NCVT ITI Result 2026 OUT: Download ITI Marksheet PDF at skillindiadigital.gov.in

Key Points NCVT ITI Result 2026 was declared on August 10, 2026.

Candidates can download results from skillindiadigital.gov.in using login credentials.

CBT exams were conducted from July 09 to August 03, 2026.

NCVT ITI Result 2026: National Council for Vocational Training (NCVT) released on August 10, the NCVT ITI results 2026 on its official website. Candidates who appeared in the written exam held in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode from July 09 to August 03, 2026, can download their ITI result after using their login credentials at the link on the official website: skillindiadigital.gov.in. Students who appeared for these examinations can check and download their ITI results using the direct link provided below. To check the NCVT ITI result, candidates need to enter their PRN and date of birth. Direct Link to Check NCVT ITI Result 2026 NCVT has released the results of various ITI courses. The students can download their NCVT ITI results on the official website of Skill India: skillindiadigital.gov.in. Here we are also providing the direct link to download the Skill India ITI result.

ITI NCVT Result 2026 Click here NCVT ITI Result 2026 Login Details Required The Skill India Digital Hub (SIDH) has activated the ITI result link on its official website. Now the students can check it online after logging in with their login details. The following details are usually required to check the NCVT ITI result: PRN Number

Date of Birth NCVT ITI Results 2026 Release Date The Skill India Digital Hub (SIDH) has released the NCVT ITI CBT result as per schedule on August 10. The SIDH conducted the CBT exams from July 09 to August 03, 2026 and practical exams from July 03 to 06, 2026. How to Download NCVT ITI Result 2026 PDF Students need to follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to check the ITI results 2026. Step 1: Visit the official website of the university - skillindiadigital.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the “NCVT ITI Results 2026” link available there. Step 3: Fill in all the required information and click on “Submit”. Step 4: The NCVT ITI result PDF will appear on the screen. Step 5: Check your result and save the PDF for future reference. What Details Are Mentioned on the NCVT ITI Marksheet 2026? Skill India Digital Hub (SIDH) has released the NCVT ITI result 2026 marksheet on its official website. After downloading your ITI Result PDF, check all the information carefully to ensure there are no errors. If you find any discrepancies, contact the examination authority immediately to ensure a timely correction. The NCVT ITI Marksheet PDF will contain the following information. Student Name

PNR Number

Name of Course

Course Code

Subject Name

Subject Code

Result Status

Total Marks

Maximum Marks

Result Date