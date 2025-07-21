SNAP Eligibility Criteria 2025: Check Age Limit, Qualification and Work Experience Details

SNAP Eligibility 2025: The Symbiosis International (Deemed University) defines the eligibility criteria for the SNAP 2025 exam on the official website. The SNAP 2025 registration process will commence in the coming months. Interested students seeking MBA admissions must fulfil all the eligibility conditions before submitting the application form. They should provide only correct details about their eligibility, identity, and other parameters. Failure to do so can lead to the disqualification of their candidature. Further details about SNAP eligibility for 2025 are shared on this page for the candidate’s reference.
SNAP Eligibility 2025
The Symbiosis International (Deemed University) conducts the Symbiosis National Aptitude (SNAP) Test for students seeking admission to the Master of Business Administration (MBA) offered by various Institutes of SIU. Candidates found eligible in the application form will only be allowed to appear in the SNAP 2025 exam. To be eligible, candidates must have completed their graduation degree with a minimum required mark from any recognised University. Clearing the SNAP 2025 exam is mandatory to get shortlisted for the further admission process (GE-PI). In this article, we have shared detailed SNAP eligibility and selection process 2025 based on the previous year's notification to guide candidates in the right direction.
SNAP Eligibility 2025: Academic Qualification
Academic qualification is an important parameter of the SNAP Eligibility. It is compulsory to have a degree with a minimum required percentage/marks from any recognised University to be eligible for this entrance exam. Here is the list of academic qualification required to appear in SNAP 2025.
-
Graduation in any discipline from any recognised University.
-
The minimum required marks will be at least 50% marks or equivalent grade (45% marks for Reserved categories) at graduation.
SNAP Eligibility 2025 for International Students
Here is the list of complete SNAP eligibility for international students shared below:
-
Foreign National (FN): Aspirants can apply as a Foreign National (FN) if they are citizens of any country other than India and have a foreign passport.
-
Overseas Citizenship of India (OCI): Aspirants can apply as a OCI if they are granted Overseas Citizenship of India and hold an OCI card.
-
Person of Indian Origin (PIO): Aspirants can apply as a Person of Indian Origin (PIO) if they have a PIO card and are a citizen of a country other than India.
-
Non-Resident Indian (NRI): Aspirants can apply as a Non-Resident Indian (NRI) if they are an Indian National and have appeared for the 12th examination (equivalent to the Indian 12th) or graduation outside India. It is compulsory for one of the two qualifying examinations to be taken outside India.
Institute-Wise SNAP Eligibility 2025
The SNAP eligibility criteria for every institute differ as per the course requirements. Let’s discuss the institute-wise SNAP eligibility based on the previous year's data for reference purposes:
|
Institute Name
|
Program Name
|
Eligibility
|
SIBM, Pune
SCMHRD
SIBM, Bengaluru
SIBM, Hyderabad
SIBM, Nagpur
SIBM, Noida
|
Master of Business Administration
|
Graduate from any recognised University/ Institution with at least 50% marks (45% marks for Scheduled Castes/ Scheduled Tribes).
|
SIBM, Pune
|
Master of Business Administration (Innovation and Entrepreneurship)
|
SICSR
|
Master of Business Administration (Information Technology) Master of Business Administration (Digital Transformation)
|
SIIB
|
Master of Business Administration (International Business)
|
SIDTM
|
Master of Business Administration (Digital and Telecom Management)
|
SIMC
|
Master of Business Administration (Communication Management)
|
SCIT
|
Master of Business Administration (Information Technology Business Management)
|
SIHS
|
Master of Business Administration (Hospital and Healthcare Management)
|
SSBF
|
Master of Business Administration (Banking and Finance)
|
SSSS
|
Master of Business Administration (Sports Management)
|
SIBM, Bengaluru
|
Master of Business Administration (Business Analytics)
|
SCMHRD
|
Master of Business Administration (Infrastructure Development and Management)
|
a. Graduation in any Engineering Stream (B.E. or B. Tech), Bachelor of Architecture (B. Arch), or Bachelor of Planning (B. Plan.) from any recognized University with at least 50% marks [45% marks or Scheduled Castes (SC) / Scheduled Tribes (ST) candidates].
OR
b. Bachelor degree from non-engineering branches from any recognized University/ Institution with at least 50% marks [45% marks for Scheduled Castes (SC) / Scheduled Tribes (ST) candidates] along with a minimum of 12 months’ work experience in sectors namely infrastructure, infrastructure consultancy, energy, real estate, logistics, supply chain and any other infrastructure allied industry.
|
SIIB
|
Master of Business Administration (Business Analytics)
|
Graduate from any discipline from any recognised University with at least 50% marks (45% marks for Scheduled Castes/ Scheduled Tribes) and minimum two years full time work experience after completion of graduation.
|
Master of Business Administration (Agri Business)
|
Graduate from any recognised University/ Institution with at least 50% marks (45% marks for Scheduled Castes/ Scheduled Tribes).
|
Master of Business Administration (Sustainability Management)
|
Bachelor of Engineering/ Technology/ Architecture/ Bachelor of Science (Environmental Science) from any recognised University with at least 50% marks (45% marks for Scheduled Castes/ Scheduled Tribes).
|
SIMS
|
Master of Business Administration
|
Graduate from any recognised University with at least 50% marks or equivalent grade.
|
SIOM, Nashik
|
Master of Business Administration (Operations Management)
|
Engineering Graduate (Bachelor of Engineering/ Technology) from any recognised University with at least 50% marks (45% marks for Scheduled Castes/ Scheduled Tribes).
|
Master of Business Administration (Agri Operations Management)
|
Graduate from any recognised University with at least 50% marks (45% marks for Scheduled Caste/ Scheduled Tribes).
|
SCIT
|
Master of Business Administration (Data Sciences & Data Analytics)
|
Graduate from any recognized University with at least 50% marks (45% marks for Scheduled Caste/ Scheduled Tribes).
|
SIBM Nagpur
|
Master of Business Administration (Food and Agri-Business Management)
|
Graduate from any recognized University with at least 50% marks (45% marks for Scheduled Caste/ Scheduled Tribes).
|
SSCANS
|
Master of Business Administration (Food Technology and Food Enterprise Management)
|
Graduate from any recognised University in Food Technology, Hotel Management, Home Science, Food Science & Quality Control, Culinary Arts, Food Ecology/Sustainability, Packaging Technology, Nutrition, Microbiology, Agriculture, Biotechnology, Food Engineering etc, with at least 50% marks (45% marks for Scheduled Caste /Scheduled Tribes).
