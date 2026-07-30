SPIT Mumbai Cutoff 2026: Check Category Wise Ranks

The MHT CET CAP Round 1 cutoff and seat allotment results have been released for admission to BE/BTech programmes across participating engineering colleges. Aspirants targeting admission to Sardar Patel Institute of Technology (SPIT), Mumbai can check the category-wise Round 1 opening and closing ranks to determine their admission prospects at Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan's Sardar Patel Institute of Technology for 2026.

SPIT Mumbai is one of Maharashtra’s popular engineering colleges, known for its academic excellence and strong placement records. Every year, thousands of aspirants compete for a limited number of seats in Computer Engineering, Computer Science & Engineering, Electronics and Telecommunication Engineering, and other programmes.