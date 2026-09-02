UKPSC Exam Calendar 2026-27 Released at psc.uk.gov.in: Check Updated Dates for UKPSC Prelims & Other Exams Here

UKPSC Exam Calendar 2026: The Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) has released the updated exam calendar which mentions the exam dates of various recruitment examinations conducted by the UKPSC. These recruitment examinations include Combined State Civil / Subordinate Services Examination (Prelims), Tax & Revenue Inspector (Screening/Prelims), Lecturer Govt. Inter College Exam-2025 (Mains), Veterinary Officer (Main Exam), and others. The calendar involves the exams spanning between November 2026 to June 2027. Those candidates who are preparing for any of these examinations can check the exam dates here.

UKPSC Exam Calendar 2026-27 OUT

The UKPSC exam calendar 2026-27 can be downloaded from the official website of the commission at psc.uk.gov.in. The direct link to access the of has also been provided here for the convenience of the candidates. The calendar includes the tentative dates which means these dates are subject to change.