TN Teacher Eligibility Test 2022: Check Paper-I Mock Test Link, Exam Pattern, Qualifying Marks

TN TET 2022 Mock Test: The Tamil Nadu Teachers Recruitment Board is all set to conduct the Tamil Nadu Teacher Eligibility (TN TET 2022) from 14th October to 19th October 2022 for eligible candidates in Tamil Nadu for appointment as Teachers in Classes I to V. Candidates can download the TN TET Admit Card 2022 for Paper-I from 14th to 19th October 2022.

About TN Teacher Eligibility Test 2022

The Tamil Nadu Teachers Recruitment Board conducts the TN TET Exam for eligible candidates for selection as Teachers in Classes I to V and Classes VI to VIII.

TN TET 2022 Calendar

TN TET 2022 2022 Important Dates Notification Release Date 7th March 2022 Online Application Start Date 14th March 2022 Online Application Last Date (Revised) 26th April 2022 TN TET Admit Card 2022 Paper-I 14th October to 19th October 2022 TN TET Exam Date 2022 Paper I 14th October to 19th October 2022 TN TET Exam Date 2022 Paper II To Be Announced

TN TET 2022 Exam Pattern

TN TET 2022 Paper 1

Sl. No. Sections (All Compulsory) MCQs Marks Medium i Child Development and Pedagogy (relevant to the age group of 6 – 11 years) 30 30 Tamil/English ii Language-I (Tamil/Telugu/Malayalam/Kannada/Urdu) (For Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and Urdu the same pattern will be followed as Tamil) 30 30 iii Language II (English) 30 30 iv Mathematics 30 30 Tamil/English v Environmental Studies 30 30 Tamil/English Total 150 150

TN TET Mock Test 2022

The Tamil Nadu Teachers Recruitment Board has released the TN TET Mock Test Link 2022 for candidates to help themselves familiarise with the Computer Based examination. The Mock Test link is a practice test for TN TET 2022 Paper-I. Candidates will get 30 minutes duration to attempt 30 questions. In the computer based test, there will be four options each that will be displayed on the computer screen. Candidates have to select one of the options. To proceed to the next question, candidates can click Next button. To go back to a question, click on Previous button. Further, candidates can select any question by clicking the question number which will be displayed at the bottom of the screen.

Candidates can review the answers as well as change their answers before the timer ends for the exam. Candidates will be allowed to sue the keyboard only to input their register number, user ID (Regd_ID), and password. Candidates can use the mouse only to select the correct answers.

TN TET Mock Test Link 2022

TN TET Qualifying Marks 2022

Category Minimum Qualifying Marks General 60% OBC 55% SC (Scheduled Caste) 55% ST (Scheduled Tribe) 55%

TN TET Admit Card 2022 Paper-I

The Teachers Recruitment Board has released the Provisional Admit Card-I (districts) for the eligible candidates who have applied for the TN TET 2022. A new admit card will be issued indicating the exam centre (venue of the exam) in the districts already informed, 3 days prior to the date of examination. Candidates should download their Admit Card-II without fail. Candidates are requested to use their User ID and Password for downloading their Admit Card through the website.

