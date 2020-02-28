Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–28 February 2020: Apply for 1000+ SILK, GNDU, TANGEDCO, LIC and UKSSSC

If you are preparing for the government job then you should look at these top 5 government jobs announced today, 28 February 2020 for 1000+ more than vacancies in Guru Nanak Dev University, Steel Industrials Kerala Limited (SILK), TANGEDCO, Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) and Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UKSSSC) Recruitment have released these government jobs for aspirants.

Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Professor, Associate Professor, Director and Others. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 16 March 2020.

GNDU Recruitment 2020: Online Applications invited for 40 Teaching & Non-Teaching Posts, Apply by 16 Mar

Steel Industrials Kerala Limited (SILK) has invited applications for Skilled Worker and Unskilled Worker Trainee posts. Interested candidates can apply for Steel Industrials Kerala Limited (SILK) Recruitment 2020 through the prescribed format on or before 12 March 2020.

SILK Recruitment 2020: Apply Online for 69 Skilled Worker and Unskilled Worker Trainee Posts

TANGEDCO is hiring candidates for recruitment to the post of Assistant Engineer in different departments. Interested candidates can apply for TANGEDCO Assistant Engineer Recruitment 2020 through the prescribed format on or before 16 March 2020.

TANGEDCO Assistant Engineer Recruitment 2020: 600 Vacancies Notified, Apply Online by 16 March

Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) has started the online application process for AAO & AE Recruitment 2020. All those candidates who are seeking job under Life Insurance Corporation of India have a great opportunity to apply. The corporation is hiring candidates for recruitment to the post of Assistant Engineers (A.E) in Civil/ Electrical /Structural /MEP & Assistant Architect (A.A) Department and Assistant Administrative Officer (AAO) Specialist. All willing candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode.

LIC Recruitment 2020: 218 Vacancies for AAO & AE, Check Complete Application Process & Other Essential Details Here

Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UKSSSC) has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Livestock Spreading Officer, Inspector and Overseer. Interested candidates can apply to the above posts through the prescribed format on or before 31 March 2020.

UKSSSC Recruitment 2020: 149 Vacancies for Livestock Spreading Officer, Inspector & Overseer Posts, Apply Online from 2 March