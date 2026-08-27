SBI Clerk Vacancy 2026: Check State-Wise and Category-Wise Complete Vacancy Breakup
Check the complete, detailed breakdown of the SBI Clerk Vacancy 2026, state-wise and category-wise, for 9124 vacancies. Also check out the selection process for the SBI Clerk Recruitment 2026 in the article below.
The State Bank of India is inviting applications for the SBI Clerk vacancies 2026. The total number of vacancies for the Clerical cadre 2026 is 9124. The online application process started on August 11, 2026 and will close on August 31, 2026. This recruitment drive of the State Bank of India also includes the 1538 backlog vacancies. The SBI Clerk recruitment 2026 allows interested candidates to join the popular public sector bank as Junior Associates. Before applying for this recruitment, candidates should know about the state-wise and category-wise vacancies being offered by the SBI.
State-Wise& Category-Wise Vacancy Detailed Breakup of SBI Clerk 2026
Understanding the state-wise and category-wise vacancies is as important as understanding the syllabus and the cutoff for the SBI Clerk Recruitment 2026. Candidates can check the SBI Clerk state-wise and category-wise detailed vacancies for the 2026 recruitment 2026, which are given below, along with regular vacancies:-
|
State
|
General
|
SC
|
ST
|
OBC
|
EWS
|
Total
|
Karnataka
|
305
|
121
|
53
|
205
|
76
|
760
|
Odisha
|
440
|
176
|
242
|
132
|
110
|
1100
|
Gujarat
|
136
|
23
|
49
|
89
|
33
|
330
|
Chhattisgarh
|
117
|
34
|
91
|
17
|
28
|
287
|
Madhya Pradesh
|
48
|
16
|
22
|
16
|
11
|
113
|
Tamil Nadu
|
608
|
267
|
14
|
380
|
141
|
1410
|
Maharashtra
|
759
|
171
|
154
|
463
|
171
|
1718
|
Assam
|
50
|
7
|
13
|
29
|
11
|
110
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
104
|
52
|
2
|
67
|
25
|
250
|
Manipur
|
8
|
0
|
4
|
1
|
1
|
14
|
Meghalaya
|
11
|
0
|
10
|
1
|
2
|
24
|
Tripura
|
22
|
8
|
14
|
0
|
4
|
48
|
Nagaland
|
13
|
0
|
12
|
0
|
2
|
27
|
Mizoram
|
14
|
0
|
14
|
1
|
3
|
32
|
Arunachal Pradesh
|
26
|
0
|
24
|
0
|
5
|
55
|
Goa
|
37
|
1
|
7
|
11
|
6
|
62
|
West Bengal
|
224
|
127
|
27
|
122
|
55
|
555
|
Sikkim
|
25
|
3
|
12
|
14
|
6
|
60
|
A&N Island
|
9
|
0
|
1
|
4
|
1
|
15
|
Rajasthan
|
141
|
59
|
45
|
70
|
35
|
350
|
Telangana
|
105
|
41
|
18
|
70
|
26
|
260
|
Ladakh UT
|
6
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
7
|
Himachal Pradesh
|
6
|
2
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
9
|
J&K UT
|
39
|
6
|
9
|
22
|
8
|
84
|
Total
|
3253
|
1114
|
837
|
1716
|
760
|
7680
What is the Selection Process for the SBI Clerk Vacancy 2026?
Interested candidates who have applied or will apply for the SBI Clerk Vacancy should know the selection process for the SBI Clerk Recruitment 2026. Given below is the selection process of the SBI Clerk Recruitment 2026:-
- The first stage of the selection process is the Prelims Exam. This exam will be a 100-mark objective test which will be conducted online and will include questions from reasoning ability, English Language, and Numerical ability.
- The second stage will be the Mains Exam. This is for the candidates who qualify the prelims exam. The Mains exam will be of 200 marks and will include questions from General or Financial Awareness, Reasoning ability and computer ability, Quantitative Aptitude and General English.
- The third stage of the selection process includes the Local Language Test. In this, candidates will have to demonstrate proficiency in the local language of the State and UT they applied for, unless they studied the specified language in their Class 10th or 12th standard.
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