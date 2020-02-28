UKSSSC Recruitment 2020: 149 Vacancies for Livestock Spreading Officer, Inspector & Overseer Posts, Apply Online from 2 March

UKSSSC Recruitment 2020: Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UKSSSC) has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Livestock Spreading Officer, Inspector and Overseer. Interested candidates can apply to the above posts through the prescribed format on or before 31 March 2020.

A total of 149 vacancies will be recruited out of which 120 vacancies are for Livestock Spreading Officer, 26 are for Overseer and 3 are for Inspector Posts. Candidates possessing the requisite qualification and experience can apply to the posts through the online application mode.

The online application for UKSSSC Recruitment 2020 for Various Posts will be opened on 2 March and will remain available till 31 March 2020. Candidates can check application procedure, age limit, qualification, experience and other details about the post by scrolling down.

Important Dates:

Notification Date: 27 February 2020

Commencement of submission of online application for UKSSSC Recruitment 2020: 2 March 2020

Last date for submission of online application for UKSSSC Recruitment 2020: 31 March 2020

Last date for submission of application fee for UKSSSC Recruitment 2020: 2 April 2020

Tentative Exam Date: June 2020

UKSSSC Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

Livestock Spreading Officer – 120 Posts

Overseer – 26 Posts

Inspector – 3 Posts

UKSSSC Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Livestock Spreading Officer – Candidate should have a degree in the relevant subject from a recognized University.

Overseer/Inspector – Candidate must be intermediate or equivalent passed from a recognized Board.

UKSSSC Recruitment 2020 Age Limit – 18 to 42 years (There will be age relaxation in upper age limit for reserved category candidates as per government norms)

UKSSSC Recruitment 2020 Official Notification PDF

Online Application Link – to active soon

Official Website

UKSSSC Recruitment 2020 Application Procedure

Interested candidates can apply for UKSSSC Recruitment 2020 through the online mode on or before 31 March 2020. Candidates can refer to the provided links for reference.

UKSSSC Recruitment 2020 Application Fee