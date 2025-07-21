Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
SSC JE Apply Online 2025 Last Date: Register for 1340 Vacancies, Direct Application Form Link Here

SSC JE 2025 registration process will close today, July 21. Candidates who have not yet applied for the Junior Engineer posts can submit their applications by clicking on the direct link provided below. Learn how to apply online for SSC JE, check the application fee, eligibility criteria, exam date, and more in this article.

Check the last date to apply online for SSC JE 2025 exam here.

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will close the online registration for the SSC Junior Engineer (JE) 2025 exam today, July 21. Candidates who have not yet applied can still submit their applications at ssc.gov.in. However, the last date to pay the application fee is July 22. After the completion of the application process, the commission will activate the application form correction link which will remain active from August 1 to 2.
According to the official notification, the SSC JE exam is scheduled to be conducted from October 27 to 31. Candidates will be able to download their hall tickets 4 to 5 days prior to the exam date. Those aspiring to become Junior Engineers in Civil, Mechanical, and Electrical for various Ministries/ Departments/Organisations are advised to submit their applications by 11 PM today.

SSC JE Apply Online 2025 Last Date

The Staff Selection Commission initiated the registration process with the release of the SSC JE Notification. Candidates who meet the eligibility criteria can apply online for 1,340 Junior Engineer vacancies by 11 PM today. The application correction window will be open from August 1 to 2, 2025. Those who successfully register will be eligible to appear for Tier 1 and Tier 2 of the selection process. Candidates who clear both stages will be shortlisted for the Junior Engineer posts, which fall under Level-6 (Rs 35,400 – Rs 1,12,400) of the 7th Central Pay Commission pay matrix.

SSC JE Apply Online 2025 Link Click here

SSC JE 2025 Important Dates

SSC notified all the important dates in the official recruitment notification. Candidates must know these dates to avoid missing any deadlines.

Events

Dates

Notification Release Date

30th June 2025

Application Form Starts

30th June 2025

Last Day to Apply Online

21st July 2025 (11 pm)

Last date and time for making online fee payment

22nd July 2025 (11 pm)

Application Correction Dates

1st & 2nd August 2025

Admit Card Release Date

October 2025

Tier 1 Exam Date

27th to 31st October 2025

How to Apply for SSC JE 2025?

Interested and eligible candidates can register themselves by following the steps given below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in or click on the direct link mentioned here.
Step 2: On the homepage, click on “Apply Online” tab.
Step 3: You will be redirected to a new webpage where you will have to register yourself using email ID and phone number.
Step 4: Log in to your account and click on the “SSC JE Apply Online Link”
Step 5: Fill out the application form.
Step 6: Upload documents, pay the application fee and click on submit.
Step 7: Take a printout of the application form for future reference.

SSC JE Application Fee 2025

Candidates from the UR and OBC categories are required to pay an application fee of Rs 100. However, candidates belonging to SC, ST, Ex-Servicemen, and all female categories are exempted from paying the fee. The registration fee can be paid online using a debit/credit card or net banking.

