OFDC Recruitment 2023: Apply Online for 355 Assistant and Other Posts at odishafdc.com

Odisha Forest Development Corporation (OFDC) has invited applications for 355 Accounts Assistant, Field Assistant and other posts. The online application link is active and interested candidates can submit their applications by visiting the official website at odishafdc.com. The last date to apply for OFDC Recruitment 2023 is December 12.

OFDC Recruitment 2023: Odisha Forest Development Corporation (OFDC) has begun the application process for 355 Accounts Assistants, Field Assistants and other posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of OFDC at odishafdc.com till December 12.

As per the official notification, the registration process for OFDC Recruitment 2023 commenced on November 22 and the deadline for the submission of the application form is December 12. Read on to know eligibility criteria, post-wise vacancies, steps to apply along with other important details.

Important Dates

Opening date of application: November 22 (10:00 AM)

Closing date of application: December 12 (05:00 PM)

OFDC Recruitment 2023 Eligibility

To be eligible for OFDC Recruitment 2023, candidates must have passed the +3 examination or equivalent examination of a recognised university. They should fall within the age limit of 21 to 38 years. Additionally, they must have 2 years of work experience in the respective discipline.

OFDC Recruitment 2023 Vacancy

Odisha Forest Development Corporation aims to fill 355 vacancies through this recruitment drive. Check out the OFDC Recruitment 2023 vacancy for all posts below.

Posts Number of vacancies Accounts Assistant- Grade-II 9 Assistant- Grade-III 61 Executive Assistant (In Lieu Of Junior Stenographer) 13 Field Assistant-Grade-II (Sectional Supervisor) 47 Field Assistant(Grade- III) 225

How to Apply for OFDC Recruitment 2023

Step 1: Visit the official website of Odisha Forest Development Corporation at odishafdc.com or click on the direct OFDC apply online link.

Step 2: Register yourself by providing your basic information and contact details.

Step 3: Enter login credentials and start filling out the application form.

Step 4: Upload the required documents in the prescribed format and size.

Step 5: Pay the application fee as per your category and submit the OFDC Recruitment 2023 application form.

Step 6: Download it for future reference.

OFDC Recruitment 2023 Application Fee

For UR and SEBC categories, the application fee is Rs. 500 and Rs. 200 for SC/ST/PWD candidates.