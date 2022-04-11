Jagranjosh Education Awards 2022: Click here if you missed it!

SSC Selection Post Phase-10 Notification 2022 to release soon on ssc.nic.in, Check Eligibility, and How to Apply Here

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is likely to release SSC Selection Post Phase 10 Notification 2022 soon on its website.i.e. ssc.nic.in. Check Important Dates, Vacancy Break Up, Eligibility, Qualification and other details here. 

Created On: Apr 11, 2022 10:22 IST
SSC Selection Phase 10 Online Form 2022
SSC Selection Phase 10 Online Form 2022

SSC Selection Post Phase 10 Notification 2022: The staff Selection Commission (SSC) is going to release the SSC Selection Post Phase 10 Notification 2022 soon on its website. Candidates who wish to appear for the said exam will be able to submit their applications online on ssc.nic.in.

As per the SSC Calendar, SSC Selection Post Phase 10 Notification 2022 is to be released on 10 May 2022. The online application process will start on the same day (10 May 2022). The candidates will be able to submit their applications for SSC Selection Post Phase 10 Notification 2022 latest by 9 June 2022. This year, the commission has decided to conduct the written test in July 2022. Candidates can go through this notification to know the eligibility, experience, selection criteria and other details here. 

Important Dates:

Date of Notification: 10 May 2022

Starting date of online application: 10 May 2022

Last Date for submission of online application: 9 June  2022

Date of Exam: July 2022

SSC Selection Post Phase 10  Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details

  • Graduation and above level - Vacancies to be announced
  • Matriculation - Vacancies to be announced
  • Higher Secondary Level - Vacancies to be announced

SSC Selection Post Phase 10  Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification - 10th to Graduates. The details will be shared, once the notification is released. 

SSC Selection Post Phase 10  Recruitment 2022 Age Limit

Candidate must be between the age group of 18 to 30 years. There will be age relaxation for the reserved category candidates  as per govt. norms.

SSC Selection Post Phase 10  Recruitment 2022 Selection Criteria

Recruitment to Selection Posts will be made through Written Examination in Computer Based Mode consisting of Objective Type Multiple Choice Questions.

SSC Selection Post Phase 10  Recruitment 2022 Application Form

Candidates will be able to apply online from 10 May to 9 June 2022. The link to the online application and notification will be shared in this article once released on the official website. All candidates are advised to keep their eyes on the official website for latest updates. 

SSC Selection Post Phase 10  Recruitment 2022 Application Fee

Fee payable: Rs. 100/-

 

 

 

FAQ

What is the exam date for SSC Selection Post Phase-X 2022?

July 2022.

What is last date of the online application process for SSC Selection Post Phase-X 2022?

9 June 2022.

What is starting date of the online application process for SSC Selection Post Phase-X 2022?

10 May 2022.

What is SSC Selection Post Phase-X Notification 2022 Release Date?

10 May 2022.
Jagran Play
रोमांचक गेम्स खेलें और जीतें एक लाख रुपए तक कैश
अभी खेलें
ludo_expresssnakes_ladderLudo miniCricket smash
ludo_expresssnakes_ladderLudo miniCricket smash
Comment (0)

Post Comment

3 + 4 =
Post
Disclaimer: Comments will be moderated by Jagranjosh editorial team. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant will not be published. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.