Syllabus.

IB ACIO Syllabus 2023: The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has released the IB ACIO syllabus and exam pattern to help candidates comprehend the paper pattern along with the official IB ACIO 2024 notification. A comprehensive understanding of the curriculum is crucial to assist candidates in preparing for the upcoming IB ACIO Grade-II/ Executive exam.

IB ACIO Syllabus is divided into two stages: Tier 1 and Tier 2. While tier 1 is a computer-based test, tier 2 is descriptive in nature. Each of these stages includes various sections and topics from which questions will be asked. To prepare effectively, candidates must have a comprehensive knowledge of the IB ACIO Syllabus for Tier 1 and Tier 2. Here, we have mentioned everything you need to know about Intelligence Bureau Syllabus and Exam Pattern.

IB ACIO Syllabus

IB ACIO Notification 2023 has been released for 995 Grade II Executive posts in the employment newspaper on November 21, 2023. The exam will be held in 2 stages: CBT and Descriptive exam. Tier 1 will comprise 5 sections, namely, Quantitative Aptitude, General Awareness & General Studies, Logical/Analytical/Numerical Ability & Reasoning, and English Language.

Prospective candidates must go through the detailed IB ACIO 2024 syllabus before starting their preparation to know exactly what all needs to be prepared. So, to assist in your preparation, we have mentioned the latest IB Grade 2 Syllabus here.

IB ACIO Exam Pattern

Having a thorough understanding of IB ACIO exam pattern 2024 is very important for candidates to excel in the exam. It helps them understand number of questions asked from each section and their weightage. Check out the IB ACIO Exam Pattern for Tier 1 in the table below.

IB ACIO Tier 1 Exam Pattern

Tier 1 is an Objective Multiple Choice Question paper

It includes 5 sections: Quantitative Aptitude, Current Affairs, General Studies, Reasoning, and English Language.

Each question carries a weightage of 1 mark and 0.25 marks will be deducted for every wrong answer.

IB ACIO Tier 1 Exam Pattern 2023 Subjects Number of Questions Total Marks Duration General Studies 20 20 60 minutes or 1 hour Current Affairs 20 20 General Intelligence 20 20 Numerical Aptitude 20 20 English 20 20

IB ACIO Exam Pattern 2024 Tier 2

IB ACIO Tier 2 consists of a descriptive paper that includes Essay writing and English comprehension & précis writing. Candidates have to complete the entire paper in an hour or 60 minutes.

Download IB ACIO Syllabus PDF

IB ACIO Syllabus 2024 is expansive and any mistake in the preparation can impact the overall score. Hence, candidates must keep the IB ACIO Syllabus PDF handy to ensure that they don't miss covering any topic. The direct link to download IB ACIO Syllabus is shared below.

IB ACIO Syllabus 2023 PDF (To be activated)

IB ACIO Syllabus 2024 Subject-wise

IB ACIO Grade 2 Executive exam is expected to be held in FY 2024. Having a thorough understanding of the IB ACIO Syllabus is crucial to crack the exam. It acts as a roadmap for candidates to channelize their efforts in the right direction. Below, we have mentioned IB ACIO Tier 1 Syllabus 2023 for all subjects.

IB ACIO Syllabus 2024 for Quantitative Aptitude

In this section, candidates will be evaluated on the basis of their knowledge and understanding of numbers and mathematical operations. Mentioned below is the detailed IB ACIO Quantitative Aptitude Syllabus 2023.

IB ACIO Syllabus 2023 for Quantitative Aptitude Number systems Percentages LCM and HCF Ratios Mensuration Ration and Time Age Profit and Loss Time, Work and Distance Mensuration Averages Decimals Time and Work Fractions Fundamental Arithmetical Operations Computation of whole numbers Use of tables and graphs Decimals Ration and Proportion Interest Discount Geometry

IB ACIO Syllabus for Current Affairs

Through this section, candidates’ knowledge about the latest events and happenings will be tested. They are advised to read newspapers daily and bookmark our current affairs page to get all the latest news.

Indian States and Capitals

States and UTs of India and the World

Longest Rivers in India and the World

List of Waterfalls

Longest Bridges

Folk Dances of Different States

National Symbols of India

National/Official Languages of India

List of High Courts in India

IB ACIO English Syllabus 2023-24

This is considered as one of the most scoring sections. Through this section, aspirants’ understanding and fluency in English language will be tested. Check out the IB ACIO Syllabus for English in the table below.

IB ACIO Syllabus 2023 English Spellings Correction Active Passive Voice Synonyms and Antonyms Fill in the Blanks Phrases and Idioms Sentence Correction One word Substitution Reading Comprehension Error Spotting Sentence Rearrangement

IB ACIO Syllabus 2023 Reasoning

Mentioned below is the detailed reasoning syllabus for IB ACIO Grade 2 and Executive exam.

IB ACIO Reasoning Syllabus 2023 Directions Input-Output Odd One Out Puzzles Order & Ranking Blood Relations Coding-Decoding Clock

IB ACIO Grade 2 Syllabus 2023-24 for General Studies

A total of 20 questions will be asked from this section. Tabulated below are the topics that are included in IB ACIO General Studies Syllabus.

IB ACIO Syllabus 2023 General Studies History Physics Biology Current Affairs Science & Technology Static GK Indian Polity & Constitution Economy & Finance Geography Chemistry

Books to Cover IB ACIO Syllabus 2024

With a plethora of books available in the market, choosing the right set of books for IB ACIO Grade 2 Executive exam is a daunting task. Aspirants must choose those books that cover the entire IB ACIO Syllabus comprehensively. Tabulated below are the best books for covering IB ACIO Syllabus 2024.