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RVUNL JE Syllabus 2026: Check Exam Pattern & Subject-wise Important Topics Here

By Bebo Rani
Last Updated: Aug 31, 2026, 12:06 IST

RVUNL has started the application notification for 2005 JE posts. Candidates who have applied for JE posts must check this article for the detailed subject-wise important topics along with the exam pattern.

RVUNL JE Syllabus 2026: Check Exam Pattern & Subject-wise Important Topics Here
RVUNL JE Syllabus 2026: Check Exam Pattern & Subject-wise Important Topics Here

Key Points

  • RVUNL JE Recruitment 2026 offers a significant opportunity for engineering candidates.
  • The 2026 RVUNL JE exam is a Computer-Based Test (CBT) with 140 questions for 200 marks.
  • The 2026 JE syllabus is divided into 60% technical and 40% non-technical subjects.

RVUNL JE Syllabus 2026: RVUNL Junior Engineer Recruitment 2026 is a big chance for engineering candidates who want to work with Rajasthan Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Limited. Every year, many students apply for this post because it offers a good salary and job security in the power sector. To crack this exam, candidates must know the complete RVUNL JE Syllabus 2026 and exam pattern. The syllabus covers discipline-specific technical subjects, along with Mathematics, Reasoning, General Knowledge, General English, and General Hindi. Knowing the syllabus helps candidates plan their preparation and focus on important topics for scoring well in the exam.

Also Check: RVUNL JE Recruitment 2026

RVUNL JE Syllabus 2026 Highlights 

Candidates can find all the information about the RVUNL JE syllabus 2026 in the table given below:

Particulars

Details

Conducting Body

Rajasthan Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Limited (RVUNL)

Posts Covered

Junior Engineer-I, Junior Accountant, Junior Assistant/Commercial Assistant-II

Exam Mode

Computer-Based Test (CBT), Online

JE Exam Pattern

140 objective-type questions, 200 marks

JE Subjects

Core Technical Subject (as per discipline), Mathematics, Reasoning & Mental Ability, General Knowledge & Everyday Science, General Hindi, General English

Junior Assistant Exam Stages

Phase-I: Written Exam; Phase-II: Computer Proficiency Test (Hindi & English typing)

Junior Assistant Subjects

Reasoning & Mental Ability, Mathematics, General Knowledge & Everyday Science, General Hindi, General English

Negative Marking

0.25 marks deducted per wrong answer (JE); No negative marking in JA Pre-exam; applicable in Main exam

Qualifying Marks

30% (UR); 20% (SC/ST/BC/MBC/EWS/Ex-servicemen/PwBD)

Question Paper Language

Bilingual (English & Hindi), except Hindi General and English General sections

RVUNL JE Exam Pattern 2026

The RVUNL JE written exam is conducted online and is divided into two parts:

  • Part A – Technical Subject: Covers core engineering topics based on the candidate's discipline (Electrical, Mechanical, or Civil). This part carries the highest weightage at 60% of total marks, so candidates should prioritise it.

  • Part B – Non-Technical Subjects: Covers Mathematics, Reasoning, General Knowledge, General English, and General Hindi, making up the remaining 40%.

Part

Subjects

Questions

Marks

Duration

Part A (Technical)

Concerned Engineering Discipline

60

120

2 Hours

Part B (General Aptitude & General Awareness)

Reasoning & Mental Ability

8

8

General Knowledge & Everyday Science (Rajasthan)

36

36

General Knowledge & Everyday Science (India & World)

12

12

General Hindi

8

8

General English

8

8

Mathematics

8

8

Total

140 Questions

140

200

RVUNL JE Subject-wise Syllabus 2026

Candidates who have applied for RVUNL JE Recruitment 2026 can check the detailed syllabus for both core and general subjects in the table given below:

Electrical Engineering (Core Subject)

Topic Area

Key Sub-Topics

Circuits & Networks

Ohm's Law, Kirchhoff's Laws, AC/DC Circuits, Network Theorems, Two-Port Networks

Electrical Machines

Transformers, DC Machines, Induction Motors, Synchronous Machines

Power Systems

Generation, Transmission, Distribution, Switchgear & Protection

Power Electronics

Converters, Inverters, Choppers

Control Systems

Transfer Functions, Stability, Time & Frequency Response

Measurement & Instrumentation

Measuring Instruments, Bridges, Errors

Electronics & Communication

Basic Electronics, Digital Circuits

Civil Engineering (Core Subject)

Topic Area

Key Sub-Topics

Building Technology & Construction Management

Materials, Construction Methods

Fluid Mechanics

Flow properties, Pressure, Hydraulics

Surveying

Estimating, Costing, Field Engineering

Irrigation & Water Resources

Canal design, Water management

Structures

Theory of Structures, Strength of Materials, Structural Analysis

Soil Mechanics & Foundation Engineering

Soil properties, Foundation design

Design (RCC & Steel)

RC & Masonry Structures, Steel Structures

Construction Technology & AutoCAD

Drawing, Modern construction techniques

Non-Technical Section (Common for All Posts)

Subject

Key Topics

Reasoning & Mental Ability

Analytical Reasoning, Series, Coding-Decoding, Data Sufficiency, Direction & Distance

Mathematics

Simple Interest, Time & Work, Time & Distance, HCF-LCM, Simplification, Permutation & Combination

General Knowledge & Everyday Science

Current Affairs, Basic Science

General Hindi

Grammar, Comprehension

General English

Grammar, Comprehension

Preparation Tips to Crack the RVUNL JE Exam 2026

Candidates who want to clear the RVUNL JE 2026 examination must prepare according to a subject-wise topic distribution, where all the topics need to be focused on accordingly.

  • Understand the complete RVUNL JE exam pattern and syllabus.

  • Make a preparation plan or timetable for the exam.

  • Work on the basics of General Awareness, Reasoning, and Mathematics.

  • Practice questions from the previous years' question papers of RRB Technician.

  • Try solving mock tests regularly.

  • Evaluate yourself by analyzing your performance after every test.

  • Prepare short notes about important facts/formulas/current affairs.

  • Regular revisions are necessary

Bebo Rani
Bebo Rani

Executive - Editorial

    Bebo Rani is a journalist and education-focused media professional specialising in recruitment examinations, government jobs, career guidance, and current affairs. With a talent for transforming complex information into clear, engaging, and impactful stories, she creates insightful, research-driven content that empowers students and job aspirants. She has experience in digital journalism, news writing, multimedia storytelling, and social media content creation across English and Hindi platforms. Currently, she contributes to the Government Jobs section at Jagran Josh, covering recruitment notifications, exam updates, eligibility criteria, and career opportunities for aspirants across India. Bebo holds a Master's degree in Journalism from the Delhi School of Journalism, University of Delhi, and is committed to delivering accurate, accessible, and audience-focused content that helps readers stay informed and achieve their goals. Previously, she worked with Dainik Jagran and Doordarshan, where she gained valuable experience in journalism, content development, and media production. She can be reached at bebo.rani@jagrannewmedia.com 

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    First Published: Aug 31, 2026, 12:06 IST

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