RSSB Junior Instructor Cut Off 2026 (OUT): Check Category and Branch Wise Cut off Marks PDF Here
RSSB Junior Instructor Cut Off 2026: The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board has officially announced the category wise cut off list along with the Junior Instructor exam results on its official website. Candidates who appeared for the exam can download the cut-off list using the link provided in the article.
Key Points
- RSSB officially released results and cutoff marks for Junior Instructor Recruitment Exam 2024.
- Cutoff marks are declared separately for Non-Scheduled Area and Scheduled Areas.
- Candidates can check qualifying marks on the official website: rssb.rajasthan.gov.in.
RSSB Junior Instructor Cutoff 2026: The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) has officially released the result of the Junior Instructor Recruitment Examination 2024. Along with the result the board has also issued the cutoff marks that are needed to qualify for the final stages of the recruitment process. The Cutoffs are declared separately for Non-Scheduled Area and Scheduled Areas. Candidates who appeared in the respective posts can now check the qualifying marks at the official website of RSSB at rssb.rajasthan.gov.in . The cutoff for the Forester Exam is released for each category such as General, OBC, SC ST and others.
RSSB Junior Instructor Cutoff 2026 OUT
RSSB has announced the cut off marks for the RSSB Junior Instructor Exam 2024 along with the final results on its official portal. The cut-off has been released separately for TSP & NTSP Areas Check cutoff marks PDF in the table below:
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Junior Instructor RAC Cutoff 2024
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Junior Instructor Turner Cutoff 2024
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Junior Instructor Electronics Mechanic Cutoff 2024
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Junior Instructor Plumber Cutoff 2024
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Junior Instructor Sewing Technology Cutoff 2024
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Junior Instructor Mechanical Motor Vehicle Cutoff 2024
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Junior Instructor Fitter Cutoff 2024
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Junior Instructor Comp Lab IT Cutoff 2024
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Junior Instructor Draftsman Civil Cutoff 2024
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Junior Instructor Solar Technical Cutoff 2024
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Junior Instructor Welder Cutoff 2024
RSSB Junior Instructor Exam Details 2026
Candidates who have appeared in the Rajasthan Instructor Exam can check the table below to know the number of vacancies, trade, exam date and those selected in dv can check the details here
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Exam / Trade Name
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Exam Date
|
Total Posts
|
NTSP Posts
|
TSP Posts
|
Candidates Selected in Document Verification
|
Welder
|
07-01-2025
|
139
|
113
|
26
|
13 (10 regular + 3 waitlist)
|
Solar Technician Electrical
|
05-01-2025
|
36
|
34
|
2
|
3 (regular)
|
Draftsman Civil
|
04-01-2025
|
38
|
34
|
4
|
3 (2 regular + 1 waitlist)
|
Computer Lab / IT Lab
|
16-11-2024
|
202
|
164
|
38
|
46 (22 regular + 24 waitlist)
|
Fitter
|
20-11-2024
|
243
|
204
|
39
|
15 (7 regular + 8 waitlist)
|
Mechanical Motor Vehicle
|
07-01-2025
|
71
|
61
|
10
|
5 (all from waitlist)
|
Plumber
|
08-01-2025
|
58
|
48
|
10
|
3 (regular)
|
Electronics Mechanic
|
10-01-2025
|
76
|
62
|
14
|
6 (5 regular + 1 waitlist)
|
Turner
|
09-01-2025
|
42
|
39
|
3
|
2 (regular)
|
Refrigeration & AC Technician
|
18-11-2024
|
134
|
126
|
8
|
16 (regular)
|
Sewing Technology
|
09-01-2025
|
40
|
28
|
12
|
0 (Notice of 1 candidate's prior selection withdrawn)
Steps to Check Rajasthan Junior Instructor Cutoff Marks 2026
Candidates can check the Rajasthan Junior Instructor cutoff marks by following these simple steps below-
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Visit the official RSSB website at rssb.rajasthan.gov.in.
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Go to the Results section available on the homepage
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Check the link that states Final Recommendation and Cutoff Marks Rajasthan Junior Instructor 2026
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The category-wise cutoff marks will appear on the screen.
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Download the PDF and check the cutoff marks for your category.
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Save the PDF for future reference.
Also Read- Rajasthan Junior Instructor Cut off 2026 in Hindi
Executive - Editorial
Deepanshu Upadhayaya is an education journalist with expertise in covering recruitment examinations, government job notifications, and UPSC success stories. Over the course of his career, he has worked with leading media organizations such as Times Network Digital and is currently associated with Jagran New Media, where he covers competitive examinations, recruitment drives, admit cards, results, and exam preparation-related content. A graduate of Motilal Nehru College, University of Delhi, Deepanshu brings a strong understanding of the education sector, through his accurate, timely, and reader-friendly approach. He also holds Master's degrees in Economics and Mass Communication. Apart from covering education news, Deepanshu enjoys singing, playing cricket, and reading books. He can be reached at deepanshu.upadhayaya@jagrannewmedia.com.