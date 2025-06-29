Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
Focus
Quick Links

UKPSC Prelims Exam Analysis 2025: Check Detailed Paper 1, 2 Review, Difficulty Level and Good Attempts

UKPSC Prelims Exam Analysis 2025: The UKPSC is conducting the Prelims Examination today, 29 June 2025 in two shifts. Candidates must know that only if they clear the Prelims stage, then only they will be considered qualified for the Mains examination. Check this article, where we will provide the detailed exam analysis based on the difficulty level and the number of good attempts.

Upasna Choudhary
ByUpasna Choudhary
Jun 29, 2025, 11:28 IST
UKPSC Prelims Exam Analysis 2025
UKPSC Prelims Exam Analysis 2025

UKPSC Prelims Exam Analysis 2025: The Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) is conducting the UKPSC Prelims exam today, 29 June 2025. The Commission issued the admit cards on June 18, 2025. In this article, we are providing the detailed exam analysis for the UKPSC Prelims including difficulty level, good attempts, and topic-wise review.
UKPSC conducts the Combined State Civil/Upper Subordinate Services Examination every year to recruit candidates for various state administrative posts. This year, the exam aims to fill around 123 vacancies in different departments. The UKPSC selection process consists of three stages — Prelims, Mains, and Interview. The Preliminary exam comprises two papers: General Studies Paper I and Paper II (Aptitude). Paper I carries 150 marks and Paper II carries 100 marks. Candidates who qualify the Prelims will be eligible to appear for the Mains exam.

UKPSC Prelims Exam Analysis 2025: Paper I Difficulty Level

In this section, candidates can check the Paper I difficulty level and expected number of good attempts. Paper I, which is the General Studies paper, is conducted in the morning shift from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM. Check the table below for details:

Shift

Paper

Difficulty Level

Good Attempts

Morning

General Studies I

To be Updated

To be Updated

UKPSC Prelims Exam Analysis 2025: Paper II Difficulty Level

This section covers the Paper II difficulty level and expected good attempts. Paper II is the General Aptitude paper and is conducted in the afternoon shift. Check the table below:

Shift

Paper

Difficulty Level

Good Attempts

Afternoon

General Studies II (Aptitude)

To be Updated

To be Updated

UKPSC Prelims Exam 2025: Shift Timings

The UKPSC Prelims exam is being conducted today, 29 June 2025. Candidates should check their admit card for the exact exam timings and venue details.

Shift

Paper

Shift Timings

Shift 1

General Studies I

10:00 AM to 12:00 PM

Shift 2

General Studies II (Aptitude)

02:00 PM to 04:00 PM

Upasna Choudhary
Upasna Choudhary

Content Writer

Upasna Choudhry holds a Master’s degree in Forensic Chemical Sciences and has an extensive background in preparing for the UPSC Civil Services Examination. She currently contributes to the Exam Prep Section of Jagran Josh, where her passion for reading and writing shines through her work. Upasna specializes in creating well-researched and aspirant-centric content, simplifying complex topics, and providing strategic preparation insights. Her academic expertise and firsthand experience with competitive exams enable her to deliver valuable resources tailored to the needs of exam aspirants.

... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News