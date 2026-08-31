RVUNL JE Syllabus 2026: Check Exam Pattern & Subject-wise Important Topics Here
RVUNL has started the application notification for 2005 JE posts. Candidates who have applied for JE posts must check this article for the detailed subject-wise important topics along with the exam pattern.
Key Points
- RVUNL JE Recruitment 2026 offers a significant opportunity for engineering candidates.
- The 2026 RVUNL JE exam is a Computer-Based Test (CBT) with 140 questions for 200 marks.
- The 2026 JE syllabus is divided into 60% technical and 40% non-technical subjects.
RVUNL JE Syllabus 2026: RVUNL Junior Engineer Recruitment 2026 is a big chance for engineering candidates who want to work with Rajasthan Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Limited. Every year, many students apply for this post because it offers a good salary and job security in the power sector. To crack this exam, candidates must know the complete RVUNL JE Syllabus 2026 and exam pattern. The syllabus covers discipline-specific technical subjects, along with Mathematics, Reasoning, General Knowledge, General English, and General Hindi. Knowing the syllabus helps candidates plan their preparation and focus on important topics for scoring well in the exam.
Also Check: RVUNL JE Recruitment 2026
RVUNL JE Syllabus 2026 Highlights
Candidates can find all the information about the RVUNL JE syllabus 2026 in the table given below:
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Particulars
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Details
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Conducting Body
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Rajasthan Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Limited (RVUNL)
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Posts Covered
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Junior Engineer-I, Junior Accountant, Junior Assistant/Commercial Assistant-II
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Exam Mode
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Computer-Based Test (CBT), Online
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JE Exam Pattern
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140 objective-type questions, 200 marks
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JE Subjects
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Core Technical Subject (as per discipline), Mathematics, Reasoning & Mental Ability, General Knowledge & Everyday Science, General Hindi, General English
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Junior Assistant Exam Stages
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Phase-I: Written Exam; Phase-II: Computer Proficiency Test (Hindi & English typing)
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Junior Assistant Subjects
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Reasoning & Mental Ability, Mathematics, General Knowledge & Everyday Science, General Hindi, General English
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Negative Marking
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0.25 marks deducted per wrong answer (JE); No negative marking in JA Pre-exam; applicable in Main exam
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Qualifying Marks
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30% (UR); 20% (SC/ST/BC/MBC/EWS/Ex-servicemen/PwBD)
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Question Paper Language
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Bilingual (English & Hindi), except Hindi General and English General sections
RVUNL JE Exam Pattern 2026
The RVUNL JE written exam is conducted online and is divided into two parts:
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Part A – Technical Subject: Covers core engineering topics based on the candidate's discipline (Electrical, Mechanical, or Civil). This part carries the highest weightage at 60% of total marks, so candidates should prioritise it.
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Part B – Non-Technical Subjects: Covers Mathematics, Reasoning, General Knowledge, General English, and General Hindi, making up the remaining 40%.
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Part
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Subjects
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Questions
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Marks
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Duration
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Part A (Technical)
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Concerned Engineering Discipline
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60
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120
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2 Hours
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Part B (General Aptitude & General Awareness)
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Reasoning & Mental Ability
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8
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8
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General Knowledge & Everyday Science (Rajasthan)
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36
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36
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General Knowledge & Everyday Science (India & World)
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12
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12
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General Hindi
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8
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8
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General English
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8
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8
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Mathematics
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8
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8
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Total
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140 Questions
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140
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200
RVUNL JE Subject-wise Syllabus 2026
Candidates who have applied for RVUNL JE Recruitment 2026 can check the detailed syllabus for both core and general subjects in the table given below:
Electrical Engineering (Core Subject)
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Topic Area
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Key Sub-Topics
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Circuits & Networks
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Ohm's Law, Kirchhoff's Laws, AC/DC Circuits, Network Theorems, Two-Port Networks
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Electrical Machines
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Transformers, DC Machines, Induction Motors, Synchronous Machines
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Power Systems
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Generation, Transmission, Distribution, Switchgear & Protection
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Power Electronics
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Converters, Inverters, Choppers
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Control Systems
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Transfer Functions, Stability, Time & Frequency Response
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Measurement & Instrumentation
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Measuring Instruments, Bridges, Errors
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Electronics & Communication
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Basic Electronics, Digital Circuits
Civil Engineering (Core Subject)
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Topic Area
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Key Sub-Topics
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Building Technology & Construction Management
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Materials, Construction Methods
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Fluid Mechanics
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Flow properties, Pressure, Hydraulics
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Surveying
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Estimating, Costing, Field Engineering
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Irrigation & Water Resources
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Canal design, Water management
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Structures
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Theory of Structures, Strength of Materials, Structural Analysis
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Soil Mechanics & Foundation Engineering
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Soil properties, Foundation design
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Design (RCC & Steel)
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RC & Masonry Structures, Steel Structures
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Construction Technology & AutoCAD
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Drawing, Modern construction techniques
Non-Technical Section (Common for All Posts)
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Subject
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Key Topics
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Reasoning & Mental Ability
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Analytical Reasoning, Series, Coding-Decoding, Data Sufficiency, Direction & Distance
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Mathematics
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Simple Interest, Time & Work, Time & Distance, HCF-LCM, Simplification, Permutation & Combination
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General Knowledge & Everyday Science
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Current Affairs, Basic Science
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General Hindi
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Grammar, Comprehension
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General English
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Grammar, Comprehension
Preparation Tips to Crack the RVUNL JE Exam 2026
Candidates who want to clear the RVUNL JE 2026 examination must prepare according to a subject-wise topic distribution, where all the topics need to be focused on accordingly.
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Understand the complete RVUNL JE exam pattern and syllabus.
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Make a preparation plan or timetable for the exam.
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Work on the basics of General Awareness, Reasoning, and Mathematics.
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Practice questions from the previous years' question papers of RRB Technician.
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Try solving mock tests regularly.
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Evaluate yourself by analyzing your performance after every test.
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Prepare short notes about important facts/formulas/current affairs.
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Regular revisions are necessary
Executive - Editorial
Bebo Rani is a journalist and education-focused media professional specialising in recruitment examinations, government jobs, career guidance, and current affairs. With a talent for transforming complex information into clear, engaging, and impactful stories, she creates insightful, research-driven content that empowers students and job aspirants. She has experience in digital journalism, news writing, multimedia storytelling, and social media content creation across English and Hindi platforms. Currently, she contributes to the Government Jobs section at Jagran Josh, covering recruitment notifications, exam updates, eligibility criteria, and career opportunities for aspirants across India. Bebo holds a Master's degree in Journalism from the Delhi School of Journalism, University of Delhi, and is committed to delivering accurate, accessible, and audience-focused content that helps readers stay informed and achieve their goals. Previously, she worked with Dainik Jagran and Doordarshan, where she gained valuable experience in journalism, content development, and media production. She can be reached at bebo.rani@jagrannewmedia.com