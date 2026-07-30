SPIT Mumbai Cutoff 2026: Check Category Wise Ranks

SPIT Mumbai Cutoff 2026: Check Category Wise Round 1 Ranks
The MHT CET final merit list has been released by the State CET Cell. Candidates can review the previous year’s category-wise closing ranks and percentiles for SPIT Mumbai and estimate their admission possibilities for 2026.
The MHT CET CAP Round 1 cutoff and seat allotment results have been released for admission to BE/BTech programmes across participating engineering colleges. Aspirants targeting admission to Sardar Patel Institute of Technology (SPIT), Mumbai can check the category-wise Round 1 opening and closing ranks to determine their admission prospects at Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan's Sardar Patel Institute of Technology for 2026.
SPIT Mumbai is one of Maharashtra’s popular engineering colleges, known for its academic excellence and strong placement records. Every year, thousands of aspirants compete for a limited number of seats in Computer Engineering, Computer Science & Engineering, Electronics and Telecommunication Engineering, and other programmes.
SPIT Mumbai Admission 2026: MHT CET Round 1 Cutoff (Open Category)
This table highlights the MHT CET CAP Round 1 cutoff for SPIT Mumbai. The Computer Science and Engineering (CSE) branch records a closing rank of 537, while Electronics and Telecommunication Engineering shows a closing rank of 1435.
|
College Name
|
Branch Name
|
Category
|
Cutoff Rank
|
Percentile
|
Bhartiya Vidya Bhavan's Sardar Patel Institute of Technology , Andheri, Mumbai
|
Computer Science and Engineering
|
GOPENS
|
537
|
99.8803597
|
Bhartiya Vidya Bhavan's Sardar Patel Institute of Technology , Andheri, Mumbai
|
Computer Engineering
|
GOPENS
|
734
|
99.8327645
|
Bhartiya Vidya Bhavan's Sardar Patel Institute of Technology , Andheri, Mumbai
|
Electronics and Telecommunication Engg
|
GOPENS
|
1435
|
99.6682782
SPIT Mumbai Admission 2026: MHT CET Round 1 Cutoff (OBC Category)
This following table shows the MHT CET Round 1 cutoff for Sardar Patel Institute of Technology. Check the Closing Ranks (CR):
- Computer Science and Engineering: 1217
- Computer Engineering: 1676
- Electronics and Telecommunication Engg: 2464
|
College Name
|
Branch Name
|
Category
|
Cutoff Rank
|
Percentile
|
Bhartiya Vidya Bhavan's Sardar Patel Institute of Technology , Andheri, Mumbai
|
Computer Science and Engineering
|
GOBCS
|
1217
|
99.7188507
|
Bhartiya Vidya Bhavan's Sardar Patel Institute of Technology , Andheri, Mumbai
|
Computer Engineering
|
GOBCS
|
1676
|
99.6091136
|
Bhartiya Vidya Bhavan's Sardar Patel Institute of Technology , Andheri, Mumbai
|
Electronics and Telecommunication Engg
|
GOBCS
|
2464
|
99.4239868
SPIT Mumbai Admission 2026: MHT CET Round 1 Cutoff (SC Category)
This table represents the CAP Round 1 cutoff for the Scheduled Caste (SC) category. Check the Closing Ranks (CR):
- Computer Science and Engineering: 5650
- Computer Engineering: 6959
- Electronics and Telecommunication Engg: 10460
|
College Name
|
Branch Name
|
Category
|
Cutoff Rank
|
Percentile
|
Bhartiya Vidya Bhavan's Sardar Patel Institute of Technology , Andheri, Mumbai
|
Computer Science and Engineering
|
GSCS
|
5650
|
98.6962457
|
Bhartiya Vidya Bhavan's Sardar Patel Institute of Technology , Andheri, Mumbai
|
Computer Engineering
|
GSCS
|
6959
|
98.3819921
|
Bhartiya Vidya Bhavan's Sardar Patel Institute of Technology , Andheri, Mumbai
|
Electronics and Telecommunication Engg
|
GSCS
|
10460
|
97.5556558
SPIT Mumbai Admission 2026: MHT CET Round 1 Cutoff (ST Category)
The following table shows the CAP Round 1 cutoff for the Scheduled Tribe (ST) category. The CSE cutoff closes at 25362, whereas Electronics and Telecommunication Engineering closes at 43585.
|
College Name
|
Branch Name
|
Category
|
Cutoff Rank
|
Percentile
|
Bhartiya Vidya Bhavan's Sardar Patel Institute of Technology , Andheri, Mumbai
|
Computer Science and Engineering
|
GSTS
|
25362
|
93.9909165
|
Bhartiya Vidya Bhavan's Sardar Patel Institute of Technology , Andheri, Mumbai
|
Computer Engineering
|
GSTS
|
37962
|
90.9657321
|
Bhartiya Vidya Bhavan's Sardar Patel Institute of Technology , Andheri, Mumbai
|
Electronics and Telecommunication Engg
|
GSTS
|
43585
|
89.621821
SPIT Mumbai Cutoff 2026: Previous Year’s Closing Ranks (Open Category)
This table highlights the previous year’s Round 1 closing ranks for Open category candidates. Check the Closing Ranks (CR):
- Computer Science and Engineering: 504
- Computer Engineering: 684
- Electronics and Telecommunication Engg: 1417
|
College Name
|
Branch Name
|
Category
|
Cutoff Rank
|
Percentile
|
Bhartiya Vidya Bhavan's Sardar Patel Institute of Technology , Andheri, Mumbai
|
Computer Science and Engineering
|
GOPENS
|
504
|
99.8014629
|
Bhartiya Vidya Bhavan's Sardar Patel Institute of Technology , Andheri, Mumbai
|
Computer Engineering
|
GOPENS
|
684
|
99.7481977
|
Bhartiya Vidya Bhavan's Sardar Patel Institute of Technology , Andheri, Mumbai
|
Electronics and Telecommunication Engg
|
GOPENS
|
1417
|
99.5308338
SPIT Mumbai Cutoff 2026: Previous Year’s Closing Ranks (OBC Category)
This table highlights the SPIT Mumbai previous year’s Round 1 closing ranks for OBC candidates. The Computer Science and Engineering (CSE) branch recorded a closing rank of 1644, while Computer Engineering had a closing rank of 1602.
|
College Name
|
Branch Name
|
Category
|
Cutoff Rank
|
Percentile
|
Bhartiya Vidya Bhavan's Sardar Patel Institute of Technology , Andheri, Mumbai
|
Computer Science and Engineering
|
GOBCS
|
1644
|
99.4662839
|
Bhartiya Vidya Bhavan's Sardar Patel Institute of Technology , Andheri, Mumbai
|
Computer Engineering
|
GOBCS
|
1602
|
99.4805648
|
Bhartiya Vidya Bhavan's Sardar Patel Institute of Technology , Andheri, Mumbai
|
Electronics and Telecommunication Engg
|
GOBCS
|
3110
|
99.0556065
SPIT Mumbai Cutoff 2026: Previous Year’s Closing Ranks (SC Category)
This table shows the previous year’s Round 1 closing ranks for SPIT Mumbai. Given below are the Closing Ranks (CR):
- Computer Science and Engineering: 6140
- Computer Engineering: 7330
- Electronics and Telecommunication Engg: 11673
|
College Name
|
Branch Name
|
Category
|
Cutoff Rank
|
Percentile
|
Bhartiya Vidya Bhavan's Sardar Patel Institute of Technology , Andheri, Mumbai
|
Computer Science and Engineering
|
GSCS
|
6140
|
98.2046366
|
Bhartiya Vidya Bhavan's Sardar Patel Institute of Technology , Andheri, Mumbai
|
Computer Engineering
|
GSCS
|
7330
|
97.8951049
|
Bhartiya Vidya Bhavan's Sardar Patel Institute of Technology , Andheri, Mumbai
|
Electronics and Telecommunication Engg
|
GSCS
|
11673
|
96.6641485
SPIT Mumbai Cutoff 2026: Previous Year’s Closing Ranks (ST Category)
The following table highlights the previous year’s closing ranks for SPIT Mumbai. The Electronics and Telecommunication Engineering branch recorded a closing rank of 37,745, whereas the CSE branch closed at 24,610.
|
College Name
|
Branch Name
|
Category
|
Cutoff Rank
|
Percentile
|
Bhartiya Vidya Bhavan's Sardar Patel Institute of Technology , Andheri, Mumbai
|
Computer Science and Engineering
|
GSTS
|
24610
|
92.8376317
|
Bhartiya Vidya Bhavan's Sardar Patel Institute of Technology , Andheri, Mumbai
|
Computer Engineering
|
GSTS
|
33451
|
90.1551333
|
Bhartiya Vidya Bhavan's Sardar Patel Institute of Technology , Andheri, Mumbai
|
Electronics and Telecommunication Engg
|
GSTS
|
37745
|
88.8689717
Executive - Editorial
Himani Chopra is an education content professional at Jagran New Media with over 3.5 years of experience in creating student-focused content on higher education. She specializes in covering management, engineering, law, and medical colleges, delivering informative articles, rankings, lists, and quizzes that help students make informed academic decisions. She holds a Master's degree in English Literature and combines strong research skills with a passion for simplifying complex education-related topics. In her leisure time, she enjoys watching movies and listening to music.