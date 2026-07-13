TG TET Result 2026 (OUT) LIVE: Download Telangana TS TET Scorecard at tgtet.aptonline.in - Direct Link Here

TG TET Result 2026: The TG TET June 2026 result download link has been activated by the Department of School Education, Government of Telangana on its official website. Candidates who have appeared for the Paper I, Paper II, or both the exam conducted between June 16 and June 22, 2026, can check their result after using their login credentials to the link at tgtet.aptonline.in. Along with the TG TET Result 2026, the authority will release the scorecards and other crucial details on its official website.

Earlier the Teacher Eligibility Test (TG TET) June 2026 examination was conducted from June 16 to June 22, 2026 across the state.

TG TET Results and Scorecard 2026 Link

Once released candidates will be able to download the TG TET Result 2026 through the link at the official website. You can download the result pdf directly through the link given below-

Servers Download Link Link 1 Download Here Link 2 Download Here Link 3 Download Here

TG TET Cut Off 2026

Telangana TG TET Result 2026 Highlights

The TG Teacher Eligibility Test (TG TET) June 2026 examination was conducted from June 16 to June 22, 2026.Candidates part of the TG Teacher Eligibility Test (TG TET) June 2026 can check the highlights of the exam given below-

Exam Name Telangana Teacher Eligibility Test (TG TET) – June 2026 Conducting Authority Department of School Education, Government of Telangana Name of Exam TG Teacher Eligibility Test (TG TET) June 2026 Exam Dates June 16 to June 22, 2026 Exam Mode Online (Computer-Based Test – CBT) Result Status Out Credentials Required Hall Ticket Number and Date of Birth Official Websites https://tgtet.aptonline.in

How to Check Telangana TS TET Results 2026 Online?

Candidates appeared in the Teacher Eligibility Test (TG TET) June 2026 can download their result after following the steps given below-

Step 1: Visit the official TG TET website

Step 2: Click on the 'TG TET June 2026 Result' link displaying on the home page.

Step 3: Now provide your login details and submit the information to the link.

Step 4: Download and save a copy of the scorecard for the future reference.