SSC Selection Post Phase-10 Notification 2022 to release soon on ssc.nic.in, Check Eligibility, and How to Apply Here

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is likely to release SSC Selection Post Phase 10 Notification 2022 soon on its website.i.e. ssc.nic.in. Check Important Dates, Vacancy Break Up, Eligibility, Qualification and other details here.

SSC Selection Post Phase 10 Notification 2022: The staff Selection Commission (SSC) is going to release the SSC Selection Post Phase 10 Notification 2022 soon on its website. Candidates who wish to appear for the said exam will be able to submit their applications online on ssc.nic.in.

As per the SSC Calendar, SSC Selection Post Phase 10 Notification 2022 is to be released on 10 May 2022. The online application process will start on the same day (10 May 2022). The candidates will be able to submit their applications for SSC Selection Post Phase 10 Notification 2022 latest by 9 June 2022. This year, the commission has decided to conduct the written test in July 2022. Candidates can go through this notification to know the eligibility, experience, selection criteria and other details here.

Important Dates:

Date of Notification: 10 May 2022

Starting date of online application: 10 May 2022

Last Date for submission of online application: 9 June 2022

Date of Exam: July 2022

SSC Selection Post Phase 10 Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details

Graduation and above level - Vacancies to be announced

Matriculation - Vacancies to be announced

Higher Secondary Level - Vacancies to be announced

SSC Selection Post Phase 10 Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification - 10th to Graduates. The details will be shared, once the notification is released.

SSC Selection Post Phase 10 Recruitment 2022 Age Limit

Candidate must be between the age group of 18 to 30 years. There will be age relaxation for the reserved category candidates as per govt. norms.

SSC Selection Post Phase 10 Recruitment 2022 Selection Criteria

Recruitment to Selection Posts will be made through Written Examination in Computer Based Mode consisting of Objective Type Multiple Choice Questions.

SSC Selection Post Phase 10 Recruitment 2022 Application Form

Candidates will be able to apply online from 10 May to 9 June 2022. The link to the online application and notification will be shared in this article once released on the official website. All candidates are advised to keep their eyes on the official website for latest updates.

SSC Selection Post Phase 10 Recruitment 2022 Application Fee

Fee payable: Rs. 100/-