Tamil Nadu 12th Supplementary Exam 2023 Application Begins Today, Apply Till May 17

Tamil Nadu 12th Supplementary Exam 2023 application process has started today i.e. May 11, 2023. The exams will be held from June 19 to 26, 2023. Check details here.

Tamil Nadu 12th Supplementary Exam 2023: As per the latest updates, the Directorate of Government Examinations, Tamil Nadu has begun the application process for class 12th supplementary exams today i.e. May 11, 2023. Students who have failed one or two exams must apply for the compartment exams by May 17, 2023. It must be noted that the applications have to be submitted in person (physically) before the deadline.

Candidates can apply for TN 12th Supplementary Exams 2023 on all days except Sunday i.e. May 14, 2023. However, it must be noted that those who fail to apply can also apply in online mode from May 18 to 20 by paying a late fee of Rs. 1000 on the official website i.e. dge.tn.gov.in. According to the official schedule, the exams will be held from June 19 to 26, 2023 from 10.00 am to 1.15 pm.

Tamil Nadu 12th Supplementary Exam 2023 Notice- Click Here (PDF file)

Students who failed one or two exams can appear in TN 12th Supplementary Exams 2023 scheduled from June 18 to 26, 2023. Check the complete schedule below.

Particulars Dates Part-I Language June 19 English June 20 Communicative EnglishEthics And Indian CultureComputer ScienceComputer ApplicationsBio-ChemistryAdvanced Language(Tamil)Home SciencePolitical ScienceStatisticsNursing VocationalBasic Electrical Engineering June 21 PhysicsEconomicsComputer Technology June 22 MathematicsZoologyCommerceMicro BiologyNutrition And Dietetics Textile & Dress DesigningFood Service Management Agricultural ScienceNursing (General) June 23 BiologyBotanyHistoryBusinessMathematics And StatisticsBasic Electronics EngineeringBasic Civil EngineeringBasic Automobile EngineeringBasic Mechanical EngineeringTextile Technology Office Management And Secretaryship June 24 Chemistry Accountancy Geography June 26

TN 12th Result 2023 Declared

The authorities declared TN +2 results 2023 on May 8, 2023. The overall pass percentage stood at 94.03 percent. Girls secured a pass percentage of 96.38 percent whereas boys’ pass percentage was 91.45 percent. A total of 8.51 lakh students appeared for the exams. Out of this, 7,55,451 students have passed. Those who have failed one or two exams can apply for Tamil Nadu 12th Supplementary Exams 2023 from today onwards.

