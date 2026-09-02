UKPSC Exam Calendar 2026-27 Released at psc.uk.gov.in: Check Updated Dates for UKPSC Prelims & Other Exams Here
UKPSC Exam Calendar 2026: The UKPSC has released the exam calendar for the 2026-27 session for a total of nine recruitment examinations. The calendar was released by the commission on its official website, psc.uk.gov.in on 01 September. The candidates can check the exam dates in this article and also download the calendar pdf.
Key Points
- UKPSC released its updated exam calendar for 2026-27.
- Calendar covers various recruitment exams from November 2026 to June 2027.
- Dates are tentative and available on the official website psc.uk.gov.in.
UKPSC Exam Calendar 2026: The Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) has released the updated exam calendar which mentions the exam dates of various recruitment examinations conducted by the UKPSC. These recruitment examinations include Combined State Civil / Subordinate Services Examination (Prelims), Tax & Revenue Inspector (Screening/Prelims), Lecturer Govt. Inter College Exam-2025 (Mains), Veterinary Officer (Main Exam), and others. The calendar involves the exams spanning between November 2026 to June 2027. Those candidates who are preparing for any of these examinations can check the exam dates here.
UKPSC Exam Calendar 2026-27 OUT
The UKPSC exam calendar 2026-27 can be downloaded from the official website of the commission at psc.uk.gov.in. The direct link to access the of has also been provided here for the convenience of the candidates. The calendar includes the tentative dates which means these dates are subject to change.
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UKPSC Exam Calendar 2026-27
UKPSC Exam Schedule 2026-27
The UKPSC exam schedule for various recruitment examinations going to be held between November 2026 and June 2027 has been listed below in the table:
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S.No.
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Name of Exam
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Exam Date
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1
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Combined State Civil / Upper Subordinate Services Examination-2026 (Preliminary Exam)
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29 November 2026
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2
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Combined State Civil / Lower Subordinate Services Examination-2026 (Preliminary Exam)
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27 December 2026
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3
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Tax & Revenue Inspector (Screening/Prelims)
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16 January 2027
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4
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Lecturer Govt. Inter College Exam-2025 (Main Exam – Objective Type)
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30 January 2027
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5
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Veterinary Officer (Main Exam)
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28 February 2027
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6
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Junior Engineer (Main Exam)
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20 April 2027 to 25 April 2027
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7
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Assistant Engineer (Civil/Mechanical/Electrical/Agriculture/IT) (Main Exam)
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08 May 2027 to 14 May 2027
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8
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Review Officer / Assistant Review Officer Examination-2026 (Screening/ Prelims)
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23 May 2027
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9
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Review Officer (Accounts) & Assistant Review Officer (Accounts) Exam-2026 (Screening/ Prelims)
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06 June 2027
How to Download UKPSC Exam Calendar 2026-27
To download the UKPSC exam calendar 2026-27, the candidates can follow the steps given below:
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Visit the official website of UKPSC at psc.uk.gov.in.
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Go to the Announcements section on the homepage.
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Click on the “Exam Calendar-2026-27 (Updated) (Exam Calendar)” link.
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The exam calendar pdf will open on your screen.
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Download it and save it for future use.
Executive - Editorial
Upasna is an education journalist and subject matter expert with an extensive background in the competitive exam landscape. Currently contributing to the Exam Prep Section of Jagran Josh, Upasna specializes in creating well-researched, aspirant-centric content and simplifying complex topics for competitive examinations. Her academic expertise, coupled with her own firsthand experience preparing for the UPSC Civil Services Examination, helps her provide strategic preparation insights and a comprehensive perspective to aspirants. She holds a Master's degree in Forensic Chemical Sciences. Apart from delivering valuable exam resources, Upasna is a passionate communications professional who also enjoys reading and writing.