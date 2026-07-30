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SPIT Mumbai Cutoff 2026: Check Category Wise Round 1 Ranks

By Himani Chopra
Last Updated: Aug 5, 2026, 19:07 IST

The MHT CET final merit list has been released by the State CET Cell. Candidates can review the previous year’s category-wise closing ranks and percentiles for SPIT Mumbai and estimate their admission possibilities for 2026.

SPIT Mumbai Cutoff 2026: Check Category Wise Ranks
SPIT Mumbai Cutoff 2026: Check Category Wise Ranks

The MHT CET CAP Round 1 cutoff and seat allotment results have been released for admission to BE/BTech programmes across participating engineering colleges. Aspirants targeting admission to Sardar Patel Institute of Technology (SPIT), Mumbai can check the category-wise Round 1 opening and closing ranks to determine their admission prospects at Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan's Sardar Patel Institute of Technology for 2026

SPIT Mumbai is one of Maharashtra’s popular engineering colleges, known for its academic excellence and strong placement records. Every year, thousands of aspirants compete for a limited number of seats in Computer Engineering, Computer Science & Engineering, Electronics and Telecommunication Engineering, and other programmes. 

SPIT Mumbai Admission 2026: MHT CET Round 1 Cutoff (Open Category)

This table highlights the MHT CET CAP Round 1 cutoff for SPIT Mumbai. The Computer Science and Engineering (CSE) branch records a closing rank of 537, while Electronics and Telecommunication Engineering shows a closing rank of 1435. 

College Name

Branch Name

Category

Cutoff Rank

Percentile

Bhartiya Vidya Bhavan's Sardar Patel Institute of Technology , Andheri, Mumbai

Computer Science and Engineering

GOPENS

537

99.8803597

Bhartiya Vidya Bhavan's Sardar Patel Institute of Technology , Andheri, Mumbai

Computer Engineering

GOPENS

734

99.8327645

Bhartiya Vidya Bhavan's Sardar Patel Institute of Technology , Andheri, Mumbai

Electronics and Telecommunication Engg

GOPENS

1435

99.6682782

SPIT Mumbai Admission 2026: MHT CET Round 1 Cutoff (OBC Category)

This following table shows the MHT CET Round 1 cutoff for Sardar Patel Institute of Technology. Check the Closing Ranks (CR):

  • Computer Science and Engineering: 1217
  • Computer Engineering: 1676
  • Electronics and Telecommunication Engg: 2464

College Name

Branch Name

Category

Cutoff Rank

Percentile

Bhartiya Vidya Bhavan's Sardar Patel Institute of Technology , Andheri, Mumbai

Computer Science and Engineering

GOBCS

1217

99.7188507

Bhartiya Vidya Bhavan's Sardar Patel Institute of Technology , Andheri, Mumbai

Computer Engineering

GOBCS

1676

99.6091136

Bhartiya Vidya Bhavan's Sardar Patel Institute of Technology , Andheri, Mumbai

Electronics and Telecommunication Engg

GOBCS

2464

99.4239868

SPIT Mumbai Admission 2026: MHT CET Round 1 Cutoff (SC Category)

This table represents the CAP Round 1 cutoff for the Scheduled Caste (SC) category. Check the Closing Ranks (CR):

  • Computer Science and Engineering: 5650
  • Computer Engineering: 6959
  • Electronics and Telecommunication Engg: 10460

College Name

Branch Name

Category

Cutoff Rank

Percentile

Bhartiya Vidya Bhavan's Sardar Patel Institute of Technology , Andheri, Mumbai

Computer Science and Engineering

GSCS

5650

98.6962457

Bhartiya Vidya Bhavan's Sardar Patel Institute of Technology , Andheri, Mumbai

Computer Engineering

GSCS

6959

98.3819921

Bhartiya Vidya Bhavan's Sardar Patel Institute of Technology , Andheri, Mumbai

Electronics and Telecommunication Engg

GSCS

10460

97.5556558

SPIT Mumbai Admission 2026: MHT CET Round 1 Cutoff (ST Category)

The following table shows the CAP Round 1 cutoff for the Scheduled Tribe (ST) category. The CSE cutoff closes at 25362, whereas Electronics and Telecommunication Engineering closes at 43585. 

College Name

Branch Name

Category

Cutoff Rank

Percentile

Bhartiya Vidya Bhavan's Sardar Patel Institute of Technology , Andheri, Mumbai

Computer Science and Engineering

GSTS

25362

93.9909165

Bhartiya Vidya Bhavan's Sardar Patel Institute of Technology , Andheri, Mumbai

Computer Engineering

GSTS

37962

90.9657321

Bhartiya Vidya Bhavan's Sardar Patel Institute of Technology , Andheri, Mumbai

Electronics and Telecommunication Engg

GSTS

43585

89.621821

SPIT Mumbai Cutoff 2026: Previous Year’s Closing Ranks (Open Category)

This table highlights the previous year’s Round 1 closing ranks for Open category candidates. Check the Closing Ranks (CR):

  • Computer Science and Engineering: 504
  • Computer Engineering: 684
  • Electronics and Telecommunication Engg: 1417

College Name

Branch Name

Category

Cutoff Rank

Percentile

Bhartiya Vidya Bhavan's Sardar Patel Institute of Technology , Andheri, Mumbai

Computer Science and Engineering

GOPENS

504

99.8014629

Bhartiya Vidya Bhavan's Sardar Patel Institute of Technology , Andheri, Mumbai

Computer Engineering

GOPENS

684

99.7481977

Bhartiya Vidya Bhavan's Sardar Patel Institute of Technology , Andheri, Mumbai

Electronics and Telecommunication Engg

GOPENS

1417

99.5308338

SPIT Mumbai Cutoff 2026: Previous Year’s Closing Ranks (OBC Category)

This table highlights the SPIT Mumbai previous year’s Round 1 closing ranks for OBC candidates. The Computer Science and Engineering (CSE) branch recorded a closing rank of 1644, while Computer Engineering had a closing rank of 1602. 

College Name

Branch Name

Category

Cutoff Rank

Percentile

Bhartiya Vidya Bhavan's Sardar Patel Institute of Technology , Andheri, Mumbai

Computer Science and Engineering

GOBCS

1644

99.4662839

Bhartiya Vidya Bhavan's Sardar Patel Institute of Technology , Andheri, Mumbai

Computer Engineering

GOBCS

1602

99.4805648

Bhartiya Vidya Bhavan's Sardar Patel Institute of Technology , Andheri, Mumbai

Electronics and Telecommunication Engg

GOBCS

3110

99.0556065

SPIT Mumbai Cutoff 2026: Previous Year’s Closing Ranks (SC Category)

This table shows the previous year’s Round 1 closing ranks for SPIT Mumbai. Given below are the Closing Ranks (CR):

  • Computer Science and Engineering: 6140
  • Computer Engineering: 7330
  • Electronics and Telecommunication Engg: 11673

College Name

Branch Name

Category

Cutoff Rank

Percentile

Bhartiya Vidya Bhavan's Sardar Patel Institute of Technology , Andheri, Mumbai

Computer Science and Engineering

GSCS

6140

98.2046366

Bhartiya Vidya Bhavan's Sardar Patel Institute of Technology , Andheri, Mumbai

Computer Engineering

GSCS

7330

97.8951049

Bhartiya Vidya Bhavan's Sardar Patel Institute of Technology , Andheri, Mumbai

Electronics and Telecommunication Engg

GSCS

11673

96.6641485

SPIT Mumbai Cutoff 2026: Previous Year’s Closing Ranks (ST Category)

The following table highlights the previous year’s closing ranks for SPIT Mumbai. The Electronics and Telecommunication Engineering branch recorded a closing rank of 37,745, whereas the CSE branch closed at 24,610.

College Name

Branch Name

Category

Cutoff Rank

Percentile

Bhartiya Vidya Bhavan's Sardar Patel Institute of Technology , Andheri, Mumbai

Computer Science and Engineering

GSTS

24610

92.8376317

Bhartiya Vidya Bhavan's Sardar Patel Institute of Technology , Andheri, Mumbai

Computer Engineering

GSTS

33451

90.1551333

Bhartiya Vidya Bhavan's Sardar Patel Institute of Technology , Andheri, Mumbai

Electronics and Telecommunication Engg

GSTS

37745

88.8689717

Himani Chopra
Himani Chopra

Executive - Editorial

Himani Chopra is an education content professional at Jagran New Media with over 3.5 years of experience in creating student-focused content on higher education. She specializes in covering management, engineering, law, and medical colleges, delivering informative articles, rankings, lists, and quizzes that help students make informed academic decisions. She holds a Master's degree in English Literature and combines strong research skills with a passion for simplifying complex education-related topics. In her leisure time, she enjoys watching movies and listening to music.

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First Published: Jul 30, 2026, 19:13 IST

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