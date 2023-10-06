SBI Clerk 2023 Notification: Check Eligibility, Selection Process and Latest Updates

SBI Clerk 2023 Notification: The State Bank of India (SBI) will release the notification for recruitment to the post of Clerk. Check Application Form, Eligibility, Selection Process, Salary, Exam Date, and Latest Updates

SBI Clerk 2023 Notification: The State Bank of India (SBI) will be releasing the recruitment notification for the Clerk or Junior Associate (Customer Support and Sales) post. It is expected that a total of 5000 vacancies will be filled through this recruitment. Last year, SBI filled 5008 vacancies at various locations, including Bangalore, Ahmedabad, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Bengal, Chandigarh, Delhi, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kerala, Jaipur, Lucknow/Delhi, Maharashtra/Mumbai Metro, and the North Eastern region. Therefore, it is anticipated that a similar number of vacancies will be available this year.

The recruitment will be done on an all-India basis. The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of Prelims, Mains and Interview rounds. The Prelims exam consists of 100 objective-type questions, totaling 100 marks, while the Mains Exam comprises 100 questions carrying 200 marks. The duration of the Prelims exam is 1 hour, and for the Mains exam, it is 2 hours and 40 minutes, respectively.

SBI Clerk 2023 Notification Date

The notification is expected to be released in the month of October 2023 on its official website. The candidates would be able to check all the details related to eligibility, selection process, application procedure, and vacancy break up in the notification.

SBI Clerk 2023 Exam Date

Based on previous years' trends, the exam is expected to be held in November or December 2023 for the prelims and January 2024 for the mains. The exam dates will be announced in the notification of the exam.

SBI Clerk 2023 Overview

The candidates can check the details related to SBI Clerk Application and Exam below:

Organisation State Bank of India Post Name Clerk (Junior Associates) Vacancy To be released Category Sarkari Naukri Application Mode Online SBI Clerk 2023 Registration Dates To be released SBI Clerk 2023 Exam Dates To be released Exam Mode Online Recruitment Process Prelims Mains Interview Salary Rs 26,000 - to Rs 29,000 Official website http://sbi.co.in/

SBI Clerk 2023 Vacancy Details

The candidates can check the details related to the vacancy once the notification is released on the official website.

SBI Clerk 2023 Eligibility Criteria

To be eligible to apply for SBI Clerk Recruitment, candidates must meet the following criteria:

Age: Candidates must be between 20 and 28 years of age as on the date of application.

Educational qualification: Candidates must have a Bachelor's degree in any discipline from a recognized university.

Computer skills: Candidates must have basic computer skills.

SBI Clerk 2023 Selection Process

The selection process for SBI Clerk Recruitment consists of the following stages:

Preliminary examination: The preliminary examination is an objective-type test that consists of three sections: Quantitative Aptitude, English Language, and Reasoning Ability. Main examination: The main examination is a descriptive-type test that consists of four sections: General English, Numerical Ability, Economic and Banking Awareness, and Reasoning Ability. Interview: The interview is the final stage of the selection process. Candidates who qualify in the main examination will be shortlisted for the interview.

SBI Clerk 2023 Salary

Selected candidates will be paid Rs.19900/- per month (Rs.17900/- plus two advance increments admissible to graduates in the pay scale o Rs.17900-1000/3-20900-1230/3-24590-1490/4-30550- 1730/7-42600-3270/1-45930-1990/1-47920.

SBI Clerk 2023 Admit Card

The admit card will be released one week prior to the exam. The candidates can download the admit card using their application details. The link will be available on the official website of the bank

How to Apply for SBI Clerk 2023 Recruitment?

First, visit the Bank's website https://bank.sbi/careers or https://www.sbi.co.in/careers

Secondly, click on the application link given under 'RECRUITMENT OF JUNIOR ASSOCIATES (CUSTOMER SUPPORT & SALES)

Third, Fill out the application carefully

Fourth, after filling up the application you are required to pay application form

Fifth, Now, take a print out of the application after submission

The candidates are advised to keep an eye on this page for the detailed notification along with application form, as it will updated here once released on the official website.