RSSB Mahila Supervisor Answer Key 2026: Check Expected Release Date, Download PDF Soon

Key Points The RSSB Mahila Supervisor exam was conducted on July 24, 2026.

Candidates are awaiting the provisional answer key for 72 posts.

The answer key is expected soon on the official website rssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

RSSB Mahila Supervisor Answer Key 2026: The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) conducted the Mahila Supervisor examination on July 24, 2026 for recruitment to 72 posts. Candidates who appeared for the examination are now waiting for the release of the provisional answer key. The answer key will help to check the responses, calculate the estimated marks and get an idea about overall performance in the exam. The RSSB Mahila Supervisor Answer Key 2026 is expected to be released soon on the official website at rssb.rajasthan.gov.in. As per the board the Rajasthan Mahila Supervisor Exam 2026 was conducted across 14 districts with more than 82,000 candidates appearing for the examination. Candidates who appeared for the exam are now eagerly waiting for the release of the answer key which can be issued anytime.

RSSB Mahila Supervisor Answer Key 2026 Download Link The RSSB Mahila Supervisor Answer Key 2026 download link will be provided here once the board releases the provisional answer key on its official website. Candidates can then use the link to download the answer key and check their responses. RSSB Mahila Supervisor Answer Key 2026 Click Here (To be Activated Soon) RSSB Mahila Supervisor Answer Key 2026: Overview The RSSB conducted the Mahila Supervisor examination on July 24, 2026. The exam was held in offline mode from 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 72 Mahila Paryavekshak posts are being filled. Since the examination has already been conducted candidates are now waiting for the release of the answer key. Once released you can download the answer key from the official RSSB website.

Particulars Details Exam Name RSSB Mahila Supervisor Exam 2026 Conducting Authority Rajasthan Staff Selection Board Post Name Mahila Supervisor Total Posts 72 Exam Date July 24, 2026 Answer Key Status To Be Released Expected Release Soon Mode Online Official Website rssb.rajasthan.gov.in RSSB Mahila Supervisor Answer Key 2026 Release Date The RSSB Mahila Supervisor Answer Key 2026 has not been released yet. As the examination was held on July 24, candidates are now waiting for the board to release the provisional answer key. RSSB is expected to release the answer key soon through its official website. Candidates must check the official website regularly to know when the answer key becomes available. Once released, a direct download link can also be provided in this article.

How to Download Rajasthan Mahila Supervisor Answer Key 2026 Candidates can download the answer key by following the steps given below- Visit the official RSSB website at rssb.rajasthan.gov.in

Go to the latest news section

Click on the Link that states RSSBMahila Supervisor Answer Key 2026 link.

The answer key would appear on your screen

Download the answer key PDF.

Check the answers according to your question paper set.

Save it for future references. What Details Will Be Mentioned on RSSB Mahila Supervisor Answer Key 2026? The provisional answer key is expected to include the following details Examination name

Post name

Exam date

Question paper set

Question numbers

Correct answers

Instructions related to objections. Rajasthan Mahila Supervisor Answer Key 2026: What Next?