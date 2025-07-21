The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will close the online registration for the SSC Junior Engineer (JE) 2025 exam today, July 21. Candidates who have not yet applied can still submit their applications at ssc.gov.in. However, the last date to pay the application fee is July 22. After the completion of the application process, the commission will activate the application form correction link which will remain active from August 1 to 2.

According to the official notification, the SSC JE exam is scheduled to be conducted from October 27 to 31. Candidates will be able to download their hall tickets 4 to 5 days prior to the exam date. Those aspiring to become Junior Engineers in Civil, Mechanical, and Electrical for various Ministries/ Departments/Organisations are advised to submit their applications by 11 PM today.

SSC JE Apply Online 2025 Last Date The Staff Selection Commission initiated the registration process with the release of the SSC JE Notification. Candidates who meet the eligibility criteria can apply online for 1,340 Junior Engineer vacancies by 11 PM today. The application correction window will be open from August 1 to 2, 2025. Those who successfully register will be eligible to appear for Tier 1 and Tier 2 of the selection process. Candidates who clear both stages will be shortlisted for the Junior Engineer posts, which fall under Level-6 (Rs 35,400 – Rs 1,12,400) of the 7th Central Pay Commission pay matrix. SSC JE Apply Online 2025 Link Click here SSC JE 2025 Important Dates SSC notified all the important dates in the official recruitment notification. Candidates must know these dates to avoid missing any deadlines.

Events Dates Notification Release Date 30th June 2025 Application Form Starts 30th June 2025 Last Day to Apply Online 21st July 2025 (11 pm) Last date and time for making online fee payment 22nd July 2025 (11 pm) Application Correction Dates 1st & 2nd August 2025 Admit Card Release Date October 2025 Tier 1 Exam Date 27th to 31st October 2025 How to Apply for SSC JE 2025? Interested and eligible candidates can register themselves by following the steps given below: Step 1: Visit the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in or click on the direct link mentioned here.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on “Apply Online” tab.

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new webpage where you will have to register yourself using email ID and phone number.

Step 4: Log in to your account and click on the “SSC JE Apply Online Link”

Step 5: Fill out the application form.

Step 6: Upload documents, pay the application fee and click on submit.

Step 7: Take a printout of the application form for future reference.