NCVT ITI Result 2026 OUT: Download ITI Marksheet PDF at skillindiadigital.gov.in
NCVT ITI Result 2026: National Council for Vocational Training (NCVT) has declared the NCVT ITI 2026 result on August 10, 2026, on its official website, skillindiadigital.gov.in. Candidates can download the ITI result through the direct link provided below and follow the steps to check the NCVT result.
Key Points
- NCVT ITI Result 2026 was declared on August 10, 2026.
- Candidates can download results from skillindiadigital.gov.in using login credentials.
- CBT exams were conducted from July 09 to August 03, 2026.
NCVT ITI Result 2026: National Council for Vocational Training (NCVT) released on August 10, the NCVT ITI results 2026 on its official website. Candidates who appeared in the written exam held in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode from July 09 to August 03, 2026, can download their ITI result after using their login credentials at the link on the official website: skillindiadigital.gov.in. Students who appeared for these examinations can check and download their ITI results using the direct link provided below. To check the NCVT ITI result, candidates need to enter their PRN and date of birth.
Direct Link to Check NCVT ITI Result 2026
NCVT has released the results of various ITI courses. The students can download their NCVT ITI results on the official website of Skill India: skillindiadigital.gov.in. Here we are also providing the direct link to download the Skill India ITI result.
|
ITI NCVT Result 2026
NCVT ITI Result 2026 Login Details Required
The Skill India Digital Hub (SIDH) has activated the ITI result link on its official website. Now the students can check it online after logging in with their login details. The following details are usually required to check the NCVT ITI result:
- PRN Number
- Date of Birth
NCVT ITI Results 2026 Release Date
The Skill India Digital Hub (SIDH) has released the NCVT ITI CBT result as per schedule on August 10. The SIDH conducted the CBT exams from July 09 to August 03, 2026 and practical exams from July 03 to 06, 2026.
How to Download NCVT ITI Result 2026 PDF
Students need to follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to check the ITI results 2026.
Step 1: Visit the official website of the university - skillindiadigital.gov.in
Step 2: Click on the “NCVT ITI Results 2026” link available there.
Step 3: Fill in all the required information and click on “Submit”.
Step 4: The NCVT ITI result PDF will appear on the screen.
Step 5: Check your result and save the PDF for future reference.
What Details Are Mentioned on the NCVT ITI Marksheet 2026?
Skill India Digital Hub (SIDH) has released the NCVT ITI result 2026 marksheet on its official website. After downloading your ITI Result PDF, check all the information carefully to ensure there are no errors. If you find any discrepancies, contact the examination authority immediately to ensure a timely correction. The NCVT ITI Marksheet PDF will contain the following information.
- Student Name
- PNR Number
- Name of Course
- Course Code
- Subject Name
- Subject Code
- Result Status
- Total Marks
- Maximum Marks
- Result Date
Highlights of NCVT ITI Result 2026
The NCVT, or National Council for Vocational Training, is an advisory body created by the Indian government in 1956. It operates under the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship.
|
NCVT ITI Result 2026: Highlights
|
Conducting Body
|
National Council for Vocational Training (NCVT)
|
NCVT ITI Practical Exam Date
|
July 03 to 06, 2026
|
NCVT ITI Theory Exam Date
|
July 09 to August 03, 2026
|
NCVT ITI Result Date
|
August 10, 2026
|
NCVT ITI Result Link - Latest
|
Official Website
|
skillindiadigital.gov.in
What to Do After NCVT ITI Result 2026?
The main job of the NCVT is to set and maintain the standards for vocational training programs and courses across the country, especially those at Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) and through apprenticeship programs.
Manager - Editorial
Sunil Sharma is an education consultant with over 14 years of experience. He holds an MSc in Mathematics. He has worked as an Subject Matter Expert (SME) at Vriti Infocom Private Limited and Aakash Edutech Private Limited. At Jagran Josh, writes for the Govt exam vertical. He possesses a strong analytical approach that enables him to effectively decode examination patterns, trends, and requirements, helping aspirants access clear and insightful exam-related content.
Sunil has expertise in Quantitative Aptitude, Logical Reasoning, and English, making him a versatile professional in the education and test preparation sector. He has created content for various management exams CAT, XAT and also for exams such as CUET etc