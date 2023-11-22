SBI CBO Recruitment 2023 Apply for 5447 Vacancies

SBI CBO Recruitment 2023 Notification, Registration Begins for 5447 Vacancies at sbi.co.in

SBI CBO Notification 2023 PDF is released by the State Bank Of India on its official website at sbi.co.in. The registration process will commence today and conclude on December 12. Go through the article below to get all the details pertaining to SBI CBO Recruitment 2023 here. Also, find the direct link to download SBI CBO Notification 2023.

SBI CBO Apply Online 2023 will begin soon. Get all the details for SBI CBO Recruitment 2023 here.
SBI CBO Apply Online 2023 will begin soon. Get all the details for SBI CBO Recruitment 2023 here.

SBI CBO Recruitment 2023: The State Bank Of India has begun the registration procedure for Circle Based Officers (SBI CBO) today, November 22 on its official website at sbi.co.in. The registration window will close on December 12. Candidates who aspire to become SBI Circle Based Officers can apply for the post on the official website of SBI.

As per the official SBI CBO Notification 2023 PDF released for 5447 Circle Based Officers on November 21, the online registration will begin on November 22 and conclude on December 12. The exam will be conducted in the month of January 2024.

SBI CBO Notification 2023 Out

The State Bank of India has released the SBI CBO Notification 2023 PDF on November 21 announcing 5447 vacancies for Circle Based Officers posts at its official website sbi.co.in. SBI CBO 2023 Notification is an important document that carries all relevant information related information like Registration Date, Eligibility Criteria, Exam Pattern, Steps to Apply etc. Candidates can download the SBI CBO Notification pdf from the link shared below.

Shiv Khera

SBI CBO Notification 2023 PDF

SBI CBO 2023 Application Form

SBI activated the SBI CBO Application Form link on its official website. The SBI CBO apply online link will be deactivated on December 12. Find the direct link to apply for SBI CBO 2023 exam below as it is published on the official website.

SBI CBO 2023 Apply Online Link

SBI CBO Recruitment 2023 Overview

SBI will be recruiting eligible candidates for 5447 Circle Based Officer posts through SBI CBO Recruitment 2023. The complete details have been released along with the official notification. Check the overview of SBI CBO Recruitment 2023 in the table below.

SBI CBO Recruitment 2023 Overview

Conducting Body

State Bank Of India

Exam Name

SBI CBO Exam

Post Name

Circle Based Officers

Vacancies

5447

Registration Dates

November 22 to December 12

Selection Process

Computer Based Test

Interview

Official Website

sbi.co.in

Also, read:

SBI Clerk Recruitment 2023

SBI CBO Vacancy

As we have mentioned, the officials aim to fill a total of 5447 vacancies through this recruitment drive. Of these, 5280 are regular vacancies and 167 backlog vacancies. Check out the circle-wise SBI CBO vacancies in the table below.

SBI CBO Recruitment 2023 Vacancy

Circle

Regular Vacancies

Backlog Vacancies

Ahmedabad

430

31

Amaravati

400

-

Bengaluru

380

07

Bhopal

450

02

Bhubaneswar

250

12

Chandigarh

300

-

Chennai

125

40

North Eastern

250

33

Hyderabad

425

04

Jaipur

500

-

Lucknow

600

-

Kolkata

230

34

Maharashtra

300

04

Mumbai Metro

90

-

New Delhi

300

-

Thiruvananthapuram

250

-

Total

5280

167

SBI CBO Eligibility 2023

In order to be eligible for SBI CBO Recruitment 2023, candidates must have completed their graduation in any discipline from a recognised University in India or any equivalent qualification recognised by the Central Government. Additionally, they must not be below 21 years and not above 30 years as of 31.10.2023. It means they must have been born not later than 31.10.2002 and not earlier than 01.11.1993.

How to Apply for SBI CBO Recruitment 2023

Here’s a step-by-step guide to fill out the SBI CBO online form.

Step 1: Go to the recruitment portal of SBI at sbi.co.in/web/careers.

Step 2: Click on the SBI CBO Recruitment 2023 application form link.

Step 3: If you are a new user, click on ‘Register’ or ‘Sign up’ and provide your basic information and contact details.

Step 4: Login using the registration ID and password that you received on your email ID or phone number.

Step 5: Fill out the application form and upload the essential documents.

Step 6: Make the fee payment and download the SBI CBO 2023 application form for the document scrutiny process.

FAQ

When will SBI CBO Apply Online process begin?

SBI will start the registration process for SBI CBO 2023 exam on November 22 and the deadline for the submission of the application form is December 12.

How many vacancies have been announced by SBI under SBI CBO Recruitment 2023?

A total of 5447 vacancies have been released for SBI Circle Based Officers.

Is SBI CBO Notification 2023 out?

Yes, the State Bank Of India has released the SBI CBO Notification 2023 on November 21 on its official website. Find the direct link to download SBI CBO Notification 2023 PDF above.
Jagran Play
खेलें हर किस्म के रोमांच से भरपूर गेम्स सिर्फ़ जागरण प्ले पर
अभी खेलें
Jagran PlayJagran PlayJagran PlayJagran Play
Next