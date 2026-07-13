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TG TET Result 2026 (OUT) LIVE: Download Telangana TS TET Scorecard at tgtet.aptonline.in - Direct Link Here

Manish Kumar
By Manish Kumar
Jul 14, 2026, 09:44 IST

TG TET Result 2026: The TG TET June 2026 result download link has been released by the Department of School Education, Government of Telangana on its official website.  Candidates who appeared for the Teacher Eligibility Test will be able to download their result at the official website-https://tgtet.aptonline.in. Along with the TG TET Result 2026, the authority has released the scorecards and other crucial details on its official website. You can get the download link here. 

Get all details about TG TET Result 2026 here
Get all details about TG TET Result 2026 here

HIGHLIGHTS

  • As candidates eagerly await the TG TET Result 2026 result announcement stay tuned on the official Telangana School Education Department website, https://tgtet.aptonline.in.
  • Aspirants are strongly advised to keep their Teacher Eligibility Test (TG TET) June 2026 roll numbers ready to quickly verify their qualification status once the merit list PDF is released.
  • The result, expected today, July 13, is the gateway to the crucial various teaching jobs across the state of Telangana.

 

TG TET Result 2026: The TG TET June 2026 result download link has been activated by the Department of School Education, Government of Telangana on its official website. Candidates who have appeared for the Paper I, Paper II, or both the exam conducted  between June 16 and June 22, 2026, can check their result after using their login credentials to the link at tgtet.aptonline.in. Along with the TG TET Result 2026, the authority will release the scorecards and other crucial details on its official website.

Earlier the Teacher Eligibility Test (TG TET) June 2026 examination was conducted from June 16 to June 22, 2026 across the state.

TG TET Results and Scorecard 2026 Link

Once released candidates will be able to download the TG TET Result 2026 through the link at the official website. You can download the result pdf directly through the link given below-

Servers  Download Link
Link 1 Download Here
Link 2 Download Here
Link 3 Download Here

TG TET Cut Off 2026

Telangana TG TET Result 2026 Highlights

The TG Teacher Eligibility Test (TG TET) June 2026 examination was conducted from June 16 to June 22, 2026.Candidates part of the TG Teacher Eligibility Test (TG TET) June 2026 can check the highlights of the exam given below-

Exam Name Telangana Teacher Eligibility Test (TG TET) – June 2026
Conducting Authority Department of School Education, Government of Telangana
Name of Exam TG Teacher Eligibility Test (TG TET) June 2026 
Exam Dates June 16 to June 22, 2026
Exam Mode Online (Computer-Based Test – CBT)
Result Status Out
Credentials Required  Hall Ticket Number and Date of Birth
Official Websites https://tgtet.aptonline.in

How to Check Telangana TS TET Results 2026 Online?

Candidates appeared in the Teacher Eligibility Test (TG TET) June 2026 can download their result after following the steps given below-
Step 1: Visit the official TG TET website
Step 2: Click on the 'TG TET June 2026 Result' link displaying on the home page.
Step 3: Now provide your login details and submit the information to the link.
Step 4: Download and save a copy of the scorecard for the future reference.

LIVE UPDATES
Check Latest Updates Refresh
  • Jul 14, 2026, 09:41 IST

    TG TET Result 2026: In Which Schools Candidaets Are Able To Apply?

    All those candidates who have qualified for TG TET are eligible to apply for government primary and upper primary teacher jobs especially in government-aided and recognized private schools across the state.

  • Jul 14, 2026, 09:39 IST

    TG TET Result 2026: What's Next After Result Announced?

    As the TG TET Result 2026 has been declared, now all the candidates shortlisted for the Telangana Teacher Eligibility Test (TG TET) are eligible to apply for teacher recruitment in government, aided, and private schools across Telangana as per the recruitment rules notified by the government.

  • Jul 13, 2026, 15:57 IST

    tgtet.aptonline.in: TG TET Results 2026 Official Website to download the result

    As the result has been released by the concerned authority, candidates can download the “TG TET Result 2026 through the official website-https://tgtet.aptonline.in/

  • Jul 13, 2026, 15:38 IST

    TS TET Results 2026: What is the details about Scorecard?

    The TGTET Score Card 2026 provide you all the details including your marks, paper-wise performance, and qualifying status. It also provide whether you have secured the required qualifying marks for Paper I or Paper II.

  • Jul 13, 2026, 15:31 IST

    TG TET Result 2026 LIVE: Is the TG TET Result 2026 Out?

    Yes, the TG TET Result 2026 has been released on the official website and candidates can download the result  by entering their login credentials to the link available at the official website.

  • Jul 13, 2026, 15:12 IST

    TS TET Results 2026: When the result will be released?

    The Department of School Education, Telangana, will officially declare the TG TET June 2026 Results on June 13, 2026 on its official website. Candidates appeared for either Paper I, Paper II written exam can download their result after using their login credentials.

  • Jul 13, 2026, 14:39 IST

    TS TET Results 2026: What is the exact Date

    The Department of School Education, Telangana, will officially declare the TG TET June 2026 Results on June 13, 2026, at 2:30  Pm.on its official website. Candidates appeared for either Paper I, Paper II written exam can download their result after using their login credentials. 


  • Jul 13, 2026, 14:30 IST

    TG TET Result 2026: In which school TG TET Qualified Candidates can apply?

    The Telangana Teacher Eligibility Test (TG TET) is one of the most crucial exams especially for teaching jobs aspirants. 

    All those candidates who qualify in the exam will be eligible to apply for teacher recruitment in government, aided, and private schools across Telangana as per the recruitment rules notified by the government.


  • Jul 13, 2026, 14:10 IST

    TG TET Result 2026: When the Scorecard Will be Released?

    Along with the TG TET Result 2026, the Telangana School Education Department will release the TG TET Scorecard 2026 on the official website. Candidates will be able to download their scorecards as soon as possible and save both digital and printed copies for future reference.


  • Jul 13, 2026, 13:59 IST

    TG TET Result 2026: Know The Details Mentioned on the Scorecard?

    TG TET Result 2026 will be released on the official website and candidates are advised to download the same. The online scorecard will carry the following details: 

    • Name of a candidate
    • Category 
    • Exam date 
    • Subject details 
    • Marks obtained
    • Total Marks 
  • Jul 13, 2026, 13:45 IST

    TG TET Result 2026 LIVE: Know the credentials required to check the TG TET Scorecard 2026?

    Once released, candidates can access their scorecards by entering their login credentials to the link available at the official website including-

    • Hall Ticket Number and 
    • Date of Birth

  • Jul 13, 2026, 13:37 IST

    TS TET Results 2026: What is the minimum qualifying Marks?

    The minimum qualifying marks for the TGTET-June-2026 has been decided by the authority which is based on the candidate's category. Below are the qualifying marks-

    General/EWS: 60% and above.

    BCs: 50% and above.

    SC/ST/Differently abled: 40% and above.


  • Jul 13, 2026, 13:22 IST

    TG TET Result 2026 LIVE: What is the validity period of the TGTET certificate?

    The validity period of the TGTET qualifying certificate for appointment is for life, unless otherwise notified by the Government of Telangana.

  • Jul 13, 2026, 13:12 IST

    TG TET Result 2026: Where and how to download result when released?

    Once released, you can download the TG TET Result 2026 for the Teacher Eligibility Test (TG TET) June 2026at the official website of Telangana School Education Department https://tgtet.aptonline.in.

     

TG TET Result 2026: Know The Details Mentioned on the Scorecard?

TG TET Result 2026 will be released on the official website and candidates are advised to download the same and make sure the details mentioned in the online scorecard are correct because those will be later published on the final result marksheet. The online scorecard will carry the following details: 

  • Name of a candidate
  • Category 
  • Exam date 
  • Subject details 
  • Marks obtained
  • Total Marks 

Manish Kumar
Manish Kumar

Assistant Manager - Editorial

Manish Kumar, an education Journalist and content professional with 15+ years of experience in Education and Career Development domain in digital and print media. He has previously worked with All India Radio (External Service Division), State Times and others. A Science Graduate (Hons in Physics) with PGJMC in Journalism and Mass Communication. At Jagranjosh, he used to create high-quality, engaging educational content for Education and Career sections including News/Notifications/Current Affairs/Preparation etc. He can be reached at manish.kumarcnt@jagrannewmedia.com.

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