Spices Board Recruitment 2021 for Trainee & Technical Analyst, Download Spices Board Notification @indianspices.com
Spices Board Recruitment 2021 Notification out for Trainee & Technical Analyst posts. Check application process, age limit, educational qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details here.
Spices Board Recruitment 2021: Spices Board has invited Trainees in Quality Evaluation Laboratory of Spices Board at Baruipur, Kolkata and Technical Analyst for Chemistry & Microbiology Department. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 15 & 18 June 2021.
Important Dates:
- Last date for submission of application: 18 & 19 June 2021
Spices Board Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details
- Technical Analyst - 6 Posts
- Trainee Analyst(Chemistry) – 2 Posts
- Sample Receipt Desk(SRD) Trainee – 2 Posts
Spices Board Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification:
- Trainee Analyst(Chemistry) – Post Graduate degree in Chemistry / Applied Chemistry/ Analytical Chemistry/ Organic Chemistry from a recognised University/ Institute.
- Microbiology - Post Graduate degree in Microbiology /Food Microbiology/ Applied Microbiology from a recognised University/ Institute.
- Sample Receipt Desk(SRD) Trainee: Graduation/ Degree in any discipline from a recognised University/ Institute with computer knowledge.
- Sample Receipt Desk(SRD) Trainee – Trainee Analyst (Chemistry), Bachelors degree in Chemistry from a recognised University/ Institute.
Spices Board Recruitment 2021 Age Limit - should not exceed 35 years
Download Spices Board Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF Here
Download Spices Board Recruitment 2021 Notification (2)
How to apply for Spices Board Recruitment 2021
Eligible candidates may send their applications as in Annexure-I along with scanned copies of certificates (Proof for age, education, etc.), recent passport size photo, resume and experience if any) via email to the respective laboratories in advance, on or before the last date for receiving applications.
▪ Chennai : sbchennairecruitment@gmail.com
▪ Mumbai : sbmumbairecruitment@gmail.com
▪ Raebareli : sbraebarelirecruitment@gmail.com
▪ Kokata : sbkolkatarecruitment@gmail.com