UKMSSB Nursing Tutor Result 2021 Out @ukmssb.org: Download Nursing Tutor Final Answer Key & Marks Here

UKMSSB Nursing Tutor Result 2021: Uttarakhand Medical Service Selection Board (UKMSSB) has released the Result along with the Final & Revised Answer key and Cut Off marks of the Tutor (Nursing) on its website. All those who applied for UKMSSB Nursing Tutor Exam 2021 can check their result through the official website of UKMSSB.i.e.ukmssb.org.

The written test for a nursing tutor was conducted on 4 July 2021 at the various exam centres. The candidates can check their obtained marks in the written test on the official website of UKMSSB.i.e.ukmssb.org.

According to the notice, the board will conduct the document verification from 11 August to 13 August 2021 at Central Board Office. The list of selected candidates in this regard will be published separately. All candidates are advised to keep visiting the official website for the latest updates. The final result will be announced after the verification. The candidates can check their results by following the easy steps given below.

How and Where to Download UKMSSB Nursing Tutor Result 2021?

Visit the official website of UKMSSB.i.e.ukmssb.org. Click on 'Advertisement Regarding Marks obtained in TUTOR(Nursing) written examination-2021/Detail Advertisement Regarding Marks Obtained in TUTOR(Nursing) Written examination 2021/Revised Answer Key of Tutor (Nursing) Written Examination-2021’ flashing on the homepage. A PDF will be opened. Download UKMSSB Nursing Tutor Result 2021along with marks and answer keys and save it for future reference.

Direct Link to Download UKMSSB Nursing Tutor Result 2021 along with marks and answer keys

According to the result, a total of 878 candidates have been selected for the post of Nursing Tutor in the group c category. The marks of the individual candidate have been uploaded. Candidates can download their marks by following the easy steps given above.

All selected candidates are required to bring all essential documents on the day of document verification. In case any candidate fails to produce the required documents as he mentioned in the application form, his/her candidature may be cancelled.