AP Board SSC Results 2022: Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh will be announcing the AP class 10th result 2022 by May. The AP Board SSC examinations are expected to be conducted in March-April 2022. The AP Board 10th results 2022 will be available on the official website - bse.ap.gov.in. A direct link for students to check the results will also be provided on here to make the process of checking the results easier.

Candidates appearing for the Andhra Pradesh board 10th examinations 2022 can check their results by entering the AP SSC Registration number in the result link provided. Students can also follow the steps provided on this page to check the AP 10th Result 2022 link. Candidates are advised to bookmark this page

AP Board Result 2022 Class 10 Highlights

Exam name Andhra Pradesh Secondary School Certificate Examination Board Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh Result Name AP 10th class results 2022 Manabadi Official website bse.ap.gov.in (for SSC result) AP SSC results 2022 release date 4th June 2022 AP 10th result declaration mode Online and via SMS Credentials required to check AP 10th results Roll number

AP Board 10th Result 2022 Date and Time

Andhra Pradesh Board SSC Results 2022 are expected to be declared by May 2022. The examinations are expected to be conducted by March-April 2022. Candidates appearing for the AP Board Class 10 examinations can check the tentative schedule of the examinations below.

Particulars Tentative dates AP SSC board exams 2022 dates March-April 2022 AP Class 10 result 2022 release date 4th June 2022 Compartment exam 2022 date June 2022 AP Board compartment result 2022 July 2022

How To Check AP Board SSC Result 2022 in Online Mode?

Andhra Pradesh Board 10th results 2022 will be available on the official website of the board. To check the AP board 10th results 2022 students are required to visit the website and enter the 10th class registration number on the result link given/. Candidates checking the AP Board 10th exam results 2022 can follow the steps provided below:

Step 1st- Visit bie.ap.gov.in or JagranJosh.

Step 2nd- Find the link stating AP SSC Result 2022.

Step 3rd- Click on the AP 10th result 2022 link

Step 4th- Enter the AP 10th registration number in the link

Step 5th- Download the Andhra Pradesh 10th Results 2022 for further reference.

Where to Check AP 10th Results 2022

Andhra Pradesh Board 10th results 2022 will be available on the official website, students will also be able to check the results through the direct link provided on this page. Along with that, candidates can also visit the list of links provided below to check the AP Board 10th Results 2022.

bse.ap.gov.in

bseap.org

examresults.net.in

results.gov.in

Indiaresults.com

AP Board 10th Result 2022 for Students - Online Result Window and Checking Procedure

When checking the AP 10th results 2022, candidates may find difficulty in getting the links due to the traffic experienced. Candidates can follow the steps provided below to check the AP Board 10th results 2022.

Step 1st: Visit the official website of AP Board

Step 2nd: Click on the AP SSC Result 2022 link

Step 3rd: Enter the AP 10th roll number in the result link

Step 4th: The AP Board 10th Results will be displayed. Download the result sheet for further reference

How To Check AP Board SSC Result 2022 Via SMS?

Apart from the link available on the official website, students who have appeared for the exams can also get their results via SMS. To check the AP 10th results through SMS students are required to follow the steps provided below.

Step 1st: Open the SMS tab

Step 2nd: Enter the AP 10th Hall ticket number in the given format - SSC <space> Hall Ticket No

Step 3rd: Send to 56300

What details will be mentioned in the AP Board Result 2022 Class 10th?

AP Board 10th results 2022 will include details like the name and roll number of the students. The name of the examination, marks secured and the qualifying status of the students. Candidates checking the results can check the list below to get the details of the Andhra Pradesh 10th results 2022.

Name and Roll Number of the candidate

Name of the Examination

Stream appeared for

Subject details

Marks secured in each subject

Total Marks secured

Minimum marks required

Qualifying status and percentage acquired

Andhra Pradesh Board SSC Results 2022 Statistics

The Board will be announcing the results of Andhra Pradesh class 10 students in an official press meet after which the details will be provided on the official website. Students can check below the statistics of the class 10 students' performance in the previous years.

Year Total students Girls pass % Boys pass % Overall pass % 2021 6,29,981 100% 100% 100% 2020 Around 6.3 lakh - - - 2019 6,21,649 95.09% 94.68% 94.88% 2018 6,13,378 94.56 94.41 94.48 2017 6,22,538 91.97 91.87 91.92 2016 7,21,345 92.41 90.15 93.26 2015 6,44,961 90.6 88.4 89.5 2014 6,33,002 88.9 85.2 86.9

What After the Announcement of AP Board Result 2022 for Class 10th?

After the results are declared, students will be able to apply for the revaluation and scrutiny process and the compartment examinations. The applications for the AP 10th rechecking and reevaluation process and the compartmental exams can visit the official website and complete the application process.

AP SSC Result 2022 - Re-evaluation or Scrutiny of Result

Andhra Pradesh Board class 10 re-checking and re-evaluation is conducted for students who want to get their answer sheets re-evaluated in case they have doubts in the evaluation process.

Candidates can apply for the AP Board 10th results re-evaluation process through the link available on the official website of the board. After applying for the re-evaluation process, the board will take the answer sheets for re-evaluation. The changes in the marks after re-evaluation will be mentioned in the marksheets of the students

AP Board SSC Result 2022 - Compartmental Exam

AP Board 10th Compartment exams 2022, are conducted as a second chance for students to improve their scores in the exams. The compartment exams will also help students who were unable to qualify the exams in the first attempt.

The applications for the AP Class 10 compartment examinations will be available on the official website shortly after the results are declared so that the students can continue with their admission process.

AP Board Class 10th Toppers

AP 10th list of toppers will be announced by the board officials along with the results of the examinations. The list of toppers will be provided district wise across the state. Candidates can check below the list of students who topped the exams in the previous years.

AP Board 10th Toppers 2019

Rank Topper’s name (2019) Marks Obtained 1 Vardan Reddy 992/1000 2 Afran Sheikh 991/1000 3 Mukku Deekshita 990/1000 3 Kuraba Shinyatha 990/1000 3 Vayalap Sushma 990/1000 3 Narapaneni Laxmi Keerthi 990/1000

About AP Board School Examination Board

The Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP) agency under the aegis of the Ministry of Secondary Education, Government of Andhra Pradesh is responsible for the promotion, management and development of secondary level school education in the state. The BSEAP conducts the SSC/OSSC Public Examinations for Class 10th students in the state every year. In addition to this, the board also conducts other minor examinations including the Professional Advancement Test for Teachers, Technical Certificate Course Examination, Technical TTC Examination, National Means Cum Merit Scholarship Examinations, 2nd year D. Ed Public Examinations, O.Ms.No.82 Reg Examinations, L.I. Sc Examinations, Headmasters Accounts Test, 1st Year D. Ed Public Examinations, O.Ms.No.41 Reg Examinations, National Talent Search Examinations, LPT Exams (Telugu, Hindi, Urdu).

The Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) was formed in the year 1971 to regulate and supervise the intermediate education system in the state of Andhra Pradesh. As part of its various responsibilities, the BIEAP prescribes the syllabus and course curriculum for 1st year Board and 2nd year Board students. It also conducts the annual board exams for these classes in the month of February-March, every year.