Surat Municipal Corporation Recruitment 2020, 100 Vacancies for Lab Technician Posts  

Surat Municipal Corporation Recruitment 2020: Surat Municipal Corporation (SMC) has invited applications for the post of Lab Technician at Schmeier Medical College and Hospital and at various designated Health Care Centers to deal with the existing corona epidemic for the 3 (three) months. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts in the prescribed format on or before 10 August 2020.

Interview Details

Last Date of Application - 10 August 2020

Surat Municipal Corporation Lab Technician Posts Vacancy Details

Lab Technician - 100 Posts

Surat Municipal Corporation Lab Technician Salary:

Rs. 13,000/-month

Eligibility Criteria for Surat Municipal Corporation Lab Technician Posts

B.Sc in Chemistry/Microbiology Subject Or M.Sc ( Organic Chemistry with Microbiology Pass Boilogy Subject). Passed Laboratory Technician Training Course from a Recognized Institute.

How to Apply for Surat Municipal Corporation Lab Technician Recruitment 2020 ?



The Eligible candidates can apply for Surat Municipal Corporation Lab Technician Recruitment in the prescribed format on or before 10 August 2020.

Surat Municipal Corporation Lab Technician Recruitment Notification PDF