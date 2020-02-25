LIC Recruitment 2020: AAO & AE Vacancies Notified, Apply Online for 218 Posts @licindia.in

LIC Recruitment 2020: Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Assistant Engineers (A.E) - Civil/ Electrical /Structural /MEP & Assistant Architect (A.A) and Assistant Administrative Officer (AAO) Specialist. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 15 March 2020.

A total of 218 vacancies have been announced by the Life Insurance Corporation of India out of which 50 vacancies are of Assistant Engineer and 168 vacancies are of Assistant Administrative officers. The online application window is being started from 25 February 2020 and continued till 15 March 2020. Candidates can check Eligibility, Vacancy Details, Selection Criteria and other details here.

Important Dates:

Commencement of submission of online application for LIC AAO & AE Recruitment 2020: 25 February 2020

Last Date for submission of online application for LIC AAO & AE Recruitment 2020: 15 March 2020

Download of Call Letter for Online Preliminary Examination: from 27 March to 4 April 2020

Preliminary Exam Date: 4 April 2020

Mains Exam Date: will be communicated later

LIC AAO & AE Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

Assistant Engineer – 50 Posts

Assistant Administrative officers – 168 Posts

LIC AAO & AE Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

AE (Civil/Electrical): B.Tech/B.E. (Civil) from an AICTE recognized Indian University/Institution.

Assistant Architect: B. Arch. from a recognized Indian University/Institution.

AE (Structural): M. Tech / M.E. (Structural) from an AICTE recognized Indian University.

AE (MEP engineers): B. Tech. /B.E. (Mechanical/ Electrical) from an AICTE recognized Indian University.

AAO (Chartered Accountant) – Candidate should have a Bachelor’s Degree from a recognized University.

AAO (Actuarial) - Candidate should have a Bachelor’s Degree in any discipline from a recognized University.

AAO (Legal): Bachelor’s degree in Law or LLM from a recognized Indian University.

AAO (Rajbhasha): Candidate should have a Post Graduate Master’s Degree in Hindi/Hindi translation with English as one of the subjects at Bachelor’s Degree level.

AAO (IT): Candidate should have a Graduation degree in Engineering (Computer Science, IT or Electronics), or MCA or MSC (Computer Science) from a recognized University/ Institution.

LIC AAO & AE Recruitment 2020 Selection Procedure

Selection of the candidates for the post of Assistant Engineers and Assistant Administrative Officers will be done through a three tiered process and subsequent Pre-recruitment Medical examination.

Download Official Notification PDF Here



Official Website





LIC AAO & AE Recruitment 2020 Application Procedure

Interested candidates can apply for LIC AAO & AE Recruitment 2020 through the online mode on or before 15 March 2020.

LIC AAO & AE Recruitment 2020 Application Fee