RSSB Mahila Supervisor Answer Key 2026: Check Expected Release Date, Download PDF Soon
RSSB Mahila Supervisor Answer Key 2026: Candidates who appeared in the RSSB Mahila Supervisor exam held on July 24, 2026 are now waiting for the provisional answer key. Check this article for the expected release date, download link, steps to check the answer key, and other important updates.
Key Points
- The RSSB Mahila Supervisor exam was conducted on July 24, 2026.
- Candidates are awaiting the provisional answer key for 72 posts.
- The answer key is expected soon on the official website rssb.rajasthan.gov.in.
RSSB Mahila Supervisor Answer Key 2026: The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) conducted the Mahila Supervisor examination on July 24, 2026 for recruitment to 72 posts. Candidates who appeared for the examination are now waiting for the release of the provisional answer key. The answer key will help to check the responses, calculate the estimated marks and get an idea about overall performance in the exam. The RSSB Mahila Supervisor Answer Key 2026 is expected to be released soon on the official website at rssb.rajasthan.gov.in.
As per the board the Rajasthan Mahila Supervisor Exam 2026 was conducted across 14 districts with more than 82,000 candidates appearing for the examination. Candidates who appeared for the exam are now eagerly waiting for the release of the answer key which can be issued anytime.
RSSB Mahila Supervisor Answer Key 2026 Download Link
The RSSB Mahila Supervisor Answer Key 2026 download link will be provided here once the board releases the provisional answer key on its official website. Candidates can then use the link to download the answer key and check their responses.
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RSSB Mahila Supervisor Answer Key 2026
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Click Here (To be Activated Soon)
RSSB Mahila Supervisor Answer Key 2026: Overview
The RSSB conducted the Mahila Supervisor examination on July 24, 2026. The exam was held in offline mode from 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 72 Mahila Paryavekshak posts are being filled. Since the examination has already been conducted candidates are now waiting for the release of the answer key. Once released you can download the answer key from the official RSSB website.
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Particulars
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Details
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Exam Name
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RSSB Mahila Supervisor Exam 2026
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Conducting Authority
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Rajasthan Staff Selection Board
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Post Name
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Mahila Supervisor
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Total Posts
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72
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Exam Date
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July 24, 2026
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Answer Key Status
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To Be Released
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Expected Release
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Soon
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Mode
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Online
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Official Website
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rssb.rajasthan.gov.in
RSSB Mahila Supervisor Answer Key 2026 Release Date
The RSSB Mahila Supervisor Answer Key 2026 has not been released yet. As the examination was held on July 24, candidates are now waiting for the board to release the provisional answer key.
RSSB is expected to release the answer key soon through its official website. Candidates must check the official website regularly to know when the answer key becomes available. Once released, a direct download link can also be provided in this article.
How to Download Rajasthan Mahila Supervisor Answer Key 2026
Candidates can download the answer key by following the steps given below-
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Visit the official RSSB website at rssb.rajasthan.gov.in
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Go to the latest news section
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Click on the Link that states RSSBMahila Supervisor Answer Key 2026 link.
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The answer key would appear on your screen
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Download the answer key PDF.
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Check the answers according to your question paper set.
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Save it for future references.
What Details Will Be Mentioned on RSSB Mahila Supervisor Answer Key 2026?
The provisional answer key is expected to include the following details
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Examination name
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Post name
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Exam date
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Question paper set
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Question numbers
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Correct answers
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Instructions related to objections.
Rajasthan Mahila Supervisor Answer Key 2026: What Next?
After the provisional answer key is released candidates will be able to assess their performance and estimate their probable marks. Candidates will also be able to raise objections if the board provides an objection window for the answer key.
After reviewing the objections, the board will release the final answer key followed by the result and cutoff marks. Candidates are advised to regularly visit the official RSSB website for the latest updates and announcements related to the RSSB Mahila Supervisor Exam.
Executive - Editorial
Deepanshu Upadhayaya is an education journalist with expertise in covering recruitment examinations, government job notifications, and UPSC success stories. Over the course of his career, he has worked with leading media organizations such as Times Network Digital and is currently associated with Jagran New Media, where he covers competitive examinations, recruitment drives, admit cards, results, and exam preparation-related content. A graduate of Motilal Nehru College, University of Delhi, Deepanshu brings a strong understanding of the education sector, through his accurate, timely, and reader-friendly approach. He also holds Master's degrees in Economics and Mass Communication. Apart from covering education news, Deepanshu enjoys singing, playing cricket, and reading books. He can be reached at deepanshu.upadhayaya@jagrannewmedia.com.