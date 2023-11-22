SBI CBO Recruitment 2023 Notification, Registration Begins for 5447 Vacancies at sbi.co.in

SBI CBO Recruitment 2023: The State Bank Of India has begun the registration procedure for Circle Based Officers (SBI CBO) today, November 22 on its official website at sbi.co.in. The registration window will close on December 12. Candidates who aspire to become SBI Circle Based Officers can apply for the post on the official website of SBI.
As per the official SBI CBO Notification 2023 PDF released for 5447 Circle Based Officers on November 21, the online registration will begin on November 22 and conclude on December 12. The exam will be conducted in the month of January 2024.
SBI CBO Notification 2023 Out
The State Bank of India has released the SBI CBO Notification 2023 PDF on November 21 announcing 5447 vacancies for Circle Based Officers posts at its official website sbi.co.in. SBI CBO 2023 Notification is an important document that carries all relevant information related information like Registration Date, Eligibility Criteria, Exam Pattern, Steps to Apply etc. Candidates can download the SBI CBO Notification pdf from the link shared below.
SBI CBO 2023 Application Form
SBI activated the SBI CBO Application Form link on its official website. The SBI CBO apply online link will be deactivated on December 12. Find the direct link to apply for SBI CBO 2023 exam below as it is published on the official website.
SBI CBO 2023 Apply Online Link
SBI CBO Recruitment 2023 Overview
SBI will be recruiting eligible candidates for 5447 Circle Based Officer posts through SBI CBO Recruitment 2023. The complete details have been released along with the official notification. Check the overview of SBI CBO Recruitment 2023 in the table below.
|
SBI CBO Recruitment 2023 Overview
|
Conducting Body
|
State Bank Of India
|
Exam Name
|
SBI CBO Exam
|
Post Name
|
Circle Based Officers
|
Vacancies
|
5447
|
Registration Dates
|
November 22 to December 12
|
Selection Process
|
Computer Based Test
Interview
|
Official Website
|
sbi.co.in
SBI CBO Vacancy
As we have mentioned, the officials aim to fill a total of 5447 vacancies through this recruitment drive. Of these, 5280 are regular vacancies and 167 backlog vacancies. Check out the circle-wise SBI CBO vacancies in the table below.
|
SBI CBO Recruitment 2023 Vacancy
|
Circle
|
Regular Vacancies
|
Backlog Vacancies
|
Ahmedabad
|
430
|
31
|
Amaravati
|
400
|
-
|
Bengaluru
|
380
|
07
|
Bhopal
|
450
|
02
|
Bhubaneswar
|
250
|
12
|
Chandigarh
|
300
|
-
|
Chennai
|
125
|
40
|
North Eastern
|
250
|
33
|
Hyderabad
|
425
|
04
|
Jaipur
|
500
|
-
|
Lucknow
|
600
|
-
|
Kolkata
|
230
|
34
|
Maharashtra
|
300
|
04
|
Mumbai Metro
|
90
|
-
|
New Delhi
|
300
|
-
|
Thiruvananthapuram
|
250
|
-
|
Total
|
5280
|
167
SBI CBO Eligibility 2023
In order to be eligible for SBI CBO Recruitment 2023, candidates must have completed their graduation in any discipline from a recognised University in India or any equivalent qualification recognised by the Central Government. Additionally, they must not be below 21 years and not above 30 years as of 31.10.2023. It means they must have been born not later than 31.10.2002 and not earlier than 01.11.1993.
How to Apply for SBI CBO Recruitment 2023
Here’s a step-by-step guide to fill out the SBI CBO online form.
Step 1: Go to the recruitment portal of SBI at sbi.co.in/web/careers.
Step 2: Click on the SBI CBO Recruitment 2023 application form link.
Step 3: If you are a new user, click on ‘Register’ or ‘Sign up’ and provide your basic information and contact details.
Step 4: Login using the registration ID and password that you received on your email ID or phone number.
Step 5: Fill out the application form and upload the essential documents.
Step 6: Make the fee payment and download the SBI CBO 2023 application form for the document scrutiny process.