Skill India ITI Result 2026 Released at skillindiadigital.gov.in, Download NCVT 1st and 2nd Years Marksheet PDF Here

Key Points Skill India Digital Hub declared NCVT ITI 2026 results on August 10.

CBT exams for NCVT ITI 2026 were conducted from July 09 to August 03, 2026.

Over 28 lakh students passed the NCVT ITI 2026 exams.

NCVT ITI Result 2026: Skill India Digital Hub (SIDH) has declared the Skill India NCVT ITI 2026 results on August 10 for various trades. The SIDH released the National Council for Vocational Training (NCVT) Industrial Training Institute (ITI) results for 1st Year, 2nd Year, One-Year, and Six-Month CTS (Craftsman Training Scheme) courses. The NCVT ITI Result 2026 has been declared online at the official website, skillindiadigital.gov.in. This year, around 57 lakh candidates registered for the ITI, and around 44 lakh have appeared for the exam, out of which more than 28 lakh students cleared the exam. Students who appeared for the Computer-Based Tests (CBT) held from July 09 to August 03, 2026, can now check and download their Skill India ITI Results using the direct link below. Students need to enter their PRN and date of birth in order to view the NCVT ITI Result 2026 PDF.

Skill India ITI Result 2026 Download Link As per the latest update, Skill India Digital Hub (SIDH) released the NCVT ITI results. The students can check their NCVT ITI results on the official website of the SIDH- skillindiadigital.gov.in. ITI NCVT Result 2026 Click here Steps to Check NCVT ITI Results 2026 Candidates can check their NCVT ITI 2026 1st and 2nd year results for various trades online at the official website. Follow the steps below to download your Skill India ITI Result: Step 1: Visit the official website – skillindiadigital.gov.in Step 2: Click on the “NCVT ITI Results 2026” link. Step 3: Enter your roll number and other required details, then click on “Submit.” Step 4: Your NCVT ITI Result 2026 PDF will appear on the screen. Step 5: Check your result and download/save the PDF for future reference.

Details Required to Check NCVT ITI Result 2026 The Skill India Digital Hub (SIDH) has released the NCVT ITI result online on its official website. The students need the following login credentials to check and download the NCVT ITI result: PRN Number

Date of Birth What is PRN in NCVT ITI Result 2026 To check and download the NCVT ITI results, the students need to enter their PRN. The full form of PRN is Permanent Registration Number. It is a unique identification number assigned to the students after completing the registration process on the ITI portal. This number remains the same throughout the course. Details Mentioned on NCVT ITI Marksheet 2026 Candidates are advised to download their marksheet from the official website of SIDH and keep it safe for future career or academic opportunities. The marksheet PDF will contain the following details:

Student Name

Roll Number

Name of Course

Result Status

Total Marks

Maximum Marks

Result Date What Next After NCVT ITI Result 2026 After the declaration of the NCVT ITI result, students who have passed can proceed with the next steps. The options depend on your trade, skills, and future career goals. You can either apply for higher education, pursue advanced skill training, or look for job opportunities in the government and private sector. Apply for Apprenticeship: Through the National Apprenticeship Promotion Scheme (NAPS) portal.

Through the National Apprenticeship Promotion Scheme (NAPS) portal. Go for Higher Studies: Advanced diploma courses in technical fields.

Advanced diploma courses in technical fields. Apply for Jobs: In PSUs, private industries, or government organisations where ITI is recognised. Students who are not satisfied with their marks may apply for revaluation or rechecking of answer sheets as per the board guidelines.

NCVT ITI Result 2026 Revaluation Process If candidates are not happy with their results, they can apply for revaluation or rechecking through their ITI institute. The revaluation application usually opens soon after the results are announced. To apply for revaluation, candidates need to do the following things Get the revaluation application form from their ITI institute.

Fill in all the required details correctly.

Submit the completed application form.

Pay the required revaluation fee.

Wait for the revaluation process to be completed. The ITI revaluation result is released separately on the NCVT MIS portal. Candidates should regularly check the official portal for updates about the revaluation result. Skill India NCVT ITI Result 2026 Key Highlites National Council for Vocational Training (NCVT) is an autonomous and regulatory body under the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship for monitoring the institutions which provides short term and long-term educational training in vocational education. It was established in 1956 to provide vocational education and Industrial Training to the youth.