Delhi Police MTS Syllabus 2023, Download MTS Civilian Syllabus PDF

SSC Delhi Police MTS Syllabus 2023: Check out the Delhi Police MTS Civilian Syllabus here for Tier 1 and trade test. Also, know the subject-wise syllabus along with the exam pattern and topic-wise weightage for the upcoming exam preparation.

Delhi Police MTS Syllabus is prescribed by the Staff Selection Commission in its official notification. It holds the utmost importance for the candidates who aspire to join the Delhi police force. Aspirants need to be well aware of the detailed SSC Delhi Police MTS Syllabus and exam pattern to approach the exam in a systematic manner.

Delhi Police MTS Syllabus 2023 consists of 3 subjects: Quantitative Aptitude, General Knowledge and Reasoning. Having a thorough understanding of the curriculum enables candidates to understand what the exam is all about and channelize their efforts in the right direction. In this article, we have mentioned the subject-wise Delhi Police MTS Syllabus and exam pattern to help you begin your preparation in full swing.

What is Delhi Police MTS Syllabus?

SSC Delhi Police MTS Syllabus acts as a blueprint for the exam, providing aspirants an insight into what topics to study to ace the exam. So, to help you out, we have discussed the Delhi Police MTS Syllabus below.

Aspirants must acquaint themselves with the SSC Delhi Police Syllabus before beginning their preparation as it will help them narrow down the scope of preparation and ensure better time management.

Subject-wise SSC Delhi Police MTS Syllabus 2023

The Delhi Police MTS Syllabus is designed to test candidates’ ability of appropriate usage of numbers, analytical aptitude and general knowledge. It includes various topics and you might come across 1-2 questions asked from each topic. Have a look at the Delhi Police MTS Syllabus for all the subjects in the below table.

Delhi Police MTS Syllabus 2023 Reasoning General Knowledge Quantitative Aptitude Figure Classification History Time and work Analysis and Judgment Geography Interest and Discount Decision-making and visual memory General Polity Profit and Loss Space Visualization Culture Time and Distance Coding-Decoding Economic Science Ratio and Proportion Relationship concepts Scientific Research Number system and computation of whole numbers Similarities and differences Current Affairs Fundamental Arithmetic operations Discrimination Observation Sports Percentage Analogy General Science Average

Delhi Police MTS Syllabus for Trade Test

It is a qualifying stage and candidates need to secure the minimum marks to clear this stage. Tabulated below is the detailed Delhi Police MTS Syllabus for Trade Test.

Post Syllabus Safai Karamchari Knowledge of Cleanliness and its Materials.

Understanding of garbage dumping and disposal

Knows how to clean sewer, toilet, etc Mochi Understanding of shoe repair, leather and other shoe materials Tailor Understanding of stitching uniform

Knows how to repair minor faults

Expert in using tools and threads Cook Knows how to cook both non-vegetarian and vegetarian dishes

Understanding of the nutritional content of various food items

Knowledge of vegetables, pulses, species, etc. Water Carrier Understanding of water storage

Knowledge of cleanliness and clean water Maali Knowledge of seasonal plants and flowers

Expert in grafting and other techniques Carpenter Knowledge of Randa and Ari

Knowledge of fitting and cutting Daftri Knowledge of maintaining registers and files Dhobi Understanding of clothes and washing techniques Barber Knows how to use different blades and tools

Hair-cutting styles

Delhi Police MTS Selection Process

Before preparing for Delhi Police MTS exam, it is imperative to have a thorough understanding of the selection process. This exam is divided into 2 stages: Trade Test and Computer Based Test followed by document verification. The candidates qualifying for the computer-based exam (CBE) will be called for the Trade Test.

Stages Total Marks CBT 100 marks Trade Test Qualifying

Delhi Police MTS Exam Pattern

SSC Delhi Police exam will be conducted online and last for a total of 1 hour and 30 minutes (90 minutes), allowing candidates to attempt each section in 25 minutes. This test comprises four sections, featuring a total of 100 questions having a weightage of one mark each. No marks will be deducted for incorrect answer.

Delhi Police MTS Exam Pattern for Written Test

Section Number of Questions Duration Reasoning 25 1 hour and 30 minutes (or 90 minutes) General Knowledge 50 Quantitative Aptitude 25

Delhi Police MTS Exam Pattern for Trade Test

It will be conducted for 20 marks for each post. Check the exam pattern for Delhi Police MTS Trade Test below.

How to prepare for Delhi Police MTS Syllabus 2023?

SSC Delhi Police MTS Syllabus is very vast and covering all the topics without a proper preparation strategy seems like a daunting task. Knowing the right preparation strategy can make a lot of difference. Here are some preparation tips that you must follow while covering the Delhi Police MTS Syllabus.

Go through the exam pattern and syllabus.

Create a proper study plan, allocating equal time to all the sections and adhere to it.

Refer to good books to cover the Delhi Police MTS Syllabus.

Attempt previous year question papers to track your preparation level.

Solve as many mock tests as you can to improve your time management skills.

