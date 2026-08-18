RSSB Junior Instructor Cut Off 2026 (OUT): Check Category and Branch Wise Cut off Marks PDF Here

RSSB Junior Instructor Cutoff 2026: The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) has officially released the result of the Junior Instructor Recruitment Examination 2024. Along with the result the board has also issued the cutoff marks that are needed to qualify for the final stages of the recruitment process. The Cutoffs are declared separately for Non-Scheduled Area and Scheduled Areas. Candidates who appeared in the respective posts can now check the qualifying marks at the official website of RSSB at rssb.rajasthan.gov.in . The cutoff for the Forester Exam is released for each category such as General, OBC, SC ST and others.

RSSB Junior Instructor Cutoff 2026 OUT

RSSB has announced the cut off marks for the RSSB Junior Instructor Exam 2024 along with the final results on its official portal. The cut-off has been released separately for TSP & NTSP Areas Check cutoff marks PDF in the table below: