Jagranjosh Education Awards 2021: Click here if you missed it!

Spices Board Recruitment 2021 for Trainee & Technical Analyst, Download Spices Board Notification @indianspices.com

Spices Board Recruitment 2021 Notification out for Trainee & Technical Analyst posts. Check application process, age limit, educational qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details here. 

Created On: May 26, 2021 19:34 IST
SpicesBoardRecruitment
SpicesBoardRecruitment
Download this Page as PDF

Spices Board Recruitment 2021: Spices Board has invited Trainees in Quality Evaluation Laboratory of Spices Board at Baruipur, Kolkata and Technical Analyst for Chemistry & Microbiology Department. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 15 & 18 June 2021.

Important Dates:

  • Last date for submission of application: 18 & 19 June 2021

Spices Board Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

  • Technical Analyst - 6 Posts
  • Trainee Analyst(Chemistry) – 2 Posts
  • Sample Receipt Desk(SRD) Trainee – 2 Posts

Spices Board Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification:

  • Trainee Analyst(Chemistry) – Post Graduate degree in Chemistry / Applied Chemistry/ Analytical Chemistry/ Organic Chemistry from a recognised University/ Institute.
  • Microbiology - Post Graduate degree in Microbiology /Food Microbiology/ Applied Microbiology from a recognised University/ Institute.
  • Sample Receipt Desk(SRD) Trainee: Graduation/ Degree in any discipline from a recognised University/ Institute with computer knowledge.
  • Sample Receipt Desk(SRD) Trainee – Trainee Analyst (Chemistry), Bachelors degree in Chemistry from a recognised University/ Institute.

Spices Board Recruitment 2021 Age Limit  - should not exceed 35 years

Download Spices Board Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF Here

Download Spices Board Recruitment 2021 Notification (2)

Official Website

How to apply for Spices Board Recruitment 2021
Eligible candidates may send their applications as in Annexure-I along with scanned copies of certificates (Proof for age, education, etc.), recent passport size photo, resume and experience if any) via email to the respective laboratories in advance, on or before the last date for receiving applications.

▪ Chennai   : sbchennairecruitment@gmail.com

▪ Mumbai   : sbmumbairecruitment@gmail.com

▪ Raebareli : sbraebarelirecruitment@gmail.com

▪ Kokata     : sbkolkatarecruitment@gmail.com
Comment ()
UPSC IAS 2020 Exam: Click here to get the Complete 30 Days Study Plan to score high in Prelims.
Next

Post Comment

3 + 7 =
Post

Comments

    Enter your E-mail Address