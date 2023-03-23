SGPGI Staff Nurse Result 2023 To be OUT Soon: Check and Download Official Notice PDF

SGPGI Staff Nurse Result 2023 OUT Soon: The Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences will soon release the SGPGI Staff Nurse Result 2023 of candidates who appeared for Staff Nurse Exam Conducted on 22 March 2023. Know here how to download Staff Nurse result, Get Result Notice and Check other details.

SGPGI Staff Nurse Result 2023 OUT Soon: The Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences will soon release the SGPGI Staff Nurse Result 2023 of candidates who appeared for Staff Nurse 2023 Exam Conducted on 22 March 2023. Know here how to download Staff Nurse result , Get Result Notice and Check other details.

SGPGI Staff Nurse Result 2023

The Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences, Lucknow will soon release the Staff Nurse Result 2023 for the candidates who appeared for the exam on 22 March 2023.

Follow the steps below to download the SGPGI result 2023 hassle-free.

How to Download SGPGI Staff Nurse Result 2023

The SGPGI result can be downloaded from the official website of SGPGI once it is out. Candidates can download the SGPGI Staff Nurse result 2023 by following the steps given below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences at https://sgpgims.org.in

Step 2: On the homepage go to the new updates section.

Step 3: Click on the link titled- “ result for Staff Nurse”

Step 4: On the page opened fill in details like registration number/User Id and Password and Clicked Submit.

Step 5: Result will be displayed on the screen. Download result.

A direct link to download the SGPGI Staff Nurse Result 2023 will be shared to help candidates download the result when it is declared. Meanwhile the official result notice has been uploaded on the website which is being shared here.

SGPGI Staff Nurse Result 2023 Direct Link SGPGI Staff Nurse Result 2023 Notice Direct Notice PDF Link

SGPGI Staff Nurse Result 2023: Final Merit List

Final Merit List: The final merit list will be prepared ONLY based on the marks obtained in the Common Recruitment Test (CRT). Meanwhile, candidates response sheets have been emailed to the candidates and result may be declared in 3 to 4 weeks time. Candidates can also view their response sheets by logging in to the website from 24 March 2023.

This year there are a total of 1974 vacancies for which the SGPGI Staff Nurse Result 2023 will be released. The final merit list will be prepared based on the marks obtained in the Common Recruitment Test (CRT) only for all categories separately and rank will be awarded to all qualified applicants.