TANGEDCO Assistant Engineer Recruitment 2020: 600 Vacancies Notified, Apply Online by 16 March

TANGEDCO Assistant Engineer Recruitment 2020: TANGEDCO is hiring candidates for recruitment to the post of Assistant Engineer in different departments. Interested candidates can apply for TANGEDCO Assistant Engineer Recruitment 2020 through the prescribed format on or before 16 March 2020.

A total of 600 vacancies will be recruited through this recruitment process out of which 400 vacancies are for Electrical Department, 125 are for Mechanical and 75 are for the Civil Department. Candidates possessing the requisite qualification and experience can apply by 16 March 2020 through online mode.

Important Dates:

Commencement of submission of TANGEDCO Assistant Engineer Recruitment 2020: 15 February 2020

Last date for submission of TANGEDCO Assistant Engineer Recruitment 2020: 16 March 2020

Last date for submission of application fee for TANGEDCO Assistant Engineer Recruitment 2020: 19 March 2020

TANGEDCO Assistant Engineer Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

Assistant Engineer (Electrical) – 400 Posts

Assistant Engineer (Civil) – 127 Posts

Assistant Engineer (Mechanical) – 75 Posts

TANGEDCO Assistant Engineer Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Assistant Engineer (Electrical) – Candidate should have a Bachelor degree in EEE/ECE/EIE/CSE/IT Engineering or has passed in AMIE (Sections A and B) under Electrical Engineering Branch OR Equivalent.

Assistant Engineer (Civil) – Candidate should have a Bachelor degree in Civil Engineering or pass in AMIE (Sections A and B) under Civil Engineering Branch OR Equivalent.

Assistant Engineer (Mechanical) – Candidate should have a degree in Mechanical/ Production/ Industrial/ Manufacturing Engineering or pass in AMIE (Sections A and B) under Mechanical Engineering Branch OR Equivalent.

TANGEDCO Assistant Engineer Recruitment 2020 Pay Scale - Level 1 of Officer Pay Matrix (i.e., ₹ 39800 – 126500)

TANGEDCO Assistant Engineer Recruitment 2020 Selection Procedure

Candidates will be shortlisted for Assistant Engineer Post on the basis of their performance in Written and Interview.

Download Official Notification PDF Here



Online Application Link



Official Website

TANGEDCO Assistant Engineer Recruitment 2020 Official Website

