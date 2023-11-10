TNPSC Recruitment 2023: Apply Online For Manager, Account Officer & Others, Check Eligibility

TNPSC Recruitment 2023: Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has invited application for various posts including Manager, Senior Officer, Accounts Officer and others on its official website. Check the notification pdf.

TNPSC Recruitment 2023 Notification: Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) is recruiting for various posts including Manager, Senior Officer, Accounts Officer and others. The Commission has released the detailed notification for the Combined Accounts Services Examination in Tamil Nadu State Treasuries and Accounts Service and in various Boards / Corporations on its official website. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before December 08, 2023.

TNPSC Manager Jobs 2023: Important Dates

You can apply online for these posts on or before December 8, 2023. Application correction window will be opened from December 12 to 15, 2023.

TNPSC Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

Accounts Officer Class – III: 7

Accounts Officer: 01

Manager – Grade III (Finance): 04

Senior Officer (Finance): 27

Manager (Finance): 13

Educational Qualification For TNPSC Jobs 2023:

Accounts Officer Class – III: Must have passed the Final Examination conducted by the Institute

of Chartered Accountants (CA) / Cost Accountants (ICWA).

Accounts Officer: Must have passed the Final Examination conducted by the Institute

of Chartered Accountants of India /Institute of Cost Accountants of India /ICWA Course i.e., Must have passed the final examination conducted by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India / Institute of Cost Accountants of India or its equivalent.

Manager – Grade III (Finance): Should have CA /ICWA.

Senior Officer (Finance): Should have CA /ICWA.

Manager (Finance): Must possess any degree with C.A inter / ICWA (CMA) inter.

You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.



Age Limit For TNPSC Posts 2023: Age Limit (as of 01-07-2023)

Maximum 32 Years

Check the notification link for details of the relaxation in age limit.





TNPSC Recruitment 2023 Notification PDF





How To Apply Online For TNPSC Recruitment 2023?

You can apply online for these posts after following the guidelines given below.