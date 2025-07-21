SNAP Eligibility Criteria 2025: Check Age Limit, Qualification and Work Experience Details

SNAP Eligibility 2025: The Symbiosis International (Deemed University) defines the eligibility criteria for the SNAP 2025 exam on the official website. The SNAP 2025 registration process will commence in the coming months. Interested students seeking MBA admissions must fulfil all the eligibility conditions before submitting the application form. They should provide only correct details about their eligibility, identity, and other parameters. Failure to do so can lead to the disqualification of their candidature. Further details about SNAP eligibility for 2025 are shared on this page for the candidate’s reference.

SNAP Eligibility 2025

The Symbiosis International (Deemed University) conducts the Symbiosis National Aptitude (SNAP) Test for students seeking admission to the Master of Business Administration (MBA) offered by various Institutes of SIU. Candidates found eligible in the application form will only be allowed to appear in the SNAP 2025 exam. To be eligible, candidates must have completed their graduation degree with a minimum required mark from any recognised University. Clearing the SNAP 2025 exam is mandatory to get shortlisted for the further admission process (GE-PI). In this article, we have shared detailed SNAP eligibility and selection process 2025 based on the previous year's notification to guide candidates in the right direction.