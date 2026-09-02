Telangana School Holidays In September 2026: Complete List, District-Wise Updates Here

Students in Telangana can expect several holidays in September 2026, with festivals such as Sri Krishnaashtami (Janmashtami) and Vinayaka Chavithi (Ganesh Chaturthi) falling during the month. The September holiday schedule also includes regular weekly offs and the second Saturday, giving students a few opportunities for extended breaks. According to the Telangana School Education Department’s academic calendar for 2026-27, the state has notified holidays for important occasions during the academic year. For September, September 4, 2026, falls on Friday and is observed for Sri Krishnaashtami, marking the birth of Lord Krishna. Another major holiday is September 14, 2026, Monday, for Vinayaka Chavithi, also known as Ganesh Chaturthi. The festival marks the birth of Lord Ganesha and is widely observed across Telangana.

Telangana School Holidays In September 2026 Here is the expected list of important holidays and weekly offs for students in Telangana during September: Date Day Occasion September 4, 2026 Friday Sri Krishnaashtami/Janmashtami September 5 Saturday (Teacher’s Day) (Likely Holiday) September 6, 2026 Sunday Weekly holiday September 12, 2026 Saturday Second Saturday September 13, 2026 Sunday Weekly holiday September 14, 2026 Monday Vinayaka Chavithi/Ganesh Chaturthi September 20, 2026 Sunday Weekly holiday September 27, 2026 Sunday Weekly holiday September 12 To 14 May Give Students A Three-Day Break One of the most notable breaks in September falls between September 12 and September 14. Students whose schools remain closed on the second Saturday can get a three-day break comprising September 12 (Saturday), September 13 (Sunday) and September 14 (Monday), when Vinayaka Chavithi will be observed.

However, the second Saturday holiday depends on the school’s working-day schedule. Government schools following the state academic calendar are expected to follow the applicable schedule, while private schools may have different arrangements. What Students Should Know About September Holidays The September holidays are mainly linked to religious festivals and regular weekly breaks. Janmashtami on September 4 is one of the first major holidays of the month. The festival is celebrated across India and marks the birth of Lord Krishna. The next major festival holiday is Vinayaka Chavithi on September 14. Telangana is among the states where schools are expected to observe the festival holiday. Students should also avoid counting every festival or important day appearing on general calendars as a school holiday. An occasion may be nationally observed or culturally significant without being declared a school closure. The school’s own holiday circular therefore remains the most reliable source for attendance-related decisions.

District-Wise Updates On Telangana School Holidays At present, the major September holidays listed in the state-level schedule apply across Telangana rather than being limited to individual districts. This means students in districts such as Hyderabad, Rangareddy, Medchal-Malkajgiri, Warangal, Karimnagar, Nizamabad, Khammam, Nalgonda, Adilabad, Sangareddy, Mahabubnagar and other districts should generally follow the state academic calendar unless their district administration or school issues a separate order. Hyderabad Schools in Hyderabad are expected to follow the Telangana state holiday schedule, including the September 4 Janmashtami and September 14 Vinayaka Chavithi holidays. Students should check their individual school’s circular for any local changes. Rangareddy and Medchal-Malkajgiri Schools in these districts are also expected to follow the state academic calendar. Any additional closure because of a local event or administrative order will be communicated separately by the concerned authorities.

Warangal Students in Warangal should follow the state-level September holiday schedule. Any district-specific announcement will depend on an order issued by the local education authorities. Karimnagar and Nizamabad The September festival holidays are applicable under the state schedule. Students should check with their schools regarding the second Saturday and any institution-specific changes. Khammam and Nalgonda Schools in these districts are expected to observe the state-notified holidays. Parents should rely on school notices for any additional local holiday announcements. Adilabad, Sangareddy and Mahabubnagar The same state-level holiday schedule is applicable unless a separate district-level order is issued. Students should monitor school communications for updates. Other Telangana Districts Students in other districts should also follow the Telangana School Education Department’s academic calendar. If heavy rain, local festivals, administrative requirements or any other district-specific situation leads to a change in school timings or closure, the concerned district administration or school authorities may issue a separate notice.