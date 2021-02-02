SSSB Punjab Answer Key 2021 Out: Download PSSSB OMR Sheet for Assistant Superintendent (AO)/Welfare Officer (WO)/Probation Officer (PO) @punjabsssb.gov.in

SSSB Punjab Answer Key 2021 for Assistant Superintendent/Welfare Officer/Probation Officer: Punjab Subordinate Service Selection Board (PSSSB) has uploaded the answer keys and OMR sheets of written exam for the post of Assistant Superintendent (AO), Welfare Officer (WO) and Probation Officer (PO). Candidates who appeared in SSSB Punjab Exam on 31 January 2020 (Sunday) for the said posts, can download PSSSB Answer Key from the official website of PSSSB - www.punjabsssb.gov.in.

SSSB Punjab Answer Keys Links are also given below. Candidate can download SSSB Punjab Superintendent Answer Key and other for SET A, SET B, SET C and SET D, directly, through the link below:

SSSB Punjab Download Answer Key 2021



SET A - Answer Key

SET B - Answer Key

SET C - Answer Key

SET D - Answer Key

Candidates retrieve their answer key, in case of any objection, on official website using your Roll Number and Date of Birth or directly through the link below:

SSSB Punjab Retrieve Answer Key Link

How to Download SSSB Punjab Answer Key 2021 ?

Go to official website of SSSB Punjab i.e. unjabsssb.gov.in Go to ‘Advertisement Tab’ Click on the link ‘CLICK HERE to VIEW Answer Key and OMR Sheets for the Post of Assistant Superintendent/Welfare Officer/Probation Officer - Advt. 03/2020 !!NEW’ It will redirect you to a new age where you need to click on ‘View Set Wise Answer Keys’ A new page will open where you need to click on the Answer Key Set A or B or C or D PSSSB Answer Key PDF will appear on your screen

PSSSB result for Assistant Superintendent/Welfare Officer/Probation Officer Posts shall also be released on the official website.