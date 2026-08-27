SBI Clerk Vacancy 2026: Check State-Wise and Category-Wise Complete Vacancy Breakup

The State Bank of India is inviting applications for the SBI Clerk vacancies 2026. The total number of vacancies for the Clerical cadre 2026 is 9124. The online application process started on August 11, 2026 and will close on August 31, 2026. This recruitment drive of the State Bank of India also includes the 1538 backlog vacancies. The SBI Clerk recruitment 2026 allows interested candidates to join the popular public sector bank as Junior Associates. Before applying for this recruitment, candidates should know about the state-wise and category-wise vacancies being offered by the SBI.

State-Wise& Category-Wise Vacancy Detailed Breakup of SBI Clerk 2026

Understanding the state-wise and category-wise vacancies is as important as understanding the syllabus and the cutoff for the SBI Clerk Recruitment 2026. Candidates can check the SBI Clerk state-wise and category-wise detailed vacancies for the 2026 recruitment 2026, which are given below, along with regular vacancies:-