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SBI Clerk Vacancy 2026: Check State-Wise and Category-Wise Complete Vacancy Breakup

By Pratyasha Chaturvedi
Last Updated: Aug 27, 2026, 15:09 IST

Check the complete, detailed breakdown of the SBI Clerk Vacancy 2026, state-wise and category-wise, for 9124 vacancies. Also check out the selection process for the SBI Clerk Recruitment 2026 in the article below.

SBI Clerk Vacancy 2026: Check State-Wise and Category-Wise Complete Vacancy Breakup
SBI Clerk Vacancy 2026: Check State-Wise and Category-Wise Complete Vacancy Breakup

The State Bank of India is inviting applications for the SBI Clerk vacancies 2026. The total number of vacancies for the Clerical cadre  2026 is 9124. The online application process started on August 11, 2026 and will close on August 31, 2026. This recruitment drive of the State Bank of India also includes the 1538 backlog vacancies. The SBI Clerk recruitment 2026 allows interested candidates to join the popular public sector bank as Junior Associates. Before applying for this recruitment, candidates should know about the state-wise and category-wise vacancies being offered by the SBI. 

State-Wise& Category-Wise Vacancy Detailed Breakup of SBI Clerk 2026

Understanding the state-wise and category-wise vacancies is as important as understanding the syllabus and the cutoff for the SBI Clerk Recruitment 2026. Candidates can check the SBI Clerk state-wise and category-wise detailed vacancies for the 2026 recruitment 2026, which are given below, along with regular vacancies:-

State

General

SC

ST

OBC

EWS

Total

Karnataka

305

121

53

205

76

760

Odisha

440

176

242

132

110

1100

Gujarat

136

23

49

89

33

330

Chhattisgarh

117

34

91

17

28

287

Madhya Pradesh

48

16

22

16

11

113

Tamil Nadu

608

267

14

380

141

1410

Maharashtra

759

171

154

463

171

1718

Assam

50

7

13

29

11

110

Uttar Pradesh

104

52

2

67

25

250

Manipur

8

0

4

1

1

14

Meghalaya

11

0

10

1

2

24

Tripura

22

8

14

0

4

48

Nagaland

13

0

12

0

2

27

Mizoram

14

0

14

1

3

32

Arunachal Pradesh

26

0

24

0

5

55

Goa

37

1

7

11

6

62

West Bengal

224

127

27

122

55

555

Sikkim

25

3

12

14

6

60

A&N Island

9

0

1

4

1

15

Rajasthan

141

59

45

70

35

350

Telangana

105

41

18

70

26

260

Ladakh UT

6

0

0

1

0

7

Himachal Pradesh

6

2

0

1

0

9

J&K UT

39

6

9

22

8

84

Total

3253

1114

837

1716

760

7680

What is the Selection Process for the SBI Clerk Vacancy 2026?

Interested candidates who have applied or will apply for the SBI Clerk Vacancy should know the selection process for the SBI Clerk Recruitment 2026. Given below is the selection process of the SBI Clerk Recruitment 2026:-

  • The first stage of the selection process is the Prelims Exam. This exam will be a 100-mark objective test which will be conducted online and will include questions from reasoning ability, English Language, and Numerical ability.
  • The second stage will be the Mains Exam. This is for the candidates who qualify the prelims exam. The Mains exam will be of 200 marks and will include questions from General or Financial Awareness, Reasoning ability and computer ability, Quantitative Aptitude and General English.
  • The third stage of the selection process includes the Local Language Test. In this, candidates will have to demonstrate proficiency in the local language of the State and UT they applied for, unless they studied the specified language in their Class 10th or 12th standard.
Pratyasha Chaturvedi
Pratyasha Chaturvedi

Executive - Editorial

Pratyasha is a Communications Professional with over 2.2 years of experience in the education sector. Having worked with top names like Arihant Publications and Jagran Josh, she specializes in board exam results, education news, and government job updates. She also brings a unique perspective as a former Subject Matter Expert for nearly a year. Currently, she is a key part of the Exam Prep and Sarkari Naukri team at Jagran Josh. Pratyasha holds an Honours degree in Ancient Indian History, Culture, and Archaeology, and loves reading and traveling in her free time.

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First Published: Aug 27, 2026, 15:09 IST

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