Telangana School Holidays In September 2026: Complete List, District-Wise Updates Here
Telangana schools will observe several holidays in September 2026, including Sri Krishnaashtami on September 4 and Vinayaka Chavithi on September 14. Students may also get a three-day break from September 12 to September 14, depending on their school’s second-Saturday schedule. Here is the complete September holiday list along with district-wise updates and important details for students and parents.
Students in Telangana can expect several holidays in September 2026, with festivals such as Sri Krishnaashtami (Janmashtami) and Vinayaka Chavithi (Ganesh Chaturthi) falling during the month. The September holiday schedule also includes regular weekly offs and the second Saturday, giving students a few opportunities for extended breaks.
According to the Telangana School Education Department’s academic calendar for 2026-27, the state has notified holidays for important occasions during the academic year. For September, September 4, 2026, falls on Friday and is observed for Sri Krishnaashtami, marking the birth of Lord Krishna. Another major holiday is September 14, 2026, Monday, for Vinayaka Chavithi, also known as Ganesh Chaturthi. The festival marks the birth of Lord Ganesha and is widely observed across Telangana.
Telangana School Holidays In September 2026
Here is the expected list of important holidays and weekly offs for students in Telangana during September:
|
Date
|
Day
|
Occasion
|
September 4, 2026
|
Friday
|
Sri Krishnaashtami/Janmashtami
|
September 5
|
Saturday
|
(Teacher’s Day) (Likely Holiday)
|
September 6, 2026
|
Sunday
|
Weekly holiday
|
September 12, 2026
|
Saturday
|
Second Saturday
|
September 13, 2026
|
Sunday
|
Weekly holiday
|
September 14, 2026
|
Monday
|
Vinayaka Chavithi/Ganesh Chaturthi
|
September 20, 2026
|
Sunday
|
Weekly holiday
|
September 27, 2026
|
Sunday
|
Weekly holiday
September 12 To 14 May Give Students A Three-Day Break
One of the most notable breaks in September falls between September 12 and September 14. Students whose schools remain closed on the second Saturday can get a three-day break comprising September 12 (Saturday), September 13 (Sunday) and September 14 (Monday), when Vinayaka Chavithi will be observed.
However, the second Saturday holiday depends on the school’s working-day schedule. Government schools following the state academic calendar are expected to follow the applicable schedule, while private schools may have different arrangements.
What Students Should Know About September Holidays
The September holidays are mainly linked to religious festivals and regular weekly breaks. Janmashtami on September 4 is one of the first major holidays of the month. The festival is celebrated across India and marks the birth of Lord Krishna.
The next major festival holiday is Vinayaka Chavithi on September 14. Telangana is among the states where schools are expected to observe the festival holiday.
Students should also avoid counting every festival or important day appearing on general calendars as a school holiday. An occasion may be nationally observed or culturally significant without being declared a school closure. The school’s own holiday circular therefore remains the most reliable source for attendance-related decisions.
District-Wise Updates On Telangana School Holidays
At present, the major September holidays listed in the state-level schedule apply across Telangana rather than being limited to individual districts. This means students in districts such as Hyderabad, Rangareddy, Medchal-Malkajgiri, Warangal, Karimnagar, Nizamabad, Khammam, Nalgonda, Adilabad, Sangareddy, Mahabubnagar and other districts should generally follow the state academic calendar unless their district administration or school issues a separate order.
Hyderabad
Schools in Hyderabad are expected to follow the Telangana state holiday schedule, including the September 4 Janmashtami and September 14 Vinayaka Chavithi holidays. Students should check their individual school’s circular for any local changes.
Rangareddy and Medchal-Malkajgiri
Schools in these districts are also expected to follow the state academic calendar. Any additional closure because of a local event or administrative order will be communicated separately by the concerned authorities.
Warangal
Students in Warangal should follow the state-level September holiday schedule. Any district-specific announcement will depend on an order issued by the local education authorities.
Karimnagar and Nizamabad
The September festival holidays are applicable under the state schedule. Students should check with their schools regarding the second Saturday and any institution-specific changes.
Khammam and Nalgonda
Schools in these districts are expected to observe the state-notified holidays. Parents should rely on school notices for any additional local holiday announcements.
Adilabad, Sangareddy and Mahabubnagar
The same state-level holiday schedule is applicable unless a separate district-level order is issued. Students should monitor school communications for updates.
Other Telangana Districts
Students in other districts should also follow the Telangana School Education Department’s academic calendar. If heavy rain, local festivals, administrative requirements or any other district-specific situation leads to a change in school timings or closure, the concerned district administration or school authorities may issue a separate notice.
Check School Notice Before Planning A Holiday
The holiday list should be used as a general guide rather than a substitute for the school’s official communication. Government, private, CBSE and ICSE schools can have differences in their academic calendars. Recent reports on September 2026 school holidays have also advised students and parents to check their respective school’s official calendar before treating a date as a confirmed holiday.
Executive - Editorial
Sahil Behl is an education journalist at Jagran with over a year of experience in journalism. Prior to joining Jagran, he worked as a Sub-Editor in NDTV's Education department, where he was responsible for writing and editing education-related content as well as managing the department's social media presence. At Jagran, he covers a wide range of education topics, including board examinations, school updates, admissions, and job notifications, while leveraging his editorial expertise and strong understanding of digital content strategy.
Sahil holds a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration and has also completed an eight-month certification program in Data Science. Passionate about emerging technologies, particularly artificial intelligence, he closely tracks their growing role in journalism and explores how they are transforming shaping the future of the media industry.