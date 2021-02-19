SSC CGL Tier 2 Result 2021 Tomorrow: Check Combined Graduate Level Mains Selection List PDF Updates @ssc.nic.in

SSC CGL Tier 2 Result 2021: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will release the result of online Tier 2 Exam for Combined Graduate Level Posts (CGL Tier 2 Exam 2019), tomorrow i.e. 20 February 2021, on its website - ssc.nic.in. Candidates, who appeared in SSC CGL Tier 2 on from 15 November to 18 November 2020, can download SSC CGL Tier 2 Result once it is released,

A merit list shall be prepared, containing the details of candidates qualified in SSC CGL Mains Exam.Candidate are requested to keep a track on this page for SSC CGL Tier Result PDF Updates.

Event Important Dates SSC CGL Paper 1 Date 03 March to 09 March 2020 SSC CGL Paper 2 Date 15 November to 18 November 2020 SSC CGL Tier 2 Answer Key Date 27 November 2020 SSC CGL Tier 2 Result Date 20 February 2021 SSC CGL Tier 3 Date To be announced

SSC CGL Cut-Off 2019

As per reports, SSC CGL Tier Cut-Off marks (Tier-I + Tier-II) are expected from 430 to 440 for General Category and 400 to 410 Marks for OBC Candidates for the posts other than Assistant Audit Officer, Assistant Accounts Officer and Junior Statistical Officer, .

The level of SSC CGL Paper 2 was moderate to difficult level.

SSC CGL Tier 3 Exam

Candidates who will qualify in SSC CGL Tier 2 Exam will now appear for SSC CGL Tier 3 which is a descriptive type test. SSC CGL Tier 3 Exam Date is expected to be released along with SSC Combined Graduate Level Tier 2 Result.

SSC CGL Tier 3 will have questions on Essays/Precis/Letter/Applications writing etc.The total marks of the paper is 100 and the candidates will be given 1 hour to complete the test.

SSC CGL Tier 3 Admit Card 2021

In order to appear for the Tier 3 Exam, the candidates are required to download SSC CGL Tier 3 Admit Card from the regional website of SSC.

SSC CGL Tier 1 2019 Exam was conducted from 03 to 09 March 2020 in the Computer Based Mode and the result was published on 01 July 2020. A total of 1,53,621 candidates were shortlisted to appear in SSC CGL Tier 2 2019.

SSC CGL Tier 2 Answer Key was uploaded on 27 November 2020 and the objections were invited till 02 December 2020.

A total of 9488 candidates will be recruited under SSC CGL 2019-20 Recruitment for various Group “B” and Group “C” posts in different Ministries/ Departments/ Organizations of Government of India