SSC JHT Previous Year Question Papers: Get the direct SSC JHT previous year question papers PDF download link on this page. Check the Exam pattern, exam analysis, difficulty level, and other details here.

SSC JHT Previous Year Question Paper with solutions is one of the best resources to prepare effectively for the exam. Candidates aspiring for the upcoming exam must download and solve the SSC JHT Previous Year Question Paper regularly. It provides valuable details about the exam structure, maximum marks, and topics asked in the exam.

The Staff Selection Commission has released an SSC JHT notification to fill 307 vacancies to recruit Junior Hindi Translators, Junior Translators, and Senior Hindi Translator posts for various Ministries/ Departments/ Organizations. The candidates will be selected based on the marks obtained in Paper I (objective test), Paper II (Descriptive), document verification, and medical examination.

There are various advantages of practicing SSC JHT previous year question papers with solutions during the preparation. It helps them to establish a strategy based on the latest trends and exam requirements. The SSC JHT previous year's question paper is announced within a few weeks after successfully conducting the exam.

The exam prep team of Jagran Josh has compiled the SSC JHT previous year question papers for 2019, and 2020 on this page. This will assist them to recognize their mistakes and boost their preparation level accordingly.

In this article, we have shared the download link to the previous year's SSC JHT question papers PDFs along with the latest exam pattern.

SSC JHT Previous Year Question Papers PDF

Candidates should practice the SSC JHT previous year's question paper pdf to get insights into the type of questions along with the weightage asked in the exam over the past years. Also, they should practice SSC JHT previous year question paper to know the areas that require improvements and prepare accordingly.

As per the past 5 years' exam analysis, the level of questions was moderate to difficult in the SSC JHT previous year paper PDF download. Thus, the questions are expected to be moderately difficult in the upcoming exam. Hence, solving SSC JHT's previous year question papers would be beneficial in their exam preparation.

SSC JHT Exam Previous Year Question Paper PDF

Candidates should download and solve the SSC JHT previous year's question papers PDF to gauge their preparation. By analyzing their performance in the previous papers, they can improve their speed, accuracy, and overall time management. Get the direct download link of SSC JHT previous year question papers PDF for 2019, and 2020 given below:

SSC JHT Previous Year Question Papers SSC JHT Previous Paper Download Link SSC JHT Previous Year Question Paper Pdf 1 (19 November 2020) Download Here SSC JHT Previous Year Question Paper Pdf 2 (13 January 2019) Download Here SSC JHT Previous Year Question Paper Pdf 3 (26 November 2019) Download Here

Benefits of Solving JHT Previous Year Question Papers

There are numerous benefits of practicing SSC JHT previous year question papers as listed below:

Candidates should solve SSC JHT previous year question paper regularly to maximize their qualifying chances in the exam.

Practicing previous year papers will boost their speed of solving questions and accuracy in the exam.

Solving SSC JHT question papers will help them to cover all the aspects of the exam.

Attempting SSC JHT previous year question papers with solutions PDF will help them know the nature of questions along with the weightage in the exam.

How to Attempt SSC JHT Previous Year Question Paper?

Candidates must solve SSC JHT previous year question paper correctly to understand the actual exam pressure and prepare in the right direction:

Go through the SSC JHT previous year question paper carefully and then start solving questions.

Place a countdown clock to attempt the exam papers in a real-time environment.

Attempt easy and less time-consuming questions first, then solve the lengthy ones in the SSC JHT previous year's question papers.

Once the countdown stops, one must not solve any questions and tally their answers with the provisional key to get an idea of their performance and rectify their errors.

SSC JHT Previous Year Papers Analysis

As per the previous year's exam analysis, the difficulty level of the SSC JHT previous year question paper was moderate to difficult. The overall number of good attempts is 152-162. In brief, the difficulty level and number of good attempts in the exam are as follows: General English (Moderate to Difficult, 66-70) and General Hindi (Moderate, 82-88). In the SSC JHT General English section, questions were asked from active/passive voice, fill in blanks, error detection, idioms and phrases, synonyms & antonyms, etc. In the SSC JHT General Hindi section, questions were asked from विलोम शब्द, समास, मुहावरे एवं लोकोक्ति, संधि विच्छेद, miscellanous, etc.

SSC JHT Question Paper Pattern

Candidates should check the SSC JHT question paper syllabus and exam pattern to get insights into the exam format, question type, number of questions, distribution of marks, and the marking scheme followed by the authority. There are two papers in the SSC JHT syllabus, i.e., Paper I and Paper II. Paper-I consists of objective-type multiple-choice questions and Paper II comprises descriptive-type questions. Moreover, there shall be a negative marking of 0.25 marks for each incorrect answer in Paper-I. Check the pattern of the SSC JHT question paper for the written exam below:

Part Mode of Paper Subject Number of Questions Maximum Marks Duration Paper- I (Objective Type) Computer Based Mode General Hindi 100 100 2 Hours (2 hours and 40 minutes for the scribe candidates) General English 100 100 Paper- II Descriptive Translation & Essay - 200 marks 2 Hours (2 hours and 40 minutes for the scribe candidates)

Read Related Articles,