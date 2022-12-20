RSMSSB Forest Guard Answer Key 2022 Released: Download PDF Here

RSMSSB Forest Guard Answer Key 2022: Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board on 20 Dec, released the answer of the Forest Guard Exam. Check Links Below.

RSMSSB Forest Guard Answer Key 2022 has been uploaded by the Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) on its website i.e. rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in. Candidates who attended the RSMSSB Forest Guard Exam on 12 Nov and 13 Nov 2022 can download Rajasthan Forest Guard Answer Key from the website of the board. RSMSSB Forest Guard Answer Key Link for 130A, 130 C, 130 D, 132 A and 132 B are provided in the article below.

Along with the answer key, the board has also provided the master question papers on its official website i.e. rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

How to Download RSMSSB Forest Guard Answer Key 2022 ?

Step 1: Visit the website of the board i.e. rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in

Step 2: Now, click on ‘Forest Guard 2020 : Primary Answer Key 130A’ or ‘Forest Guard 2020 : Primary Answer Key 130C’ or ‘Forest Guard 2020 : Primary Answer Key 130D’ or ‘Forest Guard 2020 : Primary Answer Key 132A’ or ‘Forest Guard 2020 : Primary Answer Key 132B’

Step 3: Download RSMSSN Forest Guard Answer Key PDF

Step 4: Check the answers

Students can also raise an objection, if any, to a question for which they have any doubt. This objection should be based on authentic sources. It is mandatory to pay Rs. 100 per objection.

RSMSSB Forest Guard Answer Key for 130 A

RSMSSB Forest Guard Answer Key for 130 C

RSMSSB Forest Guard Answer Key for 130 D

RSMSSB Forest Guard Answer Key for 132 A

RSMSSB Forest Guard Answer Key for 132 B