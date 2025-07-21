SNAP Selection Process 2025: Check Written Test, GE & PI Rounds, Qualifying Criteria

SNAP Selection Process 2025: The Symbiosis International (Deemed University) conducts the Symbiosis National Aptitude Test (SNAP) exam for students seeking admission to MBA programs at Symbiosis International in India. The registration for SNAP 2025 will commence in the coming months. Understanding all the aspects of this national-level entrance exam is crucial before applying. The SNAP Selection Process 2025 is a multi-stage exam designed to check well-rounded candidates for management programs. It begins with the SNAP written exam, where aspirants' quantitative, verbal, and logical reasoning abilities are assessed. The shortlisted candidates then proceed to the next stage, which involves a Group Exercise (GE) followed by a Personal Interview (PI). These rounds evaluate communication skills, leadership potential, analytical thinking, and overall fit.

SNAP Selection Process 2025 The SNAP Selection Process 2025 is divided into two stages. Stage 1 is the Symbiosis National Aptitude (SNAP) Test. While Stage II includes Group Exercise and Personal Interaction (GE-PI), which will be conducted for the aspirants shortlisted for further Symbiosis MBA admission process (GE-PI) based on their overall SNAP Percentile. The further SNAP admission process is conducted separately for each MBA course by each Institute. As per the previous year's notification, the final merit list will be prepared based on the parameters shared below: Parameter Weightage SNAP Score (out of 60, scaled down to 50 marks) 50 Group Exercise (GE) 10 Personal Interaction(PI) 40 Total 100 SNAP Exam Pattern 2025 Candidates must check the SNAP exam pattern to get an idea of the test pattern, question type, number of questions, maximum marks, exam duration and marking scheme. The entrance exam comprises 60 objective-type questions for 60 marks, with an exam duration of 60 minutes. As per the marking scheme, each question carries 1 mark, and every incorrect answer attracts 25% negative marks. Check the detailed SNAP 2025 exam pattern shared below for reference purposes.

Section Questions Total Marks General English: Reading Comprehension, Verbal Reasoning, Verbal Ability 15 15 Analytical & Logical Reasoning 25 25 Quantitative, Data Interpretation & Data Sufficiency 20 20 Total 60 60 SNAP Group Exercise (GE) The candidates who clear the written exam move to the next round. This round checks communication skills in a group, leadership qualities, and ability to work as a team through GE. In GE, a group of candidates will be given a topic to discuss or a business case study to solve within a limited time. SNAP Personal Interview (PI) The Personal Interview is a critical stage where the candidate gets to meet the interview panel face-to-face. In this round, the interviewer checks the personality, thought process, and how well he/she fits with the business school's culture. Interviewers also want to understand why you want to pursue an MBA.