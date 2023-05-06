AP SSC Supplementary 2023 Exam Date Likely To Begin From June 2, Check Manabadi Class 10th Dates Here

AP SSC Supplementary 2023 Exam Dates are out. The exams will be held from June 2 to June 10, 2023 (tentative). Candidates can check out other details regarding compartment exams here.

AP SSC Supplementary 2023 Exam Dates: As per the reports, the AP 10th Supplementary exam dates 2023 have been released. It is expected that the exams will be conducted from June 2 to June 10, 2023. Students who failed one or two exams can apply for AP SSC Supplementary Exams 2023. They must note that the authorities will soon release the application form to apply for compartment exams. Once released, candidates will be able to apply on the official website i.e. bse.ap.gov.in.

Students can check details regarding exam timings and venues on their admit cards. The authorities will issue the AP SSC Supplementary admit card 2023 a few days before the conduction of the exam. They can practice with AP SSC model question papers and previous year's question papers to qualify for the exams.

Manabadi AP 10th Supplementary Exam 2023 Highlights

Students can check out the exam name, conducting body, and important dates below.

Board Name Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh Official Website bse.ap.gov.in Exam Name AP SSC Supplementary Exams 2023 Application Window To be Notified Soon Exam Date June 2 to June 10, 2023 (tentative)

How to Apply for AP SSC Supplementary Exams 2023?

Students who could not qualify for one or two exams will be able to apply for compartment exams soon. They can go through the below-mentioned steps to apply-

Step 1: Visit the official website i.e. bse.ap.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on students service tab

Step 3: Now, click on AP SSC supplementary exam 2023 form link

Step 4: Download the registration form

Step 5: Fill out the form as directed by school authorities

Step 6: Take a printout for future references

Manabadi AP SSC Supplementary Result 2023

The board will conduct the Manabadi AP 10th class results 2023 from June 2 to 10, 2023. Student on the official website i.e. bse.ap.gov.in till the last date. The authorities will declare the AP 10th supplementary results 2023 soon after the completion of the exams. Examinees will be able to access results by entering login credentials.

AP SSC Results 2023 Declared

Meanwhile, the AP Board has announced the class 10th results on the official website i.e. results.bse.ap.gov.in. Candidates can check out their results by entering the roll number. Manabadi AP 10th class results 2023 overall pass percentage stands at 72.26%.

Also Read: AP SSC Results 2023 (Declared): Check Manabadi AP 10th ఫలితాలు at bse.ap.gov.in